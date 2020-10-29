 

Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:15  |  34   |   |   

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $21.4 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.14. Core earnings was $19.7 million, or $0.16 of core EPS.

“We’re pleased with our results this quarter, and the strong contribution to core earnings from the sale of three assets in our real estate portfolio,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “And, as our loan book continues to pay off, our cash levels continue to increase. With such significant incremental earnings power on hand, we feel well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that we expect to arise in the coming quarters.”

Supplemental

The Company issued a supplemental presentation detailing its third quarter 2020 operating results, which can be viewed at http://ir.laddercapital.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast

We will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2020 results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 327-6837 domestic or (631) 891-4304 international. Individuals who dial in will be asked to identify themselves and their affiliations. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020 through midnight Thursday, November 12, 2020. To access the replay, please call (844) 512-2921 domestic or (412) 317-6671 international, access code 10011371. The conference call will also be webcast though a link on Ladder Capital Corp’s Investor Relations website at ir.laddercapital.com/event. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

Forward-Looking Statements & Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in each of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

September 30, 2020(1)

 

December 31, 2019(1)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

875,839

 

 

$

58,171

 

Restricted cash

41,897

 

 

297,575

 

Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost:

 

 

 

Mortgage loans held by consolidated subsidiaries

2,731,254

 

 

3,257,036

 

Allowance for credit losses

(47,084)

 

 

(20,500)

 

Mortgage loan receivables held for sale

30,553

 

 

122,325

 

Real estate securities

1,447,625

 

 

1,721,305

 

Real estate and related lease intangibles, net

990,583

 

 

1,048,081

 

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures

49,155

 

 

48,433

 

FHLB stock

61,619

 

 

61,619

 

Derivative instruments

449

 

 

693

 

Accrued interest receivable

18,259

 

 

21,066

 

Other assets

159,314

 

 

53,348

 

Total assets

$

6,359,463

 

 

$

6,669,152

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Debt obligations, net

$

4,714,510

 

 

$

4,859,873

 

Dividends payable

26,236

 

 

38,696

 

Accrued expenses

36,179

 

 

72,397

 

Other liabilities

60,744

 

 

59,209

 

Total liabilities

4,837,669

 

 

5,030,175

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 122,852,765 and 110,693,832 shares issued and 120,267,457 and 107,509,563 shares outstanding

120

 

 

108

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 12,158,933 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

12

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,726,339

 

 

1,532,384

 

Treasury stock, 2,585,308 and 3,184,269 shares, at cost

(54,543)

 

 

(42,699)

 

Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings)

(126,965)

 

 

(35,746)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(28,448)

 

 

4,218

 

Total shareholders’ equity

1,516,503

 

 

1,458,277

 

Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership

 

 

172,054

 

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

5,291

 

 

8,646

 

Total equity

1,521,794

 

 

1,638,977

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,359,463

 

 

$

6,669,152

 

(1) Includes amounts relating to consolidated variable interest entities.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share and Dividend Data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

54,621

 

 

$

82,251

 

 

$

189,306

 

 

$

254,040

 

Interest expense

56,398

 

 

51,397

 

 

176,225

 

 

155,015

 

Net interest income

(1,777)

 

 

30,854

 

 

13,081

 

 

99,025

 

Provision for/(release of) loan loss reserves

(2,512)

 

 

 

 

23,340

 

 

600

 

Net interest income (expense) after provision for/(release of) loan losses

735

 

 

30,854

 

 

(10,259)

 

 

98,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease income

25,464

 

 

24,405

 

 

75,565

 

 

81,106

 

Sale of loans, net

1,127

 

 

11,247

 

 

1,387

 

 

38,589

 

Realized gain (loss) on securities

(303)

 

 

3,396

 

 

(12,089)

 

 

10,726

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

 

254

 

 

(132)

 

 

1,341

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities

9

 

 

16

 

 

183

 

 

38

 

Realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net

21,588

 

 

2,082

 

 

32,116

 

 

963

 

Impairment of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,350)

 

Fee and other income

3,051

 

 

5,166

 

 

8,075

 

 

17,047

 

Net result from derivative transactions

260

 

 

(9,465)

 

 

(15,988)

 

 

(35,956)

 

Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

447

 

 

1,094

 

 

1,359

 

 

3,617

 

Gain (loss) on extinguishment/defeasance of debt

1,167

 

 

 

 

22,244

 

 

(1,070)

 

Total other income (loss)

52,810

 

 

38,195

 

 

112,720

 

 

115,051

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

7,858

 

 

14,319

 

 

31,880

 

 

52,800

 

Operating expenses

3,938

 

 

5,314

 

 

15,957

 

 

16,727

 

Real estate operating expenses

8,060

 

 

6,270

 

 

22,041

 

 

17,776

 

Fee expense

2,476

 

 

2,056

 

 

5,892

 

 

4,951

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,817

 

 

9,030

 

 

29,642

 

 

29,192

 

Total costs and expenses

32,149

 

 

36,989

 

 

105,412

 

 

121,446

 

Income (loss) before taxes

21,396

 

 

32,060

 

 

(2,951)

 

 

92,030

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

14

 

 

1,112

 

 

(5,078)

 

 

478

 

Net income (loss)

21,382

 

 

30,948

 

 

2,127

 

 

91,552

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures

(4,149)

 

 

(64)

 

 

(5,417)

 

 

691

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership

(45)

 

 

(3,308)

 

 

561

 

 

(10,247)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders

$

17,188

 

 

$

27,576

 

 

$

(2,729)

 

 

$

81,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(0.02)

 

 

$

0.78

 

Diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(0.02)

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

117,481,812

 

 

106,004,152

 

 

110,233,748

 

 

105,264,752

 

Diluted

118,791,927

 

 

106,603,713

 

 

110,233,748

 

 

106,232,581

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per share of Class A common stock

$

0.200

 

 

$

0.340

 

 

$

0.740

 

 

$

1.020

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present core earnings, core EPS, and after-tax core return on average equity (“after-tax core ROAE”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures of our performance. We believe core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a more relevant and consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash expenses and unrecognized results as well as eliminating timing differences related to securitization gains and changes in the values of assets and derivatives. In addition, we use core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE: (i) to evaluate our earnings from operations and (ii) because management believes that they may be useful performance measures for us. Core earnings is also used as a factor in determining the annual incentive compensation of our senior managers and other employees.

We define core earnings as income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) adjustment for CECL reserves, (vi) non-cash stock-based compensation, and (vii) certain transactional items.

Core EPS is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. The adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as the GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for shares issuable upon conversion of all Class B shares, if excluded from the GAAP measure because they would have an anti-dilutive effect. The inclusion of shares issuable upon conversion of Class B shares is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in core earnings and after-tax core earnings.

Our results of operations were significantly impacted by the actions we took to generate liquidity and pay down mark-to-market debt in direct response to the unfavorable market conditions that occurred near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions taken by management had multiple impacts on core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Management believes the actions taken were prompted by the unusual market conditions and therefore outside of Ladder’s core operations. Management believes adjusting for certain transactional charges/gains related to the impact of COVID-19 on its performance measures provides a more useful guide to assess the ongoing core operations of the Company.

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of net income to after-tax core earnings, and an unaudited computation of core EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

21,382

 

 

$

30,948

 

 

$

2,127

 

 

$

91,552

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

14

 

 

1,112

 

 

(5,078)

 

 

478

 

Income (loss) before taxes

21,396

 

 

32,060

 

 

(2,951)

 

 

92,030

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (GAAP)(1)

(4,153)

 

 

(71)

 

 

(5,429)

 

 

667

 

Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments(2)(3)

4,534

 

 

6,741

 

 

14,782

 

 

18,999

 

Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results(4)

(4,222)

 

 

1,889

 

 

4,737

 

 

13,191

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities

(9)

 

 

(248)

 

 

(146)

 

 

(1,475)

 

Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization

547

 

 

(168)

 

 

502

 

 

(817)

 

Adjustment for CECL reserves

(2,512)

 

 

 

 

15,340

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

4,125

 

 

3,918

 

 

19,557

 

 

19,383

 

Transactional adjustments (response to COVID-19)(5)

 

 

 

 

16,939

 

 

 

Core earnings

19,706

 

 

44,121

 

 

63,331

 

 

141,978

 

Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense)(6)

(520)

 

 

446

 

 

1,811

 

 

767

 

After-tax core earnings

$

19,186

 

 

$

44,567

 

 

$

65,142

 

 

$

142,745

 

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding(7)

118,792

 

 

118,763

 

 

119,226

 

 

118,906

 

Core EPS

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.20

 

(1)

Includes $4 thousand and $12 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Includes $7 thousand and $24 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

(2)

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and amortization to our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP depreciation and amortization

$

9,817

 

 

$

9,030

 

 

$

29,642

 

 

$

29,192

 

 

Less: Depreciation and amortization related to non-rental property fixed assets

(25)

 

 

(25)

 

 

(74)

 

 

(74)

 

 

Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization and unrecognized passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures

(348)

 

 

(417)

 

 

(1,290)

 

 

(2,392)

 

 

Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization

9,444

 

 

8,588

 

 

28,278

 

 

26,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gain from accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (see below)

(4,897)

 

 

(1,418)

 

 

(14,576)

 

 

(6,839)

 

 

Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

520

 

 

41

 

 

2,667

 

 

83

 

 

Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

(4,377)

 

 

(1,377)

 

 

(11,909)

 

 

(6,756)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Operating lease income on above/below market lease intangible amortization

(533)

 

 

(470)

 

 

(1,587)

 

 

(971)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments

$

4,534

 

 

$

6,741

 

 

$

14,782

 

 

$

18,999

 

GAAP gains/losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously recognized real estate depreciation and amortization. For purposes of core earnings, our share of real estate depreciation and amortization is eliminated and, accordingly, the resultant gains/losses also must be adjusted. Following is a reconciliation of the related consolidated GAAP amounts to the amounts reflected in core earnings ($ in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

GAAP realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net

$

21,588

 

 

$

2,082

 

 

$

32,116

 

 

$

963

 

 

Adjusted gain/loss on sale of real estate for purposes of core earnings

(17,211)

 

 

(705)

 

 

(20,207)

 

 

5,793

 

 

Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold

$

4,377

 

 

$

1,377

 

 

$

11,909

 

 

$

6,756

 

(3)

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company recognized $5.7 million of operating lease income from prepayment of a lease, a $1.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt and a $1.4 million impairment of real estate related to a single-tenant two-story office building in Wayne, NJ. This property was sold on May 1, 2019. For core earnings, the Company recognized the net impact of these events in the period the sale was realized. Accordingly, the $3.3 million net impact of the income and losses discussed above were excluded from core earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and are included in core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(4)

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net results from derivative transactions to our unrecognized derivative result presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Net results from derivative transactions

$

260

 

 

$

(9,465)

 

 

$

(15,988)

 

 

$

(35,956)

 

 

Hedging interest expense

1,346

 

 

436

 

 

1,028

 

 

1,927

 

 

Hedging realized result

2,616

 

 

7,140

 

 

10,223

 

 

20,838

 

 

Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results

$

4,222

 

 

$

(1,889)

 

 

$

(4,737)

 

 

$

(13,191)

 

(5)

The impact from COVID-19 included adjustments related to the unusual market conditions and actions taken by management including: (a) $6.7 million of losses from sales of performing first mortgage loans included in sale of loans, net, (b) $15.4 million of losses from sales of CMBS, (c) $3.7 million of loss from conduit loan sales, (d) $6.5 million of prepayment penalties related to paydowns of mark-to-market debt included in interest expense, (e) $2.1 million of professional fee expenses included in operating expenses and (f) $0.2 million of severance costs included in salaries and employee benefits. The $34.5 million total of the preceding amounts was partially offset by (g) $19.0 million of gains from the repurchase of and extinguishment of unsecured corporate bond debt at a discount from par net of (h) $1.5 million of accelerated premium amortization included in interest expense. Set forth below is a reconciliation of certain of the above COVID-19 losses to the most comparable GAAP financial measure ($ in thousands):

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30, 2020

(b) Losses from sales of CMBS

 

Loss on sale of securities - COVID-19 related

$

(14,670)

 

Hedge (loss) related to sale of securities, included in net results from derivative transactions

(698)

 

Losses from sales of CMBS

$

(15,368)

 

 

 

(c) Losses from conduit loan sales

 

Income from sales of loans, net - COVID-19 related

$

(1,680)

 

Hedge (loss) related to sales of loans, included in net results from derivative transactions

(1,994)

 

Losses from conduit loan sales

$

(3,674)

 

(6)

Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) based on effective tax rate applied to core earnings generated by the activity within our taxable REIT subsidiary.

(7)

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of weighted average diluted shares outstanding to adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

118,792

 

 

106,604

 

 

110,234

 

 

106,233

 

 

Weighted average shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders

 

 

12,159

 

 

8,992

 

 

12,673

 

 

Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding

118,792

 

 

118,763

 

 

119,226

 

 

118,906

 

After-tax core ROAE is presented on an annualized basis and is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the average total shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest in operating partnership during the period. The inclusion of noncontrolling interest in operating partnership is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in after-tax core earnings. Set forth below is an unaudited computation of after-tax core ROAE ($ in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

After-tax core earnings

$

19,186

 

 

$

44,567

 

 

$

65,142

 

 

$

142,745

 

Average shareholders’ equity and NCI in operating partnership

1,508,990

 

 

1,634,623

 

 

1,522,850

 

 

1,635,150

 

After-tax core ROAE

5.1

%

 

10.9

%

 

5.7

%

 

11.6

%

Non-GAAP Measures - Limitations

Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are:

  • core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations and are not necessarily indicative of cash necessary to fund cash needs;
  • core EPS and after-tax core ROAE are based on a non-GAAP estimate of our effective tax rate, including the impact of Unincorporated Business Tax and the impact of our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2015, assuming the conversion of all shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock. Our actual tax rate may differ materially from this estimate; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or book value per share, or any other performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity.

In the future, we may incur gains and losses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Ladder Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Ladder Capital Corp to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
4
Ladder Capital der nächste REIT mit Potential