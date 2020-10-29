Houlihan Lokey Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Net income was $49 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $33 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $52 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $46 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $276 million, compared with $273 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“As the markets continue to navigate a challenging environment, our platform is performing as it should. Revenues in Financial Restructuring and Capital Markets were strong for the first half of our year, partially offsetting lower revenues in M&A due to the pandemic. We enter the second half of our year with good momentum in all three product lines. I want to thank our employees for working hard to deliver exceptional advice to our clients, while facing many obstacles along the way.” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 275,736 $ 272,810 $ 486,872 $ 523,159 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 177,249 174,638 314,370 337,949 Non-compensation expenses 31,612 53,019 63,037 92,280 Operating income 66,875 45,153 109,465 92,930 Other (income)/expense, net (196 ) (1,101 ) (1,357 ) (2,748 ) Income before provision for income taxes 67,071 46,254 110,822 95,678 Provision for income taxes 18,281 13,144 15,932 19,793 Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 48,790 $ 33,110 $ 94,890 $ 75,885 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 1.39 $ 1.15

Revenues

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $276 million, compared with $273 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues decreased (31)%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 62%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues increased 7% when compared with the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

U.S. GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) * Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 177,249 $ 174,638 $ 175,090 $ 165,459 % of Revenues 64.3 % 64.0 % 63.5 % 60.7 % Non-compensation expenses $ 31,612 $ 53,019 $ 28,730 $ 44,226 % of Revenues 11.5 % 19.4 % 10.4 % 16.2 % Provision for Income Taxes $ 18,281 $ 13,144 $ 19,655 $ 18,252 % of Pre-Tax Income 27.3 % 28.4 % 27.3 % 28.4 %

∗ Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

U.S. GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) * Six Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits $ 314,370 $ 337,949 $ 307,050 $ 318,174 % of Revenues 64.6 % 64.6 % 63.1 % 60.8 % Non-compensation expenses $ 63,037 $ 92,280 $ 58,739 $ 81,519 % of Revenues 12.9 % 17.6 % 12.1 % 15.6 % Provision for Income Taxes $ 15,932 $ 19,793 $ 32,376 $ 36,129 % of Pre-Tax Income 14.4 % 20.7 % 26.4 % 28.6 %

∗ Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $177 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $175 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $175 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $165 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 63.5% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus 60.7% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increases in GAAP and adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were primarily a result of an increase in fee revenues and an increase in the GAAP and adjusted compensation ratios for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year.

Non-compensation expenses were $32 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $53 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $29 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $44 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in GAAP and adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of a decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expense and other operating expenses. The decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expense was primarily driven by reduced travel and entertainment activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other operating expenses was due to a reduction in marketing costs, office-related costs, and other costs.

The provision for income taxes was $18 million, representing an effective tax rate of 27.3% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $13 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the Company’s tax rate during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 relative to the same period in 2019 was primarily a result of a decrease in non-deductible expenses and state taxes. The adjusted provision for income taxes was $20 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 27.3% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $18 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Segment Reporting for the Second Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $108 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $156 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of (31)%. Revenues decreased due to a significant decline in the number of closed transactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in the average transaction fee on closed transactions.

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Corporate Finance Revenues $ 108,049 $ 155,981 $ 196,020 $ 289,570 # of Managing Directors 125 119 125 119 # of Closed transactions (1) 53 69 88 130

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 62% to $125 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $77 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions and an increase in monthly retainer fees as a result of the increase in new engagements driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial Restructuring Revenues $ 125,391 $ 77,276 $ 214,011 $ 156,630 # of Managing Directors 47 45 47 45 # of Closed transactions (1) 30 17 59 42

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues increased 7% to $42 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $40 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues increased as a result of an increase in the average fee per fee event and a slight increase in the number of fee events.

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial and Valuation Advisory Revenues $ 42,296 $ 39,553 $ 76,841 $ 76,959 # of Managing Directors 31 32 31 32 # of Fee Events (1) 539 523 798 821

(1) A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of $1,000. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the global markets, and has created uncertainty, volatility and dislocation among a wide variety of sectors. The scale, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues and operating results is unpredictable and depends on many factors outside of our control. We note that revenues during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we expect it to continue to have an effect on our business, revenues, and operating results in the short term. While our CF revenues will be adversely impacted for an indeterminable period of time by the economic effects of COVID-19, we continue to see an increase in the demand for services in our FR business.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $600 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $50 million of loans payable and other liabilities.

The Company has a syndicated revolving line of credit with the Bank of America, N.A. and certain other financial institutions party thereto, which allows for borrowings of up to $100 million (the “2019 Line of Credit”). As of September 30, 2020, no principal was outstanding under the 2019 Line of Credit.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In thousands, except share data and par value) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,967 $ 380,373 Restricted cash 373 373 Investment securities 178,285 135,389 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 73,916 80,912 Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 40,572 39,821 Income taxes receivable 16,573 4,282 Deferred income taxes 5,147 6,507 Property and equipment, net 43,642 42,372 Operating lease right-of-use asset 149,454 135,240 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 861,658 812,844 Other assets 43,956 38,890 Total assets $ 1,835,543 $ 1,677,003 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Accrued salaries and bonuses $ 288,767 $ 420,376 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 42,006 53,883 Deferred income 29,660 26,780 Deferred income taxes 4,016 664 Loans payable to former shareholders 1,206 1,393 Loan payable to non-affiliate 3,517 3,283 Operating lease liabilities 170,696 154,218 Other liabilities 45,063 32,024 Total liabilities 584,931 692,621 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,506,192 and 46,178,633 shares, respectively 52 46 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,296,320 and 19,345,277 shares, respectively 18 19 Treasury stock, at cost: 392,673 and 0 shares, respectively (22,711 ) — Additional paid-in capital 880,370 649,954 Retained earnings 427,621 377,471 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (34,738 ) (43,108 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,250,612 984,382 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,835,543 $ 1,677,003

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 275,736 $ 272,810 $ 486,872 $ 523,159 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 177,249 174,638 314,370 337,949 Travel, meals, and entertainment 964 10,200 3,078 19,817 Rent 10,301 14,922 19,924 24,923 Depreciation and amortization 3,670 3,981 7,342 7,944 Information technology and communications 6,868 6,928 13,251 12,252 Professional fees 5,227 5,834 10,234 10,290 Other operating expenses 4,582 11,154 9,208 17,054 Total operating expenses 208,861 227,657 377,407 430,229 Operating income 66,875 45,153 109,465 92,930 Other (income)/expense, net (196 ) (1,101 ) (1,357 ) (2,748 ) Income before provision for income taxes 67,071 46,254 110,822 95,678 Provision for income taxes 18,281 13,144 15,932 19,793 Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $ 48,790 $ 33,110 $ 94,890 $ 75,885 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 66,787,832 62,477,085 65,244,611 62,292,798 Fully diluted 69,615,060 66,086,210 68,214,505 65,851,514 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.53 $ 1.45 $ 1.22 Fully diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 1.39 $ 1.15

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 275,736 $ 272,810 $ 486,872 $ 523,159 Employee compensation and benefits Employee compensation and benefits (GAAP) $ 177,249 $ 174,638 $ 314,370 $ 337,949 (Less)/plus: Pre-IPO grant vesting — (5,964 ) — (12,076 ) (Less)/plus: Acquisition related retention payments (2,159 ) (3,215 ) (7,320 ) (7,699 ) Employee compensation and benefits (adjusted) 175,090 165,459 307,050 318,174 Non-compensation expenses Non-compensation expenses (GAAP) $ 31,612 $ 53,019 $ 63,037 $ 92,280 (Less)/plus: Secondary offering related costs — (251 ) (418 ) (665 ) (Less)/plus: Acquisition related costs (1,258 ) — (1,258 ) — (Less)/plus: Acquisition amortization (888 ) (1,711 ) (1,886 ) (3,265 ) (Less)/plus: Oracle ERP implementation (736 ) — (736 ) — (Less)/plus: London office buildout — (6,831 ) — (6,831 ) Non-compensation expenses (adjusted) 28,730 44,226 58,739 81,519 Operating income Operating income (GAAP) $ 66,875 $ 45,153 $ 109,465 $ 92,930 (Less)/plus: Adjustments (1) 5,041 17,972 11,618 30,536 Operating income (adjusted) 71,916 63,125 121,083 123,466 Other (income)/expense, net Other (income)/expense, net (GAAP) $ (196 ) $ (1,101 ) $ (1,357 ) $ (2,748 ) Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted) (196 ) (1,101 ) (1,357 ) (2,748 ) Provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes (GAAP) $ 18,281 $ 13,144 $ 15,932 $ 19,793 (Less)/plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting — — 13,408 7,605 Adjusted provision for income taxes 18,281 13,144 29,340 27,398 (Less)/plus: Resulting tax impact (2) 1,374 5,108 3,036 8,731 Provision for income taxes (adjusted) 19,655 18,252 32,376 36,129 Net income Net income (GAAP) $ 48,790 $ 33,110 $ 94,890 $ 75,885 (Less)/plus: adjustments (3) 3,667 12,864 (4,826 ) 14,200 Net income (adjusted) 52,457 45,974 90,064 90,085 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.50 $ 1.39 $ 1.15 Diluted EPS (adjusted) $ 0.75 $ 0.70 $ 1.32 $ 1.37

(1) The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses. (2) Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above. (3) Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

