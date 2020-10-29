NI Reports Third Quarter Results

In Q3 2020 the value of the company's orders was down 7 percent year over year; orders over $20,000 were down 4 percent year over year; and orders under $20,000 were down 11 percent year over year. For Q3, year over year orders in the Americas region were relatively flat, in EMEA orders were down 16 percent, and in APAC orders were down 7 percent during the quarter.

Before the second quarter of 2020 we included order value and net sales attributable to our operations in India within the EMEA region. In the second quarter of 2020, we began including these amounts within the APAC geographic region, to reflect recent changes within our organizational structure.

Geographic revenue in U.S. dollar terms for Q3 2020 compared with Q3 2019 was down 11 percent in the Americas, down 5 percent in APAC and down 12 percent in EMEA. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, revenue was down 11 percent in the Americas, down 3 percent in APAC and down 13 percent in EMEA. Historical revenue from these three regions can be found on NI’s investor website at www.ni.com/nati.

In Q3, GAAP gross margin was 70 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 74 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $218 million, up 1 percent year over year. Total non-GAAP operating expenses were down 3 percent year over year at $189 million. GAAP operating loss was $(2) million with non-GAAP operating income of $40 million. GAAP net loss for Q3 was $(5) million and non-GAAP net income was $30 million, with GAAP fully diluted EPS of ($0.04) and non-GAAP fully diluted EPS of $0.23, above the midpoint of our guidance. EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, was $19 million for Q3.

For the first nine months of 2020, GAAP revenue was $919 million, down 7 percent year over year, the value of the company's total orders was down 6 percent year over year, with GAAP net income of $139 million, up 34% year over year, and GAAP fully diluted EPS of $1.06.

“We have and will continue to take a broad range of actions to ignite growth. Building on our unique software position, we believe we have the opportunity to once again modernize and disrupt our industry,” said Eric Starkloff, NI CEO. “We remain focused on execution in the areas of our business that can drive our growth even within the constraints of an overall weaker spending environment. The actions we are taking, on both reductions and investments, are focused on achieving long-term growth.”

“We delivered third quarter revenue above the midpoint of guidance despite the current economic environment. While we have seen positive signs in our business, we remain cautious to the uncertainty that lies ahead,” said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. “We remain committed to the execution of our growth and profitability strategy in pursuit of our long-term financial targets. We believe our strong balance sheet and cash position provide us the capability to keep our capital allocation priorities unchanged as we stay committed to shareholder value."

As of September 30, 2020, NI had $290 million in cash and short-term investments. During the third quarter, NI paid $34 million in dividends and repurchased 446,502 shares of our common stock at an average price of $34.86 per share. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable on December 7, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.

The company’s non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

NI currently expects Q4 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $333 million to $363 million and Q4 non-GAAP revenue, which adjusts for the impact of purchase price accounting related to OptimalPlus, to be in the range of $335 million to $365 million. The company currently expects that GAAP fully diluted EPS will be in the range of $(0.04) to $0.10 for Q4, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.46. Included in our EPS guidance is a restructuring charge of $0.13 which relates to a reduction in our global workforce of approximately 9%.

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, NI discloses certain non-GAAP operating results and non-GAAP information that exclude certain charges. In this news release, the company has presented its revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income and fully diluted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. NI is also providing guidance on its non-GAAP revenue and non-GAAP fully diluted EPS.

When presenting non-GAAP information, the company includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the GAAP results. Management believes that including the non-GAAP results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance and its performance relative to its competitors. The company presents these non-GAAP results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP, and these results should not be regarded as a substitute for GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to manage and assess the profitability and performance of its business and does not consider purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs in managing its operations. Specifically, management uses non-GAAP measures to plan and forecast future periods; to establish operational goals; to compare with its business plan and individual operating budgets; to measure management performance for the purposes of executive compensation, including payments to be made under bonus plans; to assist the public in measuring the company’s performance relative to the company’s long-term public performance goals; to allocate resources; and, relative to the company’s historical financial performance, to enable comparability between periods. Management also considers such non-GAAP results to be an important supplemental measure of its performance.

This news release discloses the company’s EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The company believes that including the EBITDA results assists investors in assessing the company’s operational performance relative to its competitors. A reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP net income is included with this news release.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding we have and will continue to take a broad range of actions to ignite growth; building on our unique software position, we believe we have the opportunity to once again modernize and disrupt our industry; we remain focused on execution in the areas of our business that can drive our growth even within the constraints of an overall weaker spending environment; the actions we are taking, on both reductions and investments, are focused on achieving long-term growth; while we have seen positive signs in our business, we remain cautious to the uncertainty that lies ahead; we remain committed to the execution of our growth and profitability strategy in pursuit of our long-term financial targets; we believe our strong balance sheet and cash position provide us the capability to keep our capital allocation priorities unchanged as we stay committed to shareholder value; expecting Q4 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $333 million to $363 million, expecting Q4 non-GAAP revenue, which adjusts for the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments related to OptimalPlus, to be in the range of $335 million to $365 million, and expecting that GAAP fully diluted EPS will be in the range of $(0.04) to $0.10 for Q4, with non-GAAP fully diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.46; and included in our EPS guidance is a restructuring charge of $0.13 which relates to a reduction in our global workforce of approximately 9%. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 virus and further economic and market disruptions resulting from COVID-19; further adverse changes or fluctuations in the global economy; further adverse fluctuations in our industry; foreign exchange fluctuations; changes in the current global trade regulatory environment; fluctuations in customer demands and markets; fluctuations in demand for NI products including orders from NI’s large customers; component shortages; delays in the release of new products; NI’s ability to effectively manage its operating expenses; manufacturing inefficiencies and the level of capacity utilization; the impact of any recent or future acquisitions or divestitures by NI (including the ability to successfully operate or integrate the acquired company’s business into NI, the ability to retain and integrate the acquired company’s employees into NI, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition); NI’s ability to achieve the benefits of employee restructuring plans and possible changes in the size and timing of the related charges; expense overruns; and adverse effects of price changes or effective tax rates. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

All information in this release is as of the date above. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-F)

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,319 $ 194,616 Short-term investments 92,853 237,983 Accounts receivable, net 214,620 248,872 Inventories, net 209,558 200,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,956 65,477 Total current assets 787,306 947,358 Property and equipment, net 253,073 243,717 Goodwill 487,101 262,242 Intangible assets, net 183,067 84,083 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,395 70,407 Other long-term assets 63,930 44,082 Total assets $ 1,843,872 $ 1,651,889 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 48,886 $ 52,192 Accrued compensation 53,496 47,732 Deferred revenue - current 116,871 131,445 Operating lease liabilities - current 16,177 13,431 Other taxes payable 41,604 40,607 Debt, current 3,500 — Other current liabilities 50,259 20,716 Total current liabilities 330,793 306,123 Deferred income taxes 41,514 14,065 Liability for uncertain tax positions 6,867 6,652 Income tax payable - non-current 61,628 69,151 Deferred revenue - non-current 34,210 33,480 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 37,767 40,650 Debt, noncurrent 84,289 — Other long-term liabilities 7,606 5,418 Total liabilities $ 604,674 $ 475,539 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,312 1,305 Additional paid-in capital 1,012,656 953,578 Retained earnings 247,970 242,537 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,740 ) (21,070 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,239,198 1,176,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,843,872 $ 1,651,889

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Product $ 269,651 $ 305,247 $ 809,890 $ 882,747 Software maintenance 38,473 35,195 108,944 103,000 Total net sales 308,124 340,442 918,834 985,747 Cost of sales: Product 88,370 84,127 254,236 240,056 Software maintenance 3,893 1,788 7,689 5,700 Total cost of sales 92,263 85,915 261,925 245,756 Gross profit 215,861 254,527 656,909 739,991 70.1 % 74.8 % 71.5 % 75.1 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 109,774 113,922 330,939 352,340 Research and development 70,802 66,558 206,648 200,981 General and administrative 37,431 35,711 92,980 92,639 Total operating expenses 218,007 216,191 630,567 645,960 Gain on sale of business/assets — 26,842 159,753 26,842 Operating income (2,146 ) 65,178 186,095 120,873 Other (expense) income: (2,001 ) 2,249 (2,584 ) 5,379 Income before income taxes (4,147 ) 67,427 183,511 126,252 Provision for income taxes 475 15,783 44,588 22,697 Net (loss) income $ (4,622 ) $ 51,644 $ 138,923 $ 103,555 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.06 $ 0.79 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 131,419 131,385 131,017 131,896 Diluted 131,419 131,889 131,671 132,890 Dividends declared per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.78 $ 0.75

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 138,923 $ 103,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Disposal gains on sale of business/asset (159,753 ) (26,842 ) Depreciation and amortization 61,228 54,546 Stock-based compensation 42,556 38,054 Deferred income taxes (932 ) (1,461 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities 26,762 (18,507 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,784 149,345 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (334,981 ) — Capital expenditures (36,573 ) (47,183 ) Proceeds from sale of business/assets, net of cash divested 160,266 32,492 Capitalization of internally developed software (2,806 ) (7,179 ) Additions to other intangibles (1,045 ) (1,132 ) Acquisitions of equity-method investments (7,502 ) (13,670 ) Purchases of short-term investments (206,330 ) (141,074 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 351,597 204,046 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (77,374 ) 26,300 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan facility 20,000 — Proceeds from term loan 70,000 — Payments on term loan (875 ) — Debt issuance costs (1,480 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 24,971 25,823 Repurchase of common stock (39,244 ) (137,171 ) Dividends paid (102,396 ) (99,083 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,024 ) (210,431 ) Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash 317 (1,827 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,703 (36,613 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 194,616 259,386 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,319 $ 222,773

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 1,051 $ 904 $ 2,787 $ 2,587 Sales and marketing 5,184 5,231 16,826 14,745 Research and development 4,692 4,099 12,640 12,029 General and administrative 4,293 3,158 10,301 8,693 Provision for income taxes (3,854 ) (2,128 ) (8,260 ) (7,904 ) Total $ 11,366 $ 11,264 $ 34,294 $ 30,150 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ 1,299 $ — $ 1,299 $ — Cost of sales 4,198 833 5,579 2,525 Sales and marketing 2,334 492 3,300 1,485 Research and development 28 28 84 84 Other expense (income) 121 124 363 285 Provision for income taxes (1,658 ) (190 ) (1,948 ) (576 ) Total $ 6,322 $ 1,287 $ 8,677 $ 3,803 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other(1)(2)(3) Cost of sales $ (13 ) $ — $ 7 $ — Sales and marketing 1,158 2,993 8,771 8,290 Research and development 374 244 5,190 899 General and administrative(1)(3) 10,210 7,998 12,595 9,525 Gain on sale of business/assets(1)(2) — (26,842 ) (159,753 ) (26,842 ) Other expense (income) 270 — 397 — Provision for income taxes (712 ) 3,090 33,965 1,240 Total $ 11,287 $ (12,517 ) $ (98,828 ) $ (6,888 ) (1): During the third quarter of 2019, the company recognized a gain of $27 million related to the sale of an office building, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets". The company also recognized a charitable contribution expense of $7 million related to an infrequent donation using a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the building, presented within "General and administrative". (2): During the first quarter of 2020, the company recognized a gain of $160 million related to the divestiture of AWR, presented within "Gain on sale of business/assets". (3): During the third quarter of 2020, we recognized $5 million of compensation expense related to the replacement of unvested options acquired from OptimalPlus. These amounts were accounted for as post-combination expense and will be recognized over the required service period. Capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 6,769 $ 6,954 $ 20,995 $ 20,073 Research and development 302 (2,682 ) (2,794 ) (7,179 ) Provision for income taxes (1,485 ) (897 ) (3,822 ) (2,708 ) Total $ 5,586 $ 3,375 $ 14,379 $ 10,186

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Net sales to Non-GAAP Net sales Net sales, as reported $ 308,124 340,442 918,834 $ 985,747 plus: Impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments 1,299 — 1,299 — Non-GAAP net sales $ 309,423 340,442 920,133 $ 985,747 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 215,861 $ 254,527 $ 656,909 $ 739,991 Stock-based compensation 1,051 904 2,787 2,587 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 5,497 833 6,878 2,525 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (13 ) — 7 — Amortization of internally developed software costs 6,769 6,954 20,995 20,073 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 229,165 $ 263,218 $ 687,576 $ 765,176 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.1 % 77.3 % 74.7 % 77.6 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 218,007 $ 216,191 $ 630,567 $ 645,960 Stock-based compensation (14,169 ) (12,488 ) (39,767 ) (35,467 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (2,362 ) (520 ) (3,384 ) (1,569 ) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (11,742 ) (11,235 ) (26,556 ) (18,714 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs (302 ) 2,682 2,794 7,179 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 189,432 $ 194,630 $ 563,654 $ 597,389 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ (2,146 ) $ 65,178 $ 186,095 $ 120,873 Stock-based compensation 15,220 13,392 42,554 38,054 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 7,859 1,353 10,262 4,094 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 11,729 11,235 26,563 18,714 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 7,071 4,272 18,201 12,894 Gain on sale of business/assets — (26,842 ) (159,753 ) (26,842 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 39,733 $ 68,588 $ 123,922 $ 167,787 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.8 % 20.1 % 13.5 % 17.0 % Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1) Provision for income taxes, as reported $ 475 $ 15,783 $ 44,588 $ 22,697 Stock-based compensation 3,854 2,128 8,260 7,904 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 1,658 190 1,948 576 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 712 2,587 2,794 4,437 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 1,485 897 3,822 2,708 Gain on sale of business/assets — (5,677 ) (36,759 ) (5,677 ) Tax reform charge — (2,774 ) — (2,774 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 8,184 $ 13,134 $ 24,653 $ 29,871 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and EBITDA (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (4,622 ) $ 51,644 $ 138,923 $ 103,555 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 15,220 13,392 42,554 38,054 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 7,980 1,477 10,625 4,379 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 11,999 11,235 26,960 18,714 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 7,071 4,272 18,201 12,894 Gain on sale of business/assets — (26,842 ) (159,753 ) (26,842 ) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (7,709 ) 2,649 19,935 (7,174 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 29,939 $ 57,827 $ 97,445 $ 143,580 Non-GAAP net margin 9.7 % 17.0 % 10.6 % 14.6 % Diluted EPS, as reported $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.10 0.32 0.28 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.06 0.01 0.08 0.03 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.10 0.09 0.20 0.14 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.05 0.03 0.14 0.10 Gain on sale of business/assets — (0.20 ) (1.21 ) (0.20 ) Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.06 ) 0.02 0.15 (0.05 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.74 $ 1.08 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments. Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 131,419 131,889 131,671 132,890

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ (4,622 ) $ 51,644 $ 138,923 $ 103,555 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest expense (income), net 560 (1,923 ) (2,608 ) (6,155 ) Tax expense 475 15,783 44,588 22,697 Depreciation and amortization 22,887 18,562 61,228 54,546 EBITDA $ 19,300 $ 84,066 $ 242,131 $ 174,643 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 131,419 131,889 131,671 132,890

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Low High GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ (0.04) $ 0.10 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS: Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.12 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.06 0.06 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other 0.20 0.20 Net amortization of software development costs 0.04 0.04 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.06) (0.06) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, guidance $ 0.32 $ 0.46 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue, Guidance (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Percent Inc/(Dec) (midpoint) GAAP Revenue, guidance $ 348,000 $ 367,468 (5 )% plus: Impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments 2,000 — Non-GAAP Revenue, guidance $ 350,000 $ 367,468 (5 )%

