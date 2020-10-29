 

Houlihan Lokey Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $276 million, compared with $273 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income was $49 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $33 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $52 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $46 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“As the markets continue to navigate a challenging environment, our platform is performing as it should. Revenues in Financial Restructuring and Capital Markets were strong for the first half of our year, partially offsetting lower revenues in M&A due to the pandemic. We enter the second half of our year with good momentum in all three product lines. I want to thank our employees for working hard to deliver exceptional advice to our clients, while facing many obstacles along the way.” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

275,736

 

 

$

272,810

 

 

$

486,872

 

 

$

523,159

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

177,249

 

 

 

174,638

 

 

 

314,370

 

 

 

337,949

 

Non-compensation expenses

 

31,612

 

 

 

53,019

 

 

 

63,037

 

 

 

92,280

 

Operating income

 

66,875

 

 

 

45,153

 

 

 

109,465

 

 

 

92,930

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(196

)

 

 

(1,101

)

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

(2,748

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

67,071

 

 

 

46,254

 

 

 

110,822

 

 

 

95,678

 

Provision for income taxes

 

18,281

 

 

 

13,144

 

 

 

15,932

 

 

 

19,793

 

Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

$

48,790

 

 

$

33,110

 

 

$

94,890

 

 

$

75,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.15

 

Revenues

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, revenues were $276 million, compared with $273 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues decreased (31)%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 62%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues increased 7% when compared with the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

 

U.S. GAAP

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) *

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

177,249

 

 

$

174,638

 

 

$

175,090

 

 

$

165,459

 

% of Revenues

64.3

%

 

64.0

%

 

63.5

%

 

60.7

%

Non-compensation expenses

$

31,612

 

 

$

53,019

 

 

$

28,730

 

 

$

44,226

 

% of Revenues

11.5

%

 

19.4

%

 

10.4

%

 

16.2

%

Provision for Income Taxes

$

18,281

 

 

$

13,144

 

 

$

19,655

 

 

$

18,252

 

% of Pre-Tax Income

27.3

%

 

28.4

%

 

27.3

%

 

28.4

%

 

Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

 

U.S. GAAP

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) *

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

314,370

 

 

$

337,949

 

 

$

307,050

 

 

$

318,174

 

% of Revenues

64.6

%

 

64.6

%

 

63.1

%

 

60.8

%

Non-compensation expenses

$

63,037

 

 

$

92,280

 

 

$

58,739

 

 

$

81,519

 

% of Revenues

12.9

%

 

17.6

%

 

12.1

%

 

15.6

%

Provision for Income Taxes

$

15,932

 

 

$

19,793

 

 

$

32,376

 

 

$

36,129

 

% of Pre-Tax Income

14.4

%

 

20.7

%

 

26.4

%

 

28.6

%

 

Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $177 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $175 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $175 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $165 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 63.5% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, versus 60.7% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increases in GAAP and adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were primarily a result of an increase in fee revenues and an increase in the GAAP and adjusted compensation ratios for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year.

Non-compensation expenses were $32 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $53 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $29 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $44 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in GAAP and adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of a decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expense and other operating expenses. The decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expense was primarily driven by reduced travel and entertainment activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other operating expenses was due to a reduction in marketing costs, office-related costs, and other costs.

The provision for income taxes was $18 million, representing an effective tax rate of 27.3% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $13 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in the Company’s tax rate during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 relative to the same period in 2019 was primarily a result of a decrease in non-deductible expenses and state taxes. The adjusted provision for income taxes was $20 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 27.3% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $18 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 28.4% for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Segment Reporting for the Second Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $108 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $156 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of (31)%. Revenues decreased due to a significant decline in the number of closed transactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in the average transaction fee on closed transactions.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Corporate Finance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

108,049

 

 

$

155,981

 

 

$

196,020

 

 

$

289,570

 

# of Managing Directors

125

 

 

119

 

 

125

 

 

119

 

# of Closed transactions (1)

53

 

 

69

 

 

88

 

 

130

 

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 62% to $125 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $77 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions and an increase in monthly retainer fees as a result of the increase in new engagements driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Financial Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

125,391

 

 

$

77,276

 

 

$

214,011

 

 

$

156,630

 

# of Managing Directors

47

 

 

45

 

 

47

 

 

45

 

# of Closed transactions (1)

30

 

 

17

 

 

59

 

 

42

 

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues increased 7% to $42 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $40 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. Revenues increased as a result of an increase in the average fee per fee event and a slight increase in the number of fee events.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Financial and Valuation Advisory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

42,296

 

 

$

39,553

 

 

$

76,841

 

 

$

76,959

 

# of Managing Directors

31

 

 

32

 

 

31

 

 

32

 

# of Fee Events (1)

539

 

 

523

 

 

798

 

 

821

 

(1)

 

A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of $1,000. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the global markets, and has created uncertainty, volatility and dislocation among a wide variety of sectors. The scale, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues and operating results is unpredictable and depends on many factors outside of our control. We note that revenues during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we expect it to continue to have an effect on our business, revenues, and operating results in the short term. While our CF revenues will be adversely impacted for an indeterminable period of time by the economic effects of COVID-19, we continue to see an increase in the demand for services in our FR business.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $600 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $50 million of loans payable and other liabilities.

The Company has a syndicated revolving line of credit with the Bank of America, N.A. and certain other financial institutions party thereto, which allows for borrowings of up to $100 million (the “2019 Line of Credit”). As of September 30, 2020, no principal was outstanding under the 2019 Line of Credit.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 results. The number to call is 1-800-430-8332 (domestic) or 1-323-289-6576 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available from October 29, 2020 through November 5, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 5816898#. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business) which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, total and on a per share basis, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted net income, are presented and discussed in this earnings press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of one-time or non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s one-time/non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this earnings press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

September 30,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

(In thousands, except share data and par value)

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

421,967

 

 

$

380,373

 

Restricted cash

 

373

 

 

 

373

 

Investment securities

 

178,285

 

 

 

135,389

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

73,916

 

 

 

80,912

 

Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

40,572

 

 

 

39,821

 

Income taxes receivable

 

16,573

 

 

 

4,282

 

Deferred income taxes

 

5,147

 

 

 

6,507

 

Property and equipment, net

 

43,642

 

 

 

42,372

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

149,454

 

 

 

135,240

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

 

861,658

 

 

 

812,844

 

Other assets

 

43,956

 

 

 

38,890

 

Total assets

$

1,835,543

 

 

$

1,677,003

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accrued salaries and bonuses

$

288,767

 

 

$

420,376

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

42,006

 

 

 

53,883

 

Deferred income

 

29,660

 

 

 

26,780

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,016

 

 

 

664

 

Loans payable to former shareholders

 

1,206

 

 

 

1,393

 

Loan payable to non-affiliate

 

3,517

 

 

 

3,283

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

170,696

 

 

 

154,218

 

Other liabilities

 

45,063

 

 

 

32,024

 

Total liabilities

 

584,931

 

 

 

692,621

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,506,192 and 46,178,633 shares, respectively

 

52

 

 

 

46

 

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,296,320 and 19,345,277 shares, respectively

 

18

 

 

 

19

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 392,673 and 0 shares, respectively

 

(22,711

)

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

880,370

 

 

 

649,954

 

Retained earnings

 

427,621

 

 

 

377,471

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(34,738

)

 

 

(43,108

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,250,612

 

 

 

984,382

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,835,543

 

 

$

1,677,003

 

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

275,736

 

 

$

272,810

 

 

$

486,872

 

 

$

523,159

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

177,249

 

 

 

174,638

 

 

 

314,370

 

 

 

337,949

 

Travel, meals, and entertainment

 

964

 

 

 

10,200

 

 

 

3,078

 

 

 

19,817

 

Rent

 

10,301

 

 

 

14,922

 

 

 

19,924

 

 

 

24,923

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,670

 

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

7,342

 

 

 

7,944

 

Information technology and communications

 

6,868

 

 

 

6,928

 

 

 

13,251

 

 

 

12,252

 

Professional fees

 

5,227

 

 

 

5,834

 

 

 

10,234

 

 

 

10,290

 

Other operating expenses

 

4,582

 

 

 

11,154

 

 

 

9,208

 

 

 

17,054

 

Total operating expenses

 

208,861

 

 

 

227,657

 

 

 

377,407

 

 

 

430,229

 

Operating income

 

66,875

 

 

 

45,153

 

 

 

109,465

 

 

 

92,930

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(196

)

 

 

(1,101

)

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

(2,748

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

67,071

 

 

 

46,254

 

 

 

110,822

 

 

 

95,678

 

Provision for income taxes

 

18,281

 

 

 

13,144

 

 

 

15,932

 

 

 

19,793

 

Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

$

48,790

 

 

$

33,110

 

 

$

94,890

 

 

$

75,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

66,787,832

 

 

 

62,477,085

 

 

 

65,244,611

 

 

 

62,292,798

 

Fully diluted

 

69,615,060

 

 

 

66,086,210

 

 

 

68,214,505

 

 

 

65,851,514

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.22

 

Fully diluted

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.15

 

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

275,736

 

 

$

272,810

 

 

$

486,872

 

 

$

523,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits (GAAP)

$

177,249

 

 

$

174,638

 

 

$

314,370

 

 

$

337,949

 

(Less)/plus: Pre-IPO grant vesting

 

 

 

 

(5,964

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,076

)

(Less)/plus: Acquisition related retention payments

 

(2,159

)

 

 

(3,215

)

 

 

(7,320

)

 

 

(7,699

)

Employee compensation and benefits (adjusted)

 

175,090

 

 

 

165,459

 

 

 

307,050

 

 

 

318,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses (GAAP)

$

31,612

 

 

$

53,019

 

 

$

63,037

 

 

$

92,280

 

(Less)/plus: Secondary offering related costs

 

 

 

 

(251

)

 

 

(418

)

 

 

(665

)

(Less)/plus: Acquisition related costs

 

(1,258

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,258

)

 

 

 

(Less)/plus: Acquisition amortization

 

(888

)

 

 

(1,711

)

 

 

(1,886

)

 

 

(3,265

)

(Less)/plus: Oracle ERP implementation

 

(736

)

 

 

 

 

 

(736

)

 

 

 

(Less)/plus: London office buildout

 

 

 

 

(6,831

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,831

)

Non-compensation expenses (adjusted)

 

28,730

 

 

 

44,226

 

 

 

58,739

 

 

 

81,519

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

$

66,875

 

 

$

45,153

 

 

$

109,465

 

 

$

92,930

 

(Less)/plus: Adjustments (1)

 

5,041

 

 

 

17,972

 

 

 

11,618

 

 

 

30,536

 

Operating income (adjusted)

 

71,916

 

 

 

63,125

 

 

 

121,083

 

 

 

123,466

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net (GAAP)

$

(196

)

 

$

(1,101

)

 

$

(1,357

)

 

$

(2,748

)

Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted)

 

(196

)

 

 

(1,101

)

 

 

(1,357

)

 

 

(2,748

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes (GAAP)

$

18,281

 

 

$

13,144

 

 

$

15,932

 

 

$

19,793

 

(Less)/plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,408

 

 

 

7,605

 

Adjusted provision for income taxes

 

18,281

 

 

 

13,144

 

 

 

29,340

 

 

 

27,398

 

(Less)/plus: Resulting tax impact (2)

 

1,374

 

 

 

5,108

 

 

 

3,036

 

 

 

8,731

 

Provision for income taxes (adjusted)

 

19,655

 

 

 

18,252

 

 

 

32,376

 

 

 

36,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

48,790

 

 

$

33,110

 

 

$

94,890

 

 

$

75,885

 

(Less)/plus: adjustments (3)

 

3,667

 

 

 

12,864

 

 

 

(4,826

)

 

 

14,200

 

Net income (adjusted)

 

52,457

 

 

 

45,974

 

 

 

90,064

 

 

 

90,085

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

$

1.15

 

Diluted EPS (adjusted)

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.37

 

(1)

 

The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses.

(2)

 

Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above.

(3)

 

Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

 

