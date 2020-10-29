Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

“We’re pleased with our results this quarter, and the strong contribution to core earnings from the sale of three assets in our real estate portfolio,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “And, as our loan book continues to pay off, our cash levels continue to increase. With such significant incremental earnings power on hand, we feel well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that we expect to arise in the coming quarters.”

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $21.4 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.14. Core earnings was $19.7 million, or $0.16 of core EPS.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

Forward-Looking Statements & Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in each of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2020(1) December 31, 2019(1) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 875,839 $ 58,171 Restricted cash 41,897 297,575 Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost: Mortgage loans held by consolidated subsidiaries 2,731,254 3,257,036 Allowance for credit losses (47,084) (20,500) Mortgage loan receivables held for sale 30,553 122,325 Real estate securities 1,447,625 1,721,305 Real estate and related lease intangibles, net 990,583 1,048,081 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 49,155 48,433 FHLB stock 61,619 61,619 Derivative instruments 449 693 Accrued interest receivable 18,259 21,066 Other assets 159,314 53,348 Total assets $ 6,359,463 $ 6,669,152 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt obligations, net $ 4,714,510 $ 4,859,873 Dividends payable 26,236 38,696 Accrued expenses 36,179 72,397 Other liabilities 60,744 59,209 Total liabilities 4,837,669 5,030,175 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 122,852,765 and 110,693,832 shares issued and 120,267,457 and 107,509,563 shares outstanding 120 108 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 12,158,933 shares issued and outstanding — 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,726,339 1,532,384 Treasury stock, 2,585,308 and 3,184,269 shares, at cost (54,543) (42,699) Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings) (126,965) (35,746) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28,448) 4,218 Total shareholders’ equity 1,516,503 1,458,277 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership — 172,054 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 5,291 8,646 Total equity 1,521,794 1,638,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,359,463 $ 6,669,152

(1) Includes amounts relating to consolidated variable interest entities.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share and Dividend Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income Interest income $ 54,621 $ 82,251 $ 189,306 $ 254,040 Interest expense 56,398 51,397 176,225 155,015 Net interest income (1,777) 30,854 13,081 99,025 Provision for/(release of) loan loss reserves (2,512) — 23,340 600 Net interest income (expense) after provision for/(release of) loan losses 735 30,854 (10,259) 98,425 Other income (loss) Operating lease income 25,464 24,405 75,565 81,106 Sale of loans, net 1,127 11,247 1,387 38,589 Realized gain (loss) on securities (303) 3,396 (12,089) 10,726 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities — 254 (132) 1,341 Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities 9 16 183 38 Realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 21,588 2,082 32,116 963 Impairment of real estate — — — (1,350) Fee and other income 3,051 5,166 8,075 17,047 Net result from derivative transactions 260 (9,465) (15,988) (35,956) Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 447 1,094 1,359 3,617 Gain (loss) on extinguishment/defeasance of debt 1,167 — 22,244 (1,070) Total other income (loss) 52,810 38,195 112,720 115,051 Costs and expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,858 14,319 31,880 52,800 Operating expenses 3,938 5,314 15,957 16,727 Real estate operating expenses 8,060 6,270 22,041 17,776 Fee expense 2,476 2,056 5,892 4,951 Depreciation and amortization 9,817 9,030 29,642 29,192 Total costs and expenses 32,149 36,989 105,412 121,446 Income (loss) before taxes 21,396 32,060 (2,951) 92,030 Income tax expense (benefit) 14 1,112 (5,078) 478 Net income (loss) 21,382 30,948 2,127 91,552 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (4,149) (64) (5,417) 691 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership (45) (3,308) 561 (10,247) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders $ 17,188 $ 27,576 $ (2,729) $ 81,996 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.26 $ (0.02) $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ (0.02) $ 0.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 117,481,812 106,004,152 110,233,748 105,264,752 Diluted 118,791,927 106,603,713 110,233,748 106,232,581 Dividends per share of Class A common stock $ 0.200 $ 0.340 $ 0.740 $ 1.020

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present core earnings, core EPS, and after-tax core return on average equity (“after-tax core ROAE”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures of our performance. We believe core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a more relevant and consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash expenses and unrecognized results as well as eliminating timing differences related to securitization gains and changes in the values of assets and derivatives. In addition, we use core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE: (i) to evaluate our earnings from operations and (ii) because management believes that they may be useful performance measures for us. Core earnings is also used as a factor in determining the annual incentive compensation of our senior managers and other employees.

We define core earnings as income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) adjustment for CECL reserves, (vi) non-cash stock-based compensation, and (vii) certain transactional items.

Core EPS is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. The adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as the GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for shares issuable upon conversion of all Class B shares, if excluded from the GAAP measure because they would have an anti-dilutive effect. The inclusion of shares issuable upon conversion of Class B shares is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in core earnings and after-tax core earnings.

Our results of operations were significantly impacted by the actions we took to generate liquidity and pay down mark-to-market debt in direct response to the unfavorable market conditions that occurred near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions taken by management had multiple impacts on core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Management believes the actions taken were prompted by the unusual market conditions and therefore outside of Ladder’s core operations. Management believes adjusting for certain transactional charges/gains related to the impact of COVID-19 on its performance measures provides a more useful guide to assess the ongoing core operations of the Company.

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of net income to after-tax core earnings, and an unaudited computation of core EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 21,382 $ 30,948 $ 2,127 $ 91,552 Income tax expense (benefit) 14 1,112 (5,078) 478 Income (loss) before taxes 21,396 32,060 (2,951) 92,030 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (GAAP)(1) (4,153) (71) (5,429) 667 Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments(2)(3) 4,534 6,741 14,782 18,999 Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results(4) (4,222) 1,889 4,737 13,191 Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities (9) (248) (146) (1,475) Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization 547 (168) 502 (817) Adjustment for CECL reserves (2,512) — 15,340 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,125 3,918 19,557 19,383 Transactional adjustments (response to COVID-19)(5) — — 16,939 — Core earnings 19,706 44,121 63,331 141,978 Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense)(6) (520) 446 1,811 767 After-tax core earnings $ 19,186 $ 44,567 $ 65,142 $ 142,745 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding(7) 118,792 118,763 119,226 118,906 Core EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.38 $ 0.55 $ 1.20

(1) Includes $4 thousand and $12 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Includes $7 thousand and $24 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

(2) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and amortization to our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 9,817 $ 9,030 $ 29,642 $ 29,192 Less: Depreciation and amortization related to non-rental property fixed assets (25) (25) (74) (74) Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization and unrecognized passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures (348) (417) (1,290) (2,392) Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization 9,444 8,588 28,278 26,726 Realized gain from accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (see below) (4,897) (1,418) (14,576) (6,839) Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold 520 41 2,667 83 Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (4,377) (1,377) (11,909) (6,756) Less: Operating lease income on above/below market lease intangible amortization (533) (470) (1,587) (971) Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments $ 4,534 $ 6,741 $ 14,782 $ 18,999

GAAP gains/losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously recognized real estate depreciation and amortization. For purposes of core earnings, our share of real estate depreciation and amortization is eliminated and, accordingly, the resultant gains/losses also must be adjusted. Following is a reconciliation of the related consolidated GAAP amounts to the amounts reflected in core earnings ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net $ 21,588 $ 2,082 $ 32,116 $ 963 Adjusted gain/loss on sale of real estate for purposes of core earnings (17,211) (705) (20,207) 5,793 Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold $ 4,377 $ 1,377 $ 11,909 $ 6,756

(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company recognized $5.7 million of operating lease income from prepayment of a lease, a $1.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt and a $1.4 million impairment of real estate related to a single-tenant two-story office building in Wayne, NJ. This property was sold on May 1, 2019. For core earnings, the Company recognized the net impact of these events in the period the sale was realized. Accordingly, the $3.3 million net impact of the income and losses discussed above were excluded from core earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and are included in core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(4) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net results from derivative transactions to our unrecognized derivative result presented in the computation of core earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net results from derivative transactions $ 260 $ (9,465) $ (15,988) $ (35,956) Hedging interest expense 1,346 436 1,028 1,927 Hedging realized result 2,616 7,140 10,223 20,838 Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results $ 4,222 $ (1,889) $ (4,737) $ (13,191)

(5) The impact from COVID-19 included adjustments related to the unusual market conditions and actions taken by management including: (a) $6.7 million of losses from sales of performing first mortgage loans included in sale of loans, net, (b) $15.4 million of losses from sales of CMBS, (c) $3.7 million of loss from conduit loan sales, (d) $6.5 million of prepayment penalties related to paydowns of mark-to-market debt included in interest expense, (e) $2.1 million of professional fee expenses included in operating expenses and (f) $0.2 million of severance costs included in salaries and employee benefits. The $34.5 million total of the preceding amounts was partially offset by (g) $19.0 million of gains from the repurchase of and extinguishment of unsecured corporate bond debt at a discount from par net of (h) $1.5 million of accelerated premium amortization included in interest expense. Set forth below is a reconciliation of certain of the above COVID-19 losses to the most comparable GAAP financial measure ($ in thousands):

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (b) Losses from sales of CMBS Loss on sale of securities - COVID-19 related $ (14,670) Hedge (loss) related to sale of securities, included in net results from derivative transactions (698) Losses from sales of CMBS $ (15,368) (c) Losses from conduit loan sales Income from sales of loans, net - COVID-19 related $ (1,680) Hedge (loss) related to sales of loans, included in net results from derivative transactions (1,994) Losses from conduit loan sales $ (3,674)

(6) Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) based on effective tax rate applied to core earnings generated by the activity within our taxable REIT subsidiary.

(7) Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of weighted average diluted shares outstanding to adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,792 106,604 110,234 106,233 Weighted average shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders — 12,159 8,992 12,673 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,792 118,763 119,226 118,906

After-tax core ROAE is presented on an annualized basis and is defined as after-tax core earnings divided by the average total shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest in operating partnership during the period. The inclusion of noncontrolling interest in operating partnership is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in after-tax core earnings. Set forth below is an unaudited computation of after-tax core ROAE ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 After-tax core earnings $ 19,186 $ 44,567 $ 65,142 $ 142,745 Average shareholders’ equity and NCI in operating partnership 1,508,990 1,634,623 1,522,850 1,635,150 After-tax core ROAE 5.1 % 10.9 % 5.7 % 11.6 %

Non-GAAP Measures - Limitations

Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are:

core earnings, core EPS and after-tax core ROAE do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations and are not necessarily indicative of cash necessary to fund cash needs;

core EPS and after-tax core ROAE are based on a non-GAAP estimate of our effective tax rate, including the impact of Unincorporated Business Tax and the impact of our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2015, assuming the conversion of all shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock. Our actual tax rate may differ materially from this estimate; and

other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or book value per share, or any other performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity.

In the future, we may incur gains and losses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

