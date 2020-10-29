 

TechnipFMC to Present ESG Update at the J.P. Morgan Energy Technology Tour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:15  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) accomplishments and objectives, including opportunities related to the Energy Transition, on Monday, November 9, at 8:00 a.m. EST at the following event:

J.P. Morgan Energy Technology Tour

November 9 – 10, 2020

Location: Virtual Conference

The access to the live webcast and accompanying presentation slides will be made available at the time of the event and can be accessed on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay of the webcast for the presentation will be available on this same website for 180 days.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

