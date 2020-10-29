Watts Water Technologies Announces Webcast of its Presentation in 2020 Baird Global Industrial Virtual Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President, Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President Investor Relations will present at the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, starting at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The presentation will be broadcast via OpenExchange. The address of the webcast is https://kvgo.com/baird-global-industrials/wattswater-november-2020. This link will be available for replays until November 11, 2021.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006058/en/