PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“I’m proud of how our team is executing and rallying to help our customers win in their markets during these difficult times,” stated CEO Andres Reiner. “Buyers are continuing to shift to digital, self-serve channels, and our latest innovations and AI solutions are enabling companies to deliver an optimized, omnichannel experience wherever their customers want to buy. Our digital selling technology is more important than ever, and we’re focused on delivering on our mission of helping people and companies outperform.”

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for the third quarter 2020 are shown below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Revenue: Total Revenue $61.5 $64.2 (4 )% n/a n/a n/a Subscription Revenue $42.0 $38.6 9 % n/a n/a n/a Subscription and Maintenance Revenue $52.8 $53.0 — % n/a n/a n/a Profitability: Gross Profit $36.9 $37.8 (2 )% $38.4 $39.4 (3 )% Operating Loss $(16.2 ) $(12.5 ) $(3.7 ) $(8.0 ) $(4.1 ) $(4.0 ) Net Loss $(18.9 ) $(17.3 ) $(1.5 ) $(6.6 ) $(2.5 ) $(4.1 ) Net Loss Per Share $(0.44 ) $(0.42 ) $(0.02 ) $(0.15 ) $(0.06 ) $(0.09 ) Adjusted EBITDA n/a n/a n/a $(6.2 ) $(2.2 ) $(4.0 ) Cash: Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities $(14.9 ) $4.0 $(18.9 ) n/a n/a n/a Free Cash Flow n/a n/a n/a $(15.7 ) $3.0 $(18.7 )

The attached table provides a summary of PROS results for the period, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Business Highlights

Received several prestigious honors in recognition of our AI-powered digital selling solutions, including being upgraded to the only Challenger in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites and being selected as the “Best AI-based Solution for Sales” award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program.

Expanded our strategic partnership with Adobe to include Magento Commerce, further empowering B2B companies to deliver optimized buying and selling experiences across all go-to-market channels with our AI-powered technology.

Named to the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, continued proof of our successful partnership.

Delivered the record-breaking, virtual PROS 2020 Outperform Customer Conference; registration exceeded more than 600% of the 2019 mark. More than 5,000 business leaders registered across 35 industries from nearly 90 countries to accelerate their digital selling transformations and learn about our latest innovations such as our next-generation dynamic pricing capabilities for B2B commerce and airlines.

Welcomed new customers that are adopting our AI platform to accelerate their shift to digital selling such as Crescent Electric Supply, HAWE Hydraulik, Hunter Panels, Spire Healthcare, Unidas, Wien Energie, among others.

Released findings of the global study, “COVID-19 B2B Buying Trends Report,” conducted by Hanover Research on behalf of PROS, which examines digital purchasing trends and vendor preferences as a result of COVID-19 from more than 200 B2B decision makers across industries.

Celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a global “Day of Learning” in partnership with UNIDOS, our Hispanic employee resource group, to further our continued focus on the importance of diversity, inclusion, and equality at PROS.

Showcased PROS incredible talent at the Women Impact Tech Connect Texas conference with PROS employees and Blaze employee resource group members speaking in panels on topics including emotional intelligence and culturally conscious leadership.

Successfully completed a private offering of $150 million in aggregate principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes due 2027; net proceeds after the purchase of capped call transaction were $120.9 million and are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Financial Outlook

Based on information as of October 29, 2020, PROS currently anticipates the following based on an estimated 43.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Q4 2020 Guidance v. Q4 2019 at Mid-

Point Full Year 2020 Guidance v. Prior Year at Mid-

Point Total Revenue $58.9 to $59.9 (10)% $250.5 to $251.5 —% Subscription Revenue $41.1 to $41.6 2% $168.7 to $169.2 16% ARR n/a n/a $207.0 to $209.0 (5)% Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $(0.18) to $(0.16) $(0.06) n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA $(9.1) to $(8.1) $(4.0) $(32.5) to $(31.5) $(18.8) Free Cash Flow n/a n/a $(65.0) to $(60.0) $(61.6)

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the business impact and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand for our software solutions; pipeline; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak and timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cybersecurity, (c) maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) potential downturns in sales, (e) implementing our solutions, (f) software innovation, (g) maintaining our corporate culture, (h) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (i) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (j) cloud operations, (k) managing our growth effectively, (l) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (m) personnel risks including loss of any key employees, (n) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (o) competition, (p) market acceptance of our software innovations, (q) development of our target markets, (r) increasing business from existing customers, (s) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions; (t) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (u) our debt repayment obligations, (v) returning to profitability, and (w) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PROS has provided in this release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations or non-GAAP operating loss, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP net loss per share. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS’ ongoing operational performance and cloud transition. Non-GAAP gross margin can be compared to gross margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statement on income (loss) by dividing gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is similarly calculated but first adds back to gross profit the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin can be compared to subscription margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statement on income (loss) by dividing subscription gross profit (subscription revenue minus subscription cost) by subscription revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin is similarly calculated but first subtracts out from subscription cost the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of subscription. These items and amounts are presented in the Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

PROS also presents certain information in “constant currency,” which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Since PROS has operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the comparability of our operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which we transact change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. These fluctuations may have a significant effect on our reported results. As such, this release contains references to constant currency measures, which are calculated based on currency rates set at the start of a year and held constant throughout the year. Management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors as a framework for facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release, and can be found, along with other financial information, in the investor relations portion of our website. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry. PROS has also provided in this release certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP tax rates, and calculated billings (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures") as follows:

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, new headquarters noncash rent expense and debt extinguishment fees. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

Share-Based Compensation : Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles : We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Acquisition-Related Expenses: Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expenses to provide investors a method to compare our operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly based on the frequency of acquisitions and magnitude of acquisition expenses.

Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expenses to provide investors a method to compare our operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly based on the frequency of acquisitions and magnitude of acquisition expenses. New Headquarters Noncash Rent Expense: Noncash rent expense is related to our new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Noncash rent expense is related to our new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Debt extinguishment fees: Debt extinguishment fees relate to third party fees incurred in connection with the retirement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the debt extinguishment fees in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Non-GAAP loss per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and also excludes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the taxes related to these items and the items excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations. Estimates of non-GAAP loss per share are calculated by dividing estimates for non-GAAP loss by our estimate of shares outstanding for the future period. In addition to the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies. Loss on Debt Extinguishment: Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the settlement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019 and June 2047. This amount is unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the loss on debt extinguishment in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the settlement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019 and June 2047. This amount is unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the loss on debt extinguishment in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Taxes: We exclude the tax consequences associated with non-GAAP items to provide investors with a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2014, we concluded that it is more likely than not that we will be unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets and accordingly, established a valuation allowance against those assets. The ongoing impact of the valuation allowance on our non-GAAP effective tax rate has been eliminated to allow investors to better understand our business performance and compare our operating results with peer companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is used to assess the trajectory of our cloud business. ARR means, as of a specified date, the contracted recurring revenue, including contracts with a future start date, together with annualized overage fees incurred above contracted minimum transactions, and excluding perpetual and term license agreements recognized as license revenue in accordance with GAAP. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate: The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate adjusts the tax effect to quantify the impact of the excluded non-GAAP items.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Calculated Billings: Calculated billings is defined as total subscription, maintenance and support revenue plus the change in recurring deferred revenue in a given period.

These non-GAAP estimates are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and we are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information described above which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 322,352 $ 306,077 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $4,616 and $214, respectively 67,940 65,074 Deferred costs, current 5,917 5,756 Prepaid and other current assets 9,010 9,038 Total current assets 405,219 385,945 Property and equipment, net 35,994 14,794 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,030 26,550 Deferred costs, noncurrent 12,974 15,478 Intangibles, net 9,869 14,605 Goodwill 49,560 49,104 Other assets, noncurrent 6,796 6,831 Total assets $ 551,442 $ 513,307 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 14,014 $ 9,098 Accrued liabilities 11,906 22,748 Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 22,017 32,656 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,132 7,173 Deferred revenue, current 106,547 124,459 Total current liabilities 159,616 196,134 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 11,493 17,801 Convertible debt, net, noncurrent 214,751 110,704 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 35,218 22,391 Other liabilities, noncurrent 1,330 1,281 Total liabilities 422,408 348,311 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 48,030,340 and 47,310,846 shares issued, respectively; 43,349,617 and 42,630,123 shares outstanding, respectively 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 583,284 560,496 Treasury stock, 4,680,723 common shares, at cost (29,847 ) (29,847 ) Accumulated deficit (420,589 ) (361,789 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,862 ) (3,911 ) Total stockholders’ equity 129,034 164,996 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 551,442 $ 513,307

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 42,029 $ 38,592 $ 127,576 $ 104,621 Maintenance and support 10,765 14,405 35,029 44,772 Total subscription, maintenance and support 52,794 52,997 162,605 149,393 Services 8,714 11,153 28,961 34,766 Total revenue 61,508 64,150 191,566 184,159 Cost of revenue: Subscription 12,897 11,090 38,153 30,695 Maintenance and support 2,177 2,632 7,577 8,269 Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support 15,074 13,722 45,730 38,964 Services 9,563 12,661 33,584 31,792 Total cost of revenue 24,637 26,383 79,314 70,756 Gross profit 36,871 37,767 112,252 113,403 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 21,951 21,600 67,882 66,030 General and administrative 11,948 11,553 40,356 35,260 Research and development 19,135 16,878 56,668 50,132 Acquisition-related — 248 — 248 Loss from operations (16,163 ) (12,512 ) (52,654 ) (38,267 ) Convertible debt interest and amortization (2,498 ) (3,717 ) (6,645 ) (12,347 ) Other income (expense), net 122 (1,010 ) 1,099 (601 ) Loss before income tax provision (18,539 ) (17,239 ) (58,200 ) (51,215 ) Income tax provision 318 108 600 566 Net loss $ (18,857 ) $ (17,347 ) $ (58,800 ) $ (51,781 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and diluted 43,347 41,276 43,251 39,438

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (18,857 ) $ (17,347 ) $ (58,800 ) $ (51,781 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,651 3,435 10,584 10,264 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,008 2,864 5,456 9,159 Share-based compensation 6,378 6,209 18,477 18,234 Provision for doubtful accounts 263 — 5,549 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,734 — 5,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and unbilled receivables (13,700 ) (2,641 ) (8,584 ) (13,888 ) Deferred costs 717 (1,191 ) 2,343 (3,124 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (192 ) (1,059 ) 131 (4,582 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,747 76 9,344 (492 ) Accrued liabilities (4,877 ) 4,646 (11,500 ) 9,877 Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 4,378 6,737 (10,601 ) 2,717 Deferred revenue (402 ) (426 ) (24,240 ) 11,009 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (14,886 ) 4,037 (61,841 ) (7,607 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,353 ) (1,053 ) (23,551 ) (3,360 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (459 ) (153 ) (1,265 ) (1,021 ) Acquisition of Travelaer, net of cash acquired — (10,510 ) — (10,510 ) Purchase of equity securities (113 ) (112 ) (113 ) (180 ) Purchase of intangible asset — — — (50 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,925 ) (11,828 ) (24,929 ) (15,121 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plans 1,460 1,052 2,824 1,995 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards (113 ) (2,956 ) (20,334 ) (21,598 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net 146,925 — 146,925 140,156 Debt issuance costs related to convertible debt (675 ) (212 ) (675 ) (860 ) Purchase of capped call (25,335 ) — (25,335 ) (16,445 ) Settlement of convertible debt — (60 ) — (76,018 ) Proceeds from termination of bond hedge — — — 64,819 Payment for termination of warrant — — — (45,243 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 122,262 (2,176 ) 103,405 46,806 Effect of foreign currency rates on cash (256 ) (433 ) (360 ) (392 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 102,195 (10,400 ) 16,275 23,686 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 220,157 329,562 306,077 295,476 End of period $ 322,352 $ 319,162 $ 322,352 $ 319,162

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges. See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 10. Three Months Ended

September 30, Quarter

over

Quarter Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year

over

Year 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change GAAP gross profit $ 36,871 $ 37,767 (2 ) % $ 112,252 $ 113,403 (1 ) % Non-GAAP adjustments: New headquarters noncash rent expense 99 166 417 479 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 910 961 2,700 2,988 Share-based compensation 519 503 1,545 1,535 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,399 $ 39,397 (3 ) % $ 116,914 $ 118,405 (1 ) % Non-GAAP gross margin 62.4 % 61.4 % 61.0 % 64.3 % GAAP loss from operations $ (16,163 ) $ (12,512 ) 29 % $ (52,654 ) $ (38,267 ) 38 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses — 248 — 248 Debt extinguishment fees — — — 319 New headquarters noncash rent expense 370 554 1,479 1,663 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,386 1,425 4,144 4,433 Share-based compensation 6,378 6,209 18,477 18,234 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 8,134 8,436 24,100 24,897 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (8,029 ) $ (4,076 ) 97 % $ (28,554 ) $ (13,370 ) 114 % Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue (13.1 ) % (6.4 ) % (14.9 ) % (7.3 ) % GAAP net loss $ (18,857 ) $ (17,347 ) 9 % $ (58,800 ) $ (51,781 ) 14 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations 8,134 8,436 24,100 24,897 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,998 2,855 5,426 9,129 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,734 — 5,000 Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments 2,168 815 6,908 3,248 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,557 ) $ (2,507 ) 162 % $ (22,366 ) $ (9,507 ) 135 % Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.24 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share 43,347 41,276 43,251 39,438

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of Subscription Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 13 16 42 48 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 742 801 2,214 2,502 Share-based compensation 119 71 297 210 Total cost of subscription items $ 874 $ 888 $ 2,553 $ 2,760 Cost of Maintenance Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 13 27 64 83 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 168 160 486 486 Share-based compensation 50 48 178 152 Total cost of maintenance items $ 231 $ 235 $ 728 $ 721 Cost of Services Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 73 123 311 348 Share-based compensation 350 384 1,070 1,173 Total cost of services items $ 423 $ 507 $ 1,381 $ 1,521 Sales and Marketing Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 73 99 283 305 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 476 464 1,444 1,445 Share-based compensation 1,727 1,515 5,558 4,329 Total sales and marketing items $ 2,276 $ 2,078 $ 7,285 $ 6,079 General and Administrative Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 65 91 262 272 Debt extinguishment fees — — — 319 Share-based compensation 2,593 2,901 6,960 8,521 Total general and administrative items $ 2,658 $ 2,992 $ 7,222 $ 9,112 Research and Development Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 133 198 517 607 Share-based compensation 1,539 1,290 4,414 3,849 Total research and development items $ 1,672 $ 1,488 $ 4,931 $ 4,456 Acquisition-related expenses $ — $ 248 $ — $ 248

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (16,163 ) $ (12,512 ) $ (52,654 ) $ (38,267 ) Acquisition-related expenses — 248 — 248 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,386 1,425 4,144 4,433 New headquarters noncash rent expense 370 554 1,479 1,663 Debt extinguishment fees — — — 319 Share-based compensation 6,378 6,209 18,477 18,234 Depreciation and other amortization 2,265 2,010 6,440 5,831 Capitalized internal-use software development costs (459 ) (153 ) (1,265 ) (1,021 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,223 ) $ (2,219 ) $ (23,379 ) $ (8,560 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (14,886 ) $ 4,037 $ (61,841 ) $ (7,607 ) Purchase of property and equipment (excluding new headquarters) (384 ) (876 ) (1,647 ) (3,145 ) Purchase of intangible asset — — — (50 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (459 ) (153 ) (1,265 ) (1,021 ) Free Cash Flow $ (15,729 ) $ 3,008 $ (64,753 ) $ (11,823 ) Guidance Q4 2020 Guidance Full Year 2020 Guidance Low High Low High Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (18,900 ) $ (17,900 ) $ (71,900 ) $ (70,900 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,400 1,400 5,500 5,500 New headquarters noncash rent expense 600 600 1,500 1,500 Share-based compensation 5,800 5,800 25,300 25,300 Depreciation and other amortization 2,400 2,400 8,800 8,800 Capitalized internal-use software development costs (400 ) (400 ) (1,700 ) (1,700 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,100 ) $ (8,100 ) $ (32,500 ) $ (31,500 )

