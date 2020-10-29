 

Moog Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Webcast on November 6, 2020

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) will release its fourth quarter and year-end earnings for the period ended October 3, 2020 on Friday, November 6, 2020. In conjunction with this release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the conference call live or in replay mode on the Internet at http://www.moog.com/investors/communications/. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software.

Supplemental data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the call and will be archived for 45 days.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.



