Avalara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming virtual technology investor conferences.

Stifel Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Stephens Virtual Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast of the Stephens conference presentation will be available on the Avalara investor relations website at investor.avalara.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentation.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

