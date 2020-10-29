American Equity Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Non-GAAP operating loss 1 available to common stockholders for the third quarter 2020 was $(249.8) million, or $(2.72) per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP operating income 1 available to common stockholders of $233.4 million, or $2.54 per diluted common share, for third quarter 2019. On a trailing twelve-month basis, non-GAAP operating return 1 on average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI 1 was 4.3% based on reported results and 15.1% excluding the impact of annual actuarial assumption updates in the third quarter of 2020.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported third quarter 2020 net income available to common stockholders of $661.3 million, or $7.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $37.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for third quarter 2019.

Third quarter 2020 net income was positively affected by $663 million ($7.19 per diluted common share) due to updates to actuarial assumptions utilized in the determination of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders, and the valuation of embedded derivatives while non-GAAP operating income was negatively affected by $341 million ($3.70 per diluted common share) from assumption updates. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was negatively affected by $36 million ($0.40 per common diluted share) while non-GAAP operating income benefited by $124 million ($1.35 per diluted common share) from assumption updates.

The year-over-year decreases in quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income1 per share available to common stockholders, excluding the effects from actuarial assumption updates, were primarily attributable to lower investment spread income and a greater increase in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders, partially offset by a decline in deferred acquisition cost and deferred sales inducement amortization. Excluding the effects from assumption updates, actual versus modeled experience in the quarter negatively affected amortization of deferred acquisition and sales inducement costs and the increase in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders by $10 million and $5 million, respectively.

INVESTMENT SPREAD INCREASES SEQUENTIALLY ON LOWER COST OF MONEY

American Equity’s investment spread was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.75% for the third quarter of 2019. On a sequential basis, the average yield on invested assets decreased by 2 basis points while the cost of money fell by 7 basis points.

Average yield on invested assets was 4.10% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.12% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in investment yield was primarily driven by the decline in short term yields on floating rate instruments in the investment portfolio and retention of a higher level of liquidity in the investment portfolios of the life insurance companies offset by an increase in prepayment income and improved results from mark-to-market investment partnerships. The average yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items was 4.00% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 4.17% in the second quarter of 2020. In our analysis of trendable yield for the second quarter, we have excluded the reduction in effective yield resulting from the mark to market investment partnership losses in addition to prepayment income.

The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.66% in the third quarter of 2020 was down 7 basis points from 1.73% in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of money in the third quarter was positively affected by 3 basis points from over-hedging of index-linked credits compared to 1 basis point of hedge loss in the second quarter.

POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT RELATIVELY FLAT ON $574 MILLION OF SALES

Policyholder funds under management at September 30, 2020 were $53.0 billion, a $106 million, or 0.2% decrease from June 30, 2020. Third quarter gross and net sales were $574 million and $568 million, respectively, representing decreases of 56% and 53% from third quarter 2019 sales. On a sequential basis, both gross and net sales increased 3%. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, gross sales at American Equity Life decreased 8% while Eagle Life sales rose 75%.

Commenting on sales, Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Gross sales of $574 million is a 3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 driven by increased multi-year fixed rate annuity sales at Eagle Life. In the quarter, we refreshed the IncomeShield product and it is very competitive, especially backed by our differentiated asset strategies including those accessible to us through our partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. In September, we introduced a new single premium deferred annuity series at Eagle Life, the Eagle Guarantee Focus. We have 3- and 5- year products that are top-3 for crediting rates in the marketplace. At American Equity Life, we introduced a similar product line, the GuaranteeShield series, a few weeks ago. Our 3-year product is #2 for crediting rates in the independent agent market, and we are already seeing strong application flow."

AMERICAN EQUITY BEGINS IMPLEMENTATION OF AEL 2.0

American Equity recently announced three important strategic partnerships as part of accelerating the implementation of the AEL 2.0 business plan. Each partnership leverages the unique skills of the partners and allows American Equity to use the power of its annuity funding origination capability to enter into unique, differentiated partnerships to unlock shareholder value. These include:

A $100 million growth equity investment in Pretium, a leading alternative asset manager, enabling American Equity to secure unique access to sourcing and servicing of residential real estate assets over their life cycle

A reinsurance and asset management joint venture with Värde Partners and Agam Capital Management by ceding a $5 billion in-force block (approximately 10% of in-force) to begin the transformation to a capital-light model while providing access to new markets, specifically the global life and annuity reinsurance and third-party insurance asset management businesses

A strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to expedite American Equity's transformation to the fee-based capital-light model envisioned in the AEL 2.0 strategy which will include: reinsurance of $5 billion of existing liabilities and up to an incremental $5 billion of new sales; access to Brookfield investments in targeted asset classes; and a cornerstone investment by Brookfield in which it will acquire up to a 19.9% ownership interest in American Equity subject to a five-year standstill agreement

A video outlining the AEL 2.0 strategy and the Brookfield partnership is available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

Speaking about the AEL 2.0 strategy, Bhalla stated: "Each of these commercially attractive partnerships, and the equity investment component of the Brookfield agreement announced last week, are the result of months of discussion and negotiation that commenced in the early spring of this year. They represent major progress on the Investment Management and Capital Structure pillars of our AEL 2.0 strategy by freeing up capital on our balance sheet and providing access to world-class asset management capabilities. These transactions are just the start of evolving AEL into a capital-light and higher sustained ROE company.”

As previously announced on October 18, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a $500 million share repurchase authorization. Bhalla said, “The purpose of this share repurchase program is to both immediately offset dilution from the issuance of equity shares to Brookfield and to institute a regular cash return program for shareholders. We expect to start the buyback program immediately after today’s earnings announcement, with an additional accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program to launch following the closing of Brookfield’s first equity investment later in the fourth quarter.”

1 Use of non-GAAP financial measures is discussed in this release in the tables that follow the text of the release.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Premiums and other considerations $ 10,407 $ 5,152 $ 29,103 $ 14,688 Annuity product charges 62,277 63,647 185,264 177,313 Net investment income 543,331 590,412 1,660,353 1,719,418 Change in fair value of derivatives 205,011 (20,042 ) (409,201 ) 440,472 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (22,321 ) 4,328 (68,545 ) (67 ) Other than temporary impairment (OTTI) losses on investments: Total OTTI losses — (101 ) — (1,099 ) Portion of OTTI losses recognized from other comprehensive income — — — (215 ) Net OTTI losses recognized in operations — (101 ) — (1,314 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,024 ) — Total revenues 798,705 643,396 1,394,950 2,350,510 Benefits and expenses: Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits 13,273 7,627 36,676 23,865 Interest sensitive and index product benefits 576,147 500,285 1,217,358 888,062 Amortization of deferred sales inducements 416,983 (55,769 ) 415,396 (2,675 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (1,732,497 ) 212,278 (1,855,623 ) 1,306,163 Interest expense on notes payable 6,388 6,382 19,161 19,141 Interest expense on subordinated debentures 1,323 3,968 4,232 12,113 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 622,596 (120,934 ) 623,409 (45,856 ) Other operating costs and expenses 42,738 38,554 128,315 114,959 Total benefits and expenses (53,049 ) 592,391 588,924 2,315,772 Income before income taxes 851,754 51,005 806,026 34,738 Income tax expense 184,554 13,645 143,308 8,798 Net income 667,200 37,360 662,718 25,940 Less: Preferred stock dividends 5,950 — 18,511 — Net income available to common stockholders $ 661,250 $ 37,360 $ 644,207 $ 25,940 Earnings per common share $ 7.20 $ 0.41 $ 7.02 $ 0.28 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 7.17 $ 0.41 $ 7.00 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Earnings per common share 91,861 91,252 91,770 91,081 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution 92,163 91,711 92,071 91,748

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to net income available to common stockholders, we have consistently utilized non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders equals net income available to common stockholders adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core operations, and we believe measures excluding their impact are useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders eliminate the impact of fair value accounting for our fixed index annuity business. These adjustments are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported results. We believe the combined presentation and evaluation of non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders together with net income available to common stockholders provides information that may enhance an investor’s understanding of our underlying results and profitability.

Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 661,250 $ 37,360 $ 644,207 $ 25,940 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders: (a) Net realized gains/losses on financial assets, including credit losses 15,145 (3,175 ) 49,986 (245 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - fixed index annuities (1,176,909 ) 250,186 (873,773 ) 500,998 Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap — (76 ) (848 ) 1,414 Income taxes 250,701 (50,940 ) 177,804 (105,759 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (249,813 ) $ 233,355 $ (2,624 ) $ 422,348 Per common share - assuming dilution: Net income available to common stockholders $ 7.17 $ 0.41 $ 7.00 $ 0.28 Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders: Anti-dilutive effect of operating loss 0.01 — — — Net realized gains/losses on financial assets, including credit losses 0.16 (0.04 ) 0.54 — Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - fixed index annuities (12.77 ) 2.73 (9.49 ) 5.46 Change in fair value of derivatives - interest rate caps and swap — — (0.01 ) 0.01 Income taxes 2.71 (0.56 ) 1.93 (1.15 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (2.72 ) $ 2.54 $ (0.03 ) $ 4.60

(a) Adjustments to net income available to common stockholders to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) available to common stockholders are presented net of related adjustments to amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs where applicable.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Average Common Stockholders' Equity and Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

Return on average common stockholders' equity measures how efficiently we generate profits from the resources provided by our net assets. Return on average common stockholders' equity and non-GAAP operating return on average common stockholders' equity are calculated by dividing net income available to common stockholders and non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders, respectively, for the trailing twelve months by average total stockholders' equity excluding average equity available to preferred stockholders and average accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). We exclude AOCI because AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments.

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,122,725 Average equity available to preferred stockholders (350,000 ) Average AOCI (1,875,770 ) Average common stockholders' equity excluding average AOCI $ 2,896,955 Net income available to common stockholders $ 864,357 Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders $ 123,211 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity Excluding Average AOCI Net income available to common stockholders 29.84 % Non-GAAP operating income available to common stockholders 4.25 %

