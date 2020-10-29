Regional Management Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“I am delighted with our third quarter performance, which is a validation of our sustainable operating model, our team’s ability to execute in a challenging environment, and the fundamental resilience of our customers,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “Our omni-channel strategy, including our implementation of remote loan closings, enabled us to grow our loan portfolio by $37 million in the third quarter despite macroeconomic headwinds. We accomplished this growth while continuing to maintain our underwriting standards and our portfolio’s stable credit profile.”

“Thanks in part to solid execution on our most recent securitization transaction in September, we also continue to maintain ample liquidity, including $208 million of immediately available liquidity as of October 23, 2020, which positions us well to withstand any additional economic challenges,” added Mr. Beck. “To that end, based on our consistently strong performance, liquidity profile, excess capital, and confidence in our future prospects, we are very pleased that our Board of Directors has authorized a new $30 million share repurchase program and initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020. We are confident in our business model’s ability to generate excess capital to return to our shareholders on a regular basis. The recurring dividend and repurchase programs allow us to return significant value to our shareholders, while retaining ample capital to continue our investment in omni-channel and digital initiatives that will expand our market share and generate sustainable long-term profitable growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.01, compared to net income of $12.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.08 in the prior-year period.

Net finance receivables as of September 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion, an increase of 3.6%, or $36.9 million, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 0.7%, or $7.5 million, from the prior-year period. Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $9.8 million, or 0.9%, compared to the prior-year period. Large loan net finance receivables of $655.9 million increased $80.9 million, or 14.1%, from the prior-year period and represented 61.9% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $382.8 million, a decrease of 15.7% from the prior-year period.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $90.5 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 1.3%, from the prior-year period. Interest and fee income decreased $1.8 million, or 2.1%, primarily attributable to the intended product mix shift toward large loans and the portfolio composition shift toward higher credit quality customers with slightly lower interest rates due to enhanced credit standards during the pandemic. Insurance income, net increased $1.8 million, or 34.9%, driven by an increase in premium revenue and a decrease in non-file insurance claims expense.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 9.9%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses includes a release in the allowance for credit losses of $1.5 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a $3.5 million incremental build in reserves related to portfolio growth. Allowance for credit losses was $144.0 million as of September 30, 2020, including a $31.9 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19. The company’s macroeconomic model assumes elevated unemployment in 2020 with a gradual decline to 9% by the end of 2021.

Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the third quarter of 2020 were 7.8%, a 30 basis point improvement compared to 8.1% in the prior-year period.

30+ day contractual delinquencies as of September 30, 2020 totaled $49.9 million, or 4.7% of net finance receivables, compared to 6.5% in the prior-year period. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 40% of the company’s total portfolio had been originated since April 2020, the vast majority of which was subject to enhanced credit standards deployed following the outset of the pandemic.

In September 2020, 2.1% of customer accounts were renewed or deferred under internal borrower assistance programs, which is lower than the average of 2.2% over the 12 months preceding the pandemic.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $43.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 8.9%, from the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase in expenses was primarily due to the following: $0.8 million of non-operating severance expense to adjust the company’s workforce and reposition the business for future growth; the savings will be used to fund the company’s omni-channel and digital investments. $0.9 million less in deferred loan origination costs, which increased personnel expense from the prior-year period. $0.9 million in additional marketing expense to support growth initiatives. $0.8 million of incremental costs related to net new branches that opened since the prior-year period.

The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the third quarter of 2020 was 17.0%, an increase of 150 basis points compared to the prior-year period. The expenses identified above impacted the operating expense ratio by 130 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior-year period.

In September 2020, the company closed its fourth asset-backed securitization, a $180 million note issuance with a weighted-average coupon of 2.85%.

As of September 30, 2020, the company had total unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities of $507 million, subject to the borrowing base, and available liquidity of $193 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

Regional’s Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share. The initial dividend will be paid on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2020. The declaration and payment of any future dividend will be subject to the discretion of Regional’s Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

Regional’s Board of Directors has also authorized a new share repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and will continue through October 22, 2022.

Stock repurchases under the share repurchase program may be made in the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, or through other structures in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, at times and in amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and the amount of any common stock repurchases will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the company’s liquidity needs, legal and contractual requirements and restrictions (including covenants in the company’s credit agreements), share price, and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the company had net finance receivables of $1.1 billion and outstanding long-term debt of $700.1 million ($698.3 million of outstanding debt and $1.8 million of interest payable), consisting of:

$228.5 million on its $640.0 million senior revolving credit facility,

$31.0 million on its $125.0 million revolving warehouse credit facility, and

$440.6 million through its asset-backed securitizations.

The company’s unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $507 million, or 66.2%, as of September 30, 2020.

The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 26.3%, each as of September 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 2.7 to 1.0, as of September 30, 2020. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.

Branch Network

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s branch network consisted of 368 locations. During the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the changing economic environment, the company plans to open one de novo branch.

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Better (Worse) Better (Worse) 3Q 20 3Q 19 $ % YTD 20 YTD 19 $ % Revenue Interest and fee income $ 81,306 $ 83,089 $ (1,783 ) (2.1 )% $ 248,370 $ 233,385 $ 14,985 6.4 % Insurance income, net 6,861 5,087 1,774 34.9 % 20,460 14,266 6,194 43.4 % Other income 2,371 3,531 (1,160 ) (32.9 )% 7,632 10,078 (2,446 ) (24.3 )% Total revenue 90,538 91,707 (1,169 ) (1.3 )% 276,462 257,729 18,733 7.3 % Expenses Provision for credit losses 22,089 24,515 2,426 9.9 % 99,110 73,572 (25,538 ) (34.7 )% Personnel 26,207 23,791 (2,416 ) (10.2 )% 82,581 68,695 (13,886 ) (20.2 )% Occupancy 6,851 6,367 (484 ) (7.6 )% 18,875 18,742 (133 ) (0.7 )% Marketing 3,249 2,397 (852 ) (35.5 )% 6,373 6,309 (64 ) (1.0 )% Other 7,447 7,612 165 2.2 % 23,693 22,347 (1,346 ) (6.0 )% Total general and administrative 43,754 40,167 (3,587 ) (8.9 )% 131,522 116,093 (15,429 ) (13.3 )% Interest expense 9,300 10,348 1,048 10.1 % 28,596 29,840 1,244 4.2 % Income before income taxes 15,395 16,677 (1,282 ) (7.7 )% 17,234 38,224 (20,990 ) (54.9 )% Income taxes 4,157 4,105 (52 ) (1.3 )% 4,851 9,175 4,324 47.1 % Net income $ 11,238 $ 12,572 $ (1,334 ) (10.6 )% $ 12,383 $ 29,049 $ (16,666 ) (57.4 )% Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.11 $ (0.09 ) (8.1 )% $ 1.13 $ 2.51 $ (1.38 ) (55.0 )% Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.08 $ (0.07 ) (6.5 )% $ 1.11 $ 2.44 $ (1.33 ) (54.5 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,977 11,302 325 2.9 % 10,945 11,572 627 5.4 % Diluted 11,092 11,677 585 5.0 % 11,117 11,924 807 6.8 % Return on average assets (annualized) 4.4 % 4.7 % 1.6 % 3.9 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.9 % 17.2 % 6.2 % 13.4 %

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value amounts) Increase (Decrease) 3Q 20 3Q 19 $ % Assets Cash $ 4,292 $ 2,044 $ 2,248 110.0 % Net finance receivables 1,059,554 1,067,086 (7,532 ) (0.7 )% Unearned insurance premiums (30,024 ) (24,900 ) (5,124 ) (20.6 )% Allowance for credit losses (144,000 ) (60,900 ) (83,100 ) (136.5 )% Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses 885,530 981,286 (95,756 ) (9.8 )% Restricted cash 58,219 43,659 14,560 33.3 % Lease assets 27,855 25,688 2,167 8.4 % Property and equipment 15,054 14,512 542 3.7 % Intangible assets 8,677 9,574 (897 ) (9.4 )% Deferred tax asset 22,960 1,445 21,515 1488.9 % Other assets 14,972 7,964 7,008 88.0 % Total assets $ 1,037,559 $ 1,086,172 $ (48,613 ) (4.5 )% Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Long-term debt $ 700,139 $ 743,835 $ (43,696 ) (5.9 )% Unamortized debt issuance costs (8,603 ) (7,828 ) (775 ) (9.9 )% Net long-term debt 691,536 736,007 (44,471 ) (6.0 )% Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,576 25,764 17,812 69.1 % Lease liabilities 29,983 27,714 2,269 8.2 % Total liabilities 765,095 789,485 (24,390 ) (3.1 )% Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding) — — — — Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 13,821 shares issued and 11,337 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and 13,513 shares issued and 11,409 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019) 1,382 1,351 31 2.3 % Additional paid-in-capital 105,866 101,682 4,184 4.1 % Retained earnings 215,290 233,146 (17,856 ) (7.7 )% Treasury stock (2,484 shares at September 30, 2020 and 2,104 shares at September 30, 2019) (50,074 ) (39,492 ) (10,582 ) (26.8 )% Total stockholders’ equity 272,464 296,687 (24,223 ) (8.2 )% Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,037,559 $ 1,086,172 $ (48,613 ) (4.5 )%

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Finance Receivables by Product 3Q 20 2Q 20 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 3Q 19 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 382,785 $ 380,083 $ 2,702 0.7 % $ 453,969 $ (71,184 ) (15.7 )% Large loans 655,932 618,134 37,798 6.1 % 574,988 80,944 14.1 % Total core loans 1,038,717 998,217 40,500 4.1 % 1,028,957 9,760 0.9 % Automobile loans 4,892 6,059 (1,167 ) (19.3 )% 12,144 (7,252 ) (59.7 )% Retail loans 15,945 18,359 (2,414 ) (13.1 )% 25,985 (10,040 ) (38.6 )% Total net finance receivables $ 1,059,554 $ 1,022,635 $ 36,919 3.6 % $ 1,067,086 $ (7,532 ) (0.7 )% Number of branches at period end 368 368 — 0.0 % 358 10 2.8 % Average net finance receivables per branch $ 2,879 $ 2,779 $ 100 3.6 % $ 2,981 $ (102 ) (3.4 )%

Averages and Yields 3Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 19 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Small loans $ 377,390 37.7 % $ 404,019 36.2 % $ 446,621 38.4 % Large loans 632,106 28.3 % 618,860 27.3 % 546,582 28.1 % Automobile loans 5,492 13.5 % 6,820 14.8 % 13,834 14.9 % Retail loans 17,145 18.9 % 20,114 18.0 % 26,902 19.1 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,032,133 31.5 % $ 1,049,813 30.5 % $ 1,033,939 32.1 % Total revenue yield $ 1,032,133 35.1 % $ 1,049,813 34.2 % $ 1,033,939 35.5 %

Components of Decrease in Interest and Fee Income 3Q 20 Compared to 3Q 19 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ (6,646 ) $ (724 ) $ 113 $ (7,257 ) Large loans 6,011 233 37 6,281 Automobile loans (312 ) (48 ) 29 (331 ) Retail loans (466 ) (16 ) 6 (476 ) Product mix 1,268 (1,086 ) (182 ) — Total decrease in interest and fee income $ (145 ) $ (1,641 ) $ 3 $ (1,783 )

Net Loans Originated (1) (2) 3Q 20 2Q 20 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 3Q 19 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 144,132 $ 79,265 $ 64,867 81.8 % $ 177,629 $ (33,497 ) (18.9 )% Large loans 162,120 90,980 71,140 78.2 % 166,835 (4,715 ) (2.8 )% Retail loans 1,835 1,907 (72 ) (3.8 )% 4,421 (2,586 ) (58.5 )% Total net loans originated $ 308,087 $ 172,152 $ 135,935 79.0 % $ 348,885 $ (40,798 ) (11.7 )%

(1) Represents the balance of loan origination and refinancing net of unearned finance charges.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics 3Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 19 Net credit losses $ 20,089 $ 27,899 $ 20,815 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 7.8 % 10.6 % 8.1 % Provision for loan losses (1) $ 22,089 $ 27,499 $ 24,515 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 8.6 % 10.5 % 9.5 % Percentage of total revenue 24.4 % 30.6 % 26.7 % General and administrative expenses (2) $ 43,754 $ 41,525 $ 40,167 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 17.0 % 15.8 % 15.5 % Percentage of total revenue 48.3 % 46.2 % 43.8 % Same store results (3): Net finance receivables at period-end $ 1,049,327 $ 1,016,776 $ 1,053,166 Net finance receivable growth rate (1.5 )% 2.2 % 17.1 % Number of branches in calculation 347 349 332

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(1,500) and $9,500 for 3Q 20 and 2Q 20, respectively.

(2) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for 3Q 20.

(3) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.

Contractual Delinquency by Aging 3Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 19 Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 144,000 13.6 % $ 142,000 13.9 % $ 60,900 5.7 % Current 929,778 87.8 % 896,928 87.8 % 896,051 83.9 % 1 to 29 days past due 79,838 7.5 % 76,172 7.4 % 102,120 9.6 % Delinquent accounts: 30 to 59 days 16,105 1.5 % 15,277 1.4 % 23,058 2.2 % 60 to 89 days 11,014 1.0 % 9,764 1.0 % 16,240 1.5 % 90 to 119 days 8,375 0.8 % 7,014 0.7 % 11,797 1.1 % 120 to 149 days 7,967 0.8 % 8,081 0.8 % 9,728 0.9 % 150 to 179 days 6,477 0.6 % 9,399 0.9 % 8,092 0.8 % Total contractual delinquency $ 49,938 4.7 % $ 49,535 4.8 % $ 68,915 6.5 % Total net finance receivables $ 1,059,554 100.0 % $ 1,022,635 100.0 % $ 1,067,086 100.0 % 1 day and over past due $ 129,776 12.2 % $ 125,707 12.2 % $ 171,035 16.1 %

Contractual Delinquency by Product 3Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 19 Small loans $ 22,904 6.0 % $ 24,465 6.4 % $ 36,719 8.1 % Large loans 25,489 3.9 % 23,660 3.8 % 28,852 5.0 % Automobile loans 337 6.9 % 291 4.8 % 1,153 9.5 % Retail loans 1,208 7.6 % 1,119 6.1 % 2,191 8.4 % Total contractual delinquency $ 49,938 4.7 % $ 49,535 4.8 % $ 68,915 6.5 %

(1) Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $31,900 and $33,400 in 3Q 20 and 2Q 20, respectively.

Income Statement Quarterly Trend 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 QoQ $ B(W) YoY $ B(W) Revenue Interest and fee income $ 83,089 $ 87,784 $ 86,997 $ 80,067 $ 81,306 $ 1,239 $ (1,783 ) Insurance income, net 5,087 6,551 5,949 7,650 6,861 (789 ) 1,774 Other income 3,531 3,649 3,128 2,133 2,371 238 (1,160 ) Total revenue 91,707 97,984 96,074 89,850 90,538 688 (1,169 ) Expenses Provision for credit losses 24,515 26,039 49,522 27,499 22,089 5,410 2,426 Personnel 23,791 25,305 29,511 26,863 26,207 656 (2,416 ) Occupancy 6,367 5,876 5,771 6,253 6,851 (598 ) (484 ) Marketing 2,397 1,897 1,686 1,438 3,249 (1,811 ) (852 ) Other 7,612 7,813 9,275 6,971 7,447 (476 ) 165 Total general and administrative 40,167 40,891 46,243 41,525 43,754 (2,229 ) (3,587 ) Interest expense 10,348 10,285 10,159 9,137 9,300 (163 ) 1,048 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,677 20,769 (9,850 ) 11,689 15,395 3,706 (1,282 ) Income taxes 4,105 5,086 (3,525 ) 4,219 4,157 62 (52 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,572 $ 15,683 $ (6,325 ) $ 7,470 $ 11,238 $ 3,768 $ (1,334 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.44 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 0.34 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.38 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.68 $ 1.01 $ 0.33 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 11,302 10,893 10,897 10,962 10,977 (15 ) 325 Diluted 11,677 11,327 11,253 11,013 11,092 (79 ) 585 Net interest margin $ 81,359 $ 87,699 $ 85,915 $ 80,713 $ 81,238 $ 525 $ (121 ) Net credit margin $ 56,844 $ 61,660 $ 36,393 $ 53,214 $ 59,149 $ 5,935 $ 2,305

Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) YoY $ Inc (Dec) Total assets $ 1,086,172 $ 1,158,540 $ 1,078,890 $ 1,000,225 $ 1,037,559 $ 37,334 $ (48,613 ) Net finance receivables $ 1,067,086 $ 1,133,404 $ 1,102,285 $ 1,022,635 $ 1,059,554 $ 36,919 $ (7,532 ) Allowance for credit losses $ 60,900 $ 62,200 $ 142,400 $ 142,000 $ 144,000 $ 2,000 $ 83,100 Long-term debt $ 743,835 $ 808,218 $ 777,847 $ 683,865 $ 700,139 $ 16,274 $ (43,696 )

Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 QoQ Inc (Dec) YoY Inc (Dec) Interest and fee yield (annualized) 32.1 % 32.0 % 31.0 % 30.5 % 31.5 % 1.0 % (0.6 )% Efficiency ratio (1) 43.8 % 41.7 % 48.1 % 46.2 % 48.3 % 2.1 % 4.5 % Operating expense ratio (2) 15.5 % 14.9 % 16.5 % 15.8 % 17.0 % 1.2 % 1.5 % 30+ contractual delinquency 6.5 % 7.0 % 6.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % (0.1 )% (1.8 )% Net credit loss ratio (3) 8.1 % 9.0 % 10.5 % 10.6 % 7.8 % (2.8 )% (0.3 )% Book value per share $ 26.00 $ 27.49 $ 22.49 $ 23.11 $ 24.03 $ 0.92 $ (1.97 )

(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

Averages and Yields YTD 20 YTD 19 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Small loans $ 413,051 36.9 % $ 436,432 38.1 % Large loans 628,173 27.7 % 494,880 27.6 % Automobile loans 6,971 13.9 % 18,327 14.8 % Retail loans 20,094 18.2 % 28,568 18.8 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,068,289 31.0 % $ 978,207 31.8 % Total revenue yield $ 1,068,289 34.5 % $ 978,207 35.1 %

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income YTD 20 Compared to YTD 19 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ (6,682 ) $ (3,982 ) $ 213 $ (10,451 ) Large loans 27,631 317 85 28,033 Automobile loans (1,260 ) (117 ) 72 (1,305 ) Retail loans (1,197 ) (135 ) 40 (1,292 ) Product mix 3,000 (2,041 ) (959 ) — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 21,492 $ (5,958 ) $ (549 ) $ 14,985

Net Loans Originated (1) (2) YTD 20 YTD 19 YTD $ Inc (Dec) YTD % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 343,421 $ 481,314 $ (137,893 ) (28.6 )% Large loans 358,748 420,276 (61,528 ) (14.6 )% Retail loans 7,315 15,797 (8,482 ) (53.7 )% Total net loans originated $ 709,484 $ 917,387 $ (207,903 ) (22.7 )%

(1) Represents the balance of loan origination and refinancing net of unearned finance charges.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics YTD 20 YTD 19 Net credit losses $ 77,410 $ 70,972 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 9.7 % 9.7 % Provision for loan losses (1) $ 99,110 $ 73,572 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 12.4 % 10.0 % Percentage of total revenue 35.8 % 28.5 % General and administrative expenses (2) (3) (4) $ 131,522 $ 116,093 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 16.4 % 15.8 % Percentage of total revenue 47.6 % 45.0 %

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $31,900 for YTD 20.

(2) Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for YTD 20.

(3) Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for YTD 20.

(4) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for YTD 20.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

3Q 20 Long-term debt $ 700,139 Total stockholders' equity 272,464 Less: Intangible assets 8,677 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 263,787 Funded debt-to-equity ratio 2.6 x Funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP) 2.7 x

