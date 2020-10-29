Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. Securities to Commence Separate Trading

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP.U) (the “Company”) announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about November 2, 2020. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “LEAP” and “LEAP.WS”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol “LEAP.U.”

The Company is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to invest in visionary financial services entrepreneurs across stages—from initial idea and early stage venture to growth capital and the public markets.