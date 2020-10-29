Evans Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, today reported its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income increased 15% to $15.6 million reflecting the Fairport Savings Bank (“FSB”) acquisition and fees earned in connection with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending

Significant deposit growth of $522 million, or 41%

Results include $0.5 million of remaining merger costs and a $2.3 million increase in loan loss provision to reserve for well-defined weakness in the Bank’s hotel portfolio

Completed a private placement of $20 million of subordinated notes in July

Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $5.2 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in last year’s third quarter. The Company’s third quarter 2020 results included a $1.9 million provision for loan loss primarily reflecting an increase in criticized loans due to the continued economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”). In addition, the third quarter of 2020 included $0.5 million in remaining one-time merger costs related to the acquisition of FSB due to the successful execution of the core system conversion during the quarter. Return on average equity was 11.09% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 1.19% in the second quarter of 2020 and 14.29% in the third quarter of 2019.

“The entire Evans team continues to respond to the challenges of this singularly unique and uncertain operating environment as clients’ needs are being met with consistent communication, support and execution,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc. “Our third quarter results were solid and represented an agile response to the pandemic, incremental business from FSB and robust participation in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) PPP program, which resulted in the doubling of our commercial lending client base. Since origination of these loans, we have focused on cultivating and deepening relationships, and to date, we have successfully converted over half of the new PPP customers to more permanent relationship status, utilizing three or more services.”

“The Western New York market area continues to recover slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic and while far from normal, we are encouraged by the significant reduction in loan deferrals, which are now $8 million of our total loan portfolio, down 98%. We believe that we are appropriately reserved for the continuing economic effects of the pandemic and given our strong capital and liquidity, are well positioned looking forward.”

“The acquisition of FSB also positions us strongly in a strategically significant, contiguous market. We completed the system conversion and integration during the quarter with high satisfaction and retention rates. While overall growth in the expanded Rochester market has been somewhat muted given the ongoing challenges of in-person meetings and the virtual environment we are operating in, we continue to focus on advancing our combined market strategy. Our commercial team in the market is now fully staffed and operational, we are experiencing substantial volume in residential lending as we leveraged our combined team, and our expense synergies are on track.”

Net Interest Income ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Interest income $ 17,766 $ 17,069 $ 16,845 Interest expense 2,124 2,136 3,224 Net interest income 15,642 14,933 13,621 Provision for loan losses (credit) 1,881 597 (431) Net interest income after provision $ 13,761 $ 14,336 $ 14,052

Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2020, and $2.0 million, or 15%, from the prior-year third quarter. The increase from both periods was primarily driven by higher average interest-earning assets as the Company recognized a full quarter of the impact of the FSB acquisition and PPP lending. Included in interest income during the current quarter was approximately $0.9 million of amortized PPP loan fees compared with $0.6 in the second quarter of 2020.

Third quarter net interest margin of 3.19% declined 17 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and 75 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The changes largely reflect the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including higher interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB. The yield on loans decreased 21 and 115 basis points when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.59% compared with 0.65% in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.24% in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to evaluate its loan portfolio in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its clients. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified a well-defined weakness in the hotel industry and classified the loans to clients within that industry as criticized. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s hotel loan portfolio was $81 million, or approximately 6.5%, of total commercial loans. As a result, total criticized assets increased to $133 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $71 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter and $54 million at September 30, 2019.

The $1.9 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 reflects the increase in criticized loans. The Company has deferred the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model (CECL), as permitted by its classification as a Smaller Reporting Company by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asset Quality ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Total non-performing loans $ 21,466 $ 19,718 $ 13,839 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 34 - (565) Non-performing loans / Total loans 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.13 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) / Average loans 0.01 % - % (0.19) % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.26 %

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company implemented a customer payment deferral program, which allows the deferral of principal and interest payments for 90 days, to assist both consumer and business borrowers who indicated they may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. As of October 20, 2020, total deferrals amounted to $8 million compared with $407 million in the second quarter.

“The vast majority of second quarter deferrals have moved back to normal paying status, with the exception of those credits within our hotel portfolio, where further assistance is required given their level of seasonality and ongoing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. “As a result, we have risk-rated an additional 10 hotel relationships totaling $65 million as criticized assets, which increased the commensurate level of reserve held on this portfolio resulting in the higher level of provision during the quarter. The portfolio is well collateralized with an average loan to value of 53%, consisting of strong borrowers with full guarantees and are properties within our market. Currently the majority are paying either interest only or full principal and interest.”

Non-Interest Income ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Deposit service charges $ 598 $ 397 $ 687 Insurance service and fee revenue 3,217 2,667 3,225 Bank-owned life insurance 170 178 160 Gain on sale of securities 667 - - Other income 1,205 997 1,092 Total non-interest income $ 5,857 $ 4,239 $ 5,164

The increase in deposit service charges from the linked quarter reflects higher consumer spending and the reinstatement of certain fees that had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 to assist customers affected by COVID-19.

The increase in insurance service and fee revenue from the second quarter of 2020 reflects seasonally higher commercial lines insurance commissions and profit-sharing revenue.

The current quarter included approximately $0.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, while there were no comparable gains in the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019.

The increase in other income was largely due to changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and higher interchange fees resulting from increased volume.

Non-Interest Expense ($ in thousands) 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,101 $ 8,005 $ 7,644 Occupancy 1,204 1,062 853 Advertising and public relations 503 123 231 Professional services 865 872 1,009 Technology and communications 1,365 1,467 1,057 Amortization of intangibles 136 134 112 FDIC insurance 290 282 - Merger-related expenses 524 4,974 - Other expenses 1,480 1,093 1,370 Total non-interest expenses $ 14,468 $ 18,012 $ 12,276

Salaries and benefits costs remained relatively flat from the second quarter of 2020 given cost containment efforts. The increase from the prior-year period largely was due to the addition of personnel related to the FSB acquisition.

Advertising expenses increased from the prior periods as a result of new promotional campaigns, particularly those in the Company’s expanded Rochester market.

Professional service fees were elevated in the third quarter of 2019 due to higher legal and professional fees in response to certain data security matters.

The increase in technology and communications from the prior-year period was due to higher online banking activity, ATM card fees, and software costs primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition.

Merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020 included costs relating to the core system conversion that was finalized during the period. Second quarter of 2020 included system contract termination and deconversion charges, and legal and other professional services.

The increase in other expense compared with the linked second quarter was mainly due to an increase in other loan expense and other retail miscellaneous expenses relating to the rebranding of the FSB Rochester branches.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio, or noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was 67.3% in the third quarter of 2020, 93.9% in the second quarter of 2020, and 65.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio, excluding amortization expense, gains and losses from investment securities, and merger-related expenses, was 66.3% compared with 67.3% in the second quarter of 2020 and 64.8% in last year’s third quarter.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 11.8%, for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 16.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 25.6% in last year’s third quarter. Excluding the impact of the first quarter 2020 historic tax credit transaction, the effective tax rate was 25.6% and 25.9% in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets remained relatively flat at $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared with $2.07 billion at June 30, 2020, but increased 41% from $1.46 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the addition of $323 million of assets, including $271 million of loans, from the FSB acquisition and the Company’s loan growth over the last year, including $203 million of PPP loans.

Investment securities were $161 million at September 30, 2020, $9 million lower than the end of the second quarter of 2020, but $24 million higher than at the end of last year’s third quarter. The Company added $21 million of securities from the FSB acquisition during the second quarter of 2020, and subsequently sold $23 million of securities during the third quarter of 2020. The primary objectives of the Company’s investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total deposits of $1.78 billion declined $28 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2020, but were higher $522 million, or 41%, from the end of last year’s third quarter. The increase from the prior year reflects $239 million of deposits acquired from FSB and an accumulation of liquidity by commercial customers in response to the pandemic, including deposits related to PPP loans, and increases in consumer deposits from government stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. The slight decrease from the second quarter of 2020 largely reflects seasonally lower municipal deposits.

Capital Management

The Company has consistently maintained regulatory capital ratios measurably above the Federal “well capitalized” standard, including a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.82% at September 30, 2020 compared with 8.44% at June 30, 2020 and 10.11% at September 30, 2019. Book value per share was $30.29 at September 30, 2020 compared with $30.13 at June 30, 2020 and $29.44 at September 30, 2019.

In response to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 9, 2020, the Company executed a private offering of $20 million in 6% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due on July 15, 2030. During the quarter, $15 million was moved to the Bank as Tier 1 capital.

In October 2020, the Company paid a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.58 per common share, and for the full year period, cash dividends totaled $1.16, up 12% over 2019.

EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 88,249 $ 109,943 $ 40,706 $ 28,280 $ 14,757 Investment Securities 160,757 169,975 162,038 130,308 136,977 Loans 1,703,076 1,685,761 1,246,206 1,226,531 1,219,792 Allowance for loan losses (20,601) (18,754) (18,157) (15,175) (15,382) Goodwill and intangible assets 15,085 15,222 13,421 12,545 12,657 All other assets 110,427 103,793 80,597 77,741 86,931 Total assets $ 2,056,993 $ 2,065,940 $ 1,524,811 $ 1,460,230 $ 1,455,732 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 442,536 428,655 273,623 263,717 271,633 NOW deposits 215,492 229,788 159,223 140,654 141,384 Savings deposits 799,739 794,513 625,773 587,142 568,156 Time deposits 323,211 356,147 268,978 275,927 277,633 Total deposits 1,780,978 1,809,103 1,327,597 1,267,440 1,258,806 Borrowings 82,909 67,715 23,902 23,755 28,748 Other liabilities 30,218 27,124 25,216 20,582 23,309 Total stockholders' equity 162,888 161,998 148,096 148,453 144,869 SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS Common shares outstanding 5,376,742 5,376,872 4,942,802 4,929,593 4,920,381 Book value per share $ 30.29 $ 30.13 $ 29.96 $ 30.11 $ 29.44 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.82 % 8.44 % 9.92 % 10.33 % 10.11 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.28 % 11.14 % 11.84 % 12.32 % 11.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.53 % 12.39 % 13.09 % 13.56 % 13.11 % ASSET QUALITY DATA Total non-performing loans $ 21,466 $ 19,718 $ 16,717 $ 14,396 $ 13,839 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 34 - 17 85 (565) Non-performing loans/Total loans 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.34 % 1.17 % 1.13 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans 0.01 % - % 0.01 % 0.03 % (0.19) % Allowance for loans losses/Total loans 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.46 % 1.24 % 1.26 %

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Interest income $ 17,766 $ 17,069 $ 15,823 $ 16,028 $ 16,845 Interest expense 2,124 2,136 3,047 3,236 3,224 Net interest income 15,642 14,933 12,776 12,792 13,621 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,881 597 2,999 (122) (431) Net interest income after provision 13,761 14,336 9,777 12,914 14,052 Deposit service charges 598 397 628 747 687 Insurance service and fee revenue 3,217 2,667 2,425 2,120 3,225 Bank-owned life insurance 170 178 160 164 160 Loss on tax credit investment - - (2,475) (158) - Refundable NY state historic tax credit - - 1,857 115 - Gain on sale of securities 667 - - - - Other income 1,205 997 743 1,005 1,092 Total non-interest income 5,857 4,239 3,338 3,993 5,164 Salaries and employee benefits 8,101 8,005 7,797 7,355 7,644 Occupancy 1,204 1,062 861 868 853 Advertising and public relations 503 123 269 421 231 Professional services 865 872 914 827 1,009 Technology and communications 1,365 1,467 1,096 1,075 1,057 Amortization of intangibles 136 134 130 112 112 FDIC insurance 290 282 179 74 - Merger-related expenses 524 4,974 460 232 - Other expenses 1,480 1,093 1,164 1,207 1,370 Total non-interest expenses 14,468 18,012 12,870 12,171 12,276 Income before income taxes 5,150 563 245 4,736 6,940 Income tax provision 606 94 41 988 1,776 Net income 4,544 469 204 3,748 5,164 PER SHARE DATA Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.75 $ 1.04 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.58 $ - $ 0.58 $ - $ 0.52 Weighted average number of diluted shares 5,395,806 5,243,581 4,992,214 4,990,863 4,976,639 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.88 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 1.02 % 1.41 % Return on average stockholders' equity 11.09 % 1.19 % 0.55 % 10.16 % 14.29 % Efficiency ratio 67.30 % 93.95 % 79.87 % 72.51 % 65.35 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)* 66.28 % 67.30 % 73.39 % 70.28 % 64.75 % * The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter AVERAGE BALANCES Loans, net $ 1,671,338 $ 1,535,206 $ 1,219,230 $ 1,213,837 $ 1,202,634 Investment securities 172,712 179,677 136,029 137,354 143,731 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 106,154 73,973 57,319 32,061 24,661 Total interest-earning assets 1,950,204 1,788,856 1,412,578 1,383,252 1,371,026 Non interest-earning assets 117,244 107,738 89,804 89,415 89,513 Total Assets $ 2,067,448 $ 1,896,594 $ 1,502,382 $ 1,472,667 $ 1,460,539 NOW 221,343 203,458 144,564 136,077 134,008 Savings 799,082 721,578 605,103 593,694 591,585 Time deposits 337,967 337,187 274,576 274,856 281,798 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,358,392 1,262,223 1,024,243 1,004,627 1,007,391 Borrowings 84,926 51,493 24,708 27,241 25,234 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,443,318 1,313,716 1,048,951 1,031,868 1,032,625 Demand deposits 430,658 399,807 281,624 272,834 261,089 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 29,644 25,540 22,127 20,375 22,231 Stockholders' equity 163,828 157,531 149,680 147,590 144,594 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,067,448 $ 1,896,594 $ 1,502,382 $ 1,472,667 $ 1,460,539 YIELD/RATE Loans, net 4.01 % 4.22 % 4.80 % 4.92 % 5.16 % Investment securities 2.06 % 2.12 % 3.24 % 2.46 % 2.87 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 0.10 % 0.08 % 1.27 % 1.65 % 2.56 % Total interest-earning assets 3.62 % 3.84 % 4.51 % 4.61 % 4.87 % NOW 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.45 % Savings 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.87 % 0.94 % 0.90 % Time deposits 1.04 % 1.40 % 2.02 % 2.09 % 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.48 % 0.62 % 1.13 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Borrowings 2.26 % 1.41 % 2.78 % 2.64 % 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.59 % 0.65 % 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.24 % Interest rate spread 3.03 % 3.19 % 3.34 % 3.36 % 3.63 % Contribution of interest-free funds 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.31 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.36 % 3.64 % 3.67 % 3.94 %

