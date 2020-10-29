 

Evans Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, today reported its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS (compared with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Net interest income increased 15% to $15.6 million reflecting the Fairport Savings Bank (“FSB”) acquisition and fees earned in connection with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending
  • Significant deposit growth of $522 million, or 41%
  • Results include $0.5 million of remaining merger costs and a $2.3 million increase in loan loss provision to reserve for well-defined weakness in the Bank’s hotel portfolio
  • Completed a private placement of $20 million of subordinated notes in July

Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 and $5.2 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in last year’s third quarter. The Company’s third quarter 2020 results included a $1.9 million provision for loan loss primarily reflecting an increase in criticized loans due to the continued economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”). In addition, the third quarter of 2020 included $0.5 million in remaining one-time merger costs related to the acquisition of FSB due to the successful execution of the core system conversion during the quarter. Return on average equity was 11.09% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 1.19% in the second quarter of 2020 and 14.29% in the third quarter of 2019.

“The entire Evans team continues to respond to the challenges of this singularly unique and uncertain operating environment as clients’ needs are being met with consistent communication, support and execution,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc. “Our third quarter results were solid and represented an agile response to the pandemic, incremental business from FSB and robust participation in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) PPP program, which resulted in the doubling of our commercial lending client base. Since origination of these loans, we have focused on cultivating and deepening relationships, and to date, we have successfully converted over half of the new PPP customers to more permanent relationship status, utilizing three or more services.”

“The Western New York market area continues to recover slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic and while far from normal, we are encouraged by the significant reduction in loan deferrals, which are now $8 million of our total loan portfolio, down 98%. We believe that we are appropriately reserved for the continuing economic effects of the pandemic and given our strong capital and liquidity, are well positioned looking forward.”

“The acquisition of FSB also positions us strongly in a strategically significant, contiguous market. We completed the system conversion and integration during the quarter with high satisfaction and retention rates. While overall growth in the expanded Rochester market has been somewhat muted given the ongoing challenges of in-person meetings and the virtual environment we are operating in, we continue to focus on advancing our combined market strategy. Our commercial team in the market is now fully staffed and operational, we are experiencing substantial volume in residential lending as we leveraged our combined team, and our expense synergies are on track.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

17,766

 

 

$

17,069

 

 

$

16,845

Interest expense

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

3,224

Net interest income

 

 

15,642

 

 

 

14,933

 

 

 

13,621

Provision for loan losses (credit)

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

(431)

Net interest income after provision

 

$

13,761

 

 

$

14,336

 

 

$

14,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2020, and $2.0 million, or 15%, from the prior-year third quarter. The increase from both periods was primarily driven by higher average interest-earning assets as the Company recognized a full quarter of the impact of the FSB acquisition and PPP lending. Included in interest income during the current quarter was approximately $0.9 million of amortized PPP loan fees compared with $0.6 in the second quarter of 2020.

Third quarter net interest margin of 3.19% declined 17 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and 75 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The changes largely reflect the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including higher interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB. The yield on loans decreased 21 and 115 basis points when compared with the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.59% compared with 0.65% in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.24% in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to evaluate its loan portfolio in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its clients. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company identified a well-defined weakness in the hotel industry and classified the loans to clients within that industry as criticized. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s hotel loan portfolio was $81 million, or approximately 6.5%, of total commercial loans. As a result, total criticized assets increased to $133 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $71 million at the end of the 2020 second quarter and $54 million at September 30, 2019.

The $1.9 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 reflects the increase in criticized loans. The Company has deferred the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model (CECL), as permitted by its classification as a Smaller Reporting Company by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

21,466

 

 

$

19,718

 

 

$

13,839

 

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

 

 

34

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(565)

 

Non-performing loans / Total loans

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.13

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) / Average loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

-

%

 

 

(0.19)

%

Allowance for loan losses / Total loans

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.26

%

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company implemented a customer payment deferral program, which allows the deferral of principal and interest payments for 90 days, to assist both consumer and business borrowers who indicated they may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. As of October 20, 2020, total deferrals amounted to $8 million compared with $407 million in the second quarter.

“The vast majority of second quarter deferrals have moved back to normal paying status, with the exception of those credits within our hotel portfolio, where further assistance is required given their level of seasonality and ongoing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. “As a result, we have risk-rated an additional 10 hotel relationships totaling $65 million as criticized assets, which increased the commensurate level of reserve held on this portfolio resulting in the higher level of provision during the quarter. The portfolio is well collateralized with an average loan to value of 53%, consisting of strong borrowers with full guarantees and are properties within our market. Currently the majority are paying either interest only or full principal and interest.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Income

($ in thousands)

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

$

598

 

 

$

397

 

 

$

687

Insurance service and fee revenue

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

3,225

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

170

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

160

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

667

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

Other income

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

1,092

Total non-interest income

 

$

5,857

 

 

$

4,239

 

 

$

5,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in deposit service charges from the linked quarter reflects higher consumer spending and the reinstatement of certain fees that had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 to assist customers affected by COVID-19.

The increase in insurance service and fee revenue from the second quarter of 2020 reflects seasonally higher commercial lines insurance commissions and profit-sharing revenue.

The current quarter included approximately $0.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, while there were no comparable gains in the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019.

The increase in other income was largely due to changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and higher interchange fees resulting from increased volume.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Interest Expense

($ in thousands)

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

2Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

8,101

 

 

$

8,005

 

 

$

7,644

Occupancy

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

853

Advertising and public relations

 

 

503

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

231

Professional services

 

 

865

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

1,009

Technology and communications

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,057

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

136

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

112

FDIC insurance

 

 

290

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

-

Merger-related expenses

 

 

524

 

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

-

Other expenses

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,370

Total non-interest expenses

 

$

14,468

 

 

$

18,012

 

 

$

12,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits costs remained relatively flat from the second quarter of 2020 given cost containment efforts. The increase from the prior-year period largely was due to the addition of personnel related to the FSB acquisition.

Advertising expenses increased from the prior periods as a result of new promotional campaigns, particularly those in the Company’s expanded Rochester market.

Professional service fees were elevated in the third quarter of 2019 due to higher legal and professional fees in response to certain data security matters.

The increase in technology and communications from the prior-year period was due to higher online banking activity, ATM card fees, and software costs primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition.

Merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020 included costs relating to the core system conversion that was finalized during the period. Second quarter of 2020 included system contract termination and deconversion charges, and legal and other professional services.

The increase in other expense compared with the linked second quarter was mainly due to an increase in other loan expense and other retail miscellaneous expenses relating to the rebranding of the FSB Rochester branches.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio, or noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was 67.3% in the third quarter of 2020, 93.9% in the second quarter of 2020, and 65.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio, excluding amortization expense, gains and losses from investment securities, and merger-related expenses, was 66.3% compared with 67.3% in the second quarter of 2020 and 64.8% in last year’s third quarter.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 11.8%, for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 16.7% in the second quarter of 2020 and 25.6% in last year’s third quarter. Excluding the impact of the first quarter 2020 historic tax credit transaction, the effective tax rate was 25.6% and 25.9% in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets remained relatively flat at $2.06 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared with $2.07 billion at June 30, 2020, but increased 41% from $1.46 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the addition of $323 million of assets, including $271 million of loans, from the FSB acquisition and the Company’s loan growth over the last year, including $203 million of PPP loans.

Investment securities were $161 million at September 30, 2020, $9 million lower than the end of the second quarter of 2020, but $24 million higher than at the end of last year’s third quarter. The Company added $21 million of securities from the FSB acquisition during the second quarter of 2020, and subsequently sold $23 million of securities during the third quarter of 2020. The primary objectives of the Company’s investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total deposits of $1.78 billion declined $28 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2020, but were higher $522 million, or 41%, from the end of last year’s third quarter. The increase from the prior year reflects $239 million of deposits acquired from FSB and an accumulation of liquidity by commercial customers in response to the pandemic, including deposits related to PPP loans, and increases in consumer deposits from government stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. The slight decrease from the second quarter of 2020 largely reflects seasonally lower municipal deposits.

Capital Management

The Company has consistently maintained regulatory capital ratios measurably above the Federal “well capitalized” standard, including a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.82% at September 30, 2020 compared with 8.44% at June 30, 2020 and 10.11% at September 30, 2019. Book value per share was $30.29 at September 30, 2020 compared with $30.13 at June 30, 2020 and $29.44 at September 30, 2019.

In response to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, on July 9, 2020, the Company executed a private offering of $20 million in 6% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due on July 15, 2030. During the quarter, $15 million was moved to the Bank as Tier 1 capital.

In October 2020, the Company paid a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.58 per common share, and for the full year period, cash dividends totaled $1.16, up 12% over 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (323) 289-6581. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.evansbancorp.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Thursday, November 5, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 5583559, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts from COVID-19, competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or otherwise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

9/30/2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

$

88,249

 

 

$

109,943

 

 

$

40,706

 

 

$

28,280

 

 

$

14,757

 

Investment Securities

 

 

160,757

 

 

 

169,975

 

 

 

162,038

 

 

 

130,308

 

 

 

136,977

 

Loans

 

 

1,703,076

 

 

 

1,685,761

 

 

 

1,246,206

 

 

 

1,226,531

 

 

 

1,219,792

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(20,601)

 

 

 

(18,754)

 

 

 

(18,157)

 

 

 

(15,175)

 

 

 

(15,382)

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

 

15,085

 

 

 

15,222

 

 

 

13,421

 

 

 

12,545

 

 

 

12,657

 

All other assets

 

 

110,427

 

 

 

103,793

 

 

 

80,597

 

 

 

77,741

 

 

 

86,931

 

Total assets

 

$

2,056,993

 

 

$

2,065,940

 

 

$

1,524,811

 

 

$

1,460,230

 

 

$

1,455,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

442,536

 

 

 

428,655

 

 

 

273,623

 

 

 

263,717

 

 

 

271,633

 

NOW deposits

 

 

215,492

 

 

 

229,788

 

 

 

159,223

 

 

 

140,654

 

 

 

141,384

 

Savings deposits

 

 

799,739

 

 

 

794,513

 

 

 

625,773

 

 

 

587,142

 

 

 

568,156

 

Time deposits

 

 

323,211

 

 

 

356,147

 

 

 

268,978

 

 

 

275,927

 

 

 

277,633

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,780,978

 

 

 

1,809,103

 

 

 

1,327,597

 

 

 

1,267,440

 

 

 

1,258,806

 

Borrowings

 

 

82,909

 

 

 

67,715

 

 

 

23,902

 

 

 

23,755

 

 

 

28,748

 

Other liabilities

 

 

30,218

 

 

 

27,124

 

 

 

25,216

 

 

 

20,582

 

 

 

23,309

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

162,888

 

 

 

161,998

 

 

 

148,096

 

 

 

148,453

 

 

 

144,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

5,376,742

 

 

 

5,376,872

 

 

 

4,942,802

 

 

 

4,929,593

 

 

 

4,920,381

 

Book value per share

 

$

30.29

 

 

$

30.13

 

 

$

29.96

 

 

$

30.11

 

 

$

29.44

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

7.82

%

 

 

8.44

%

 

 

9.92

%

 

 

10.33

%

 

 

10.11

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

11.28

%

 

 

11.14

%

 

 

11.84

%

 

 

12.32

%

 

 

11.87

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

12.53

%

 

 

12.39

%

 

 

13.09

%

 

 

13.56

%

 

 

13.11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

21,466

 

 

$

19,718

 

 

$

16,717

 

 

$

14,396

 

 

$

13,839

 

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

 

 

34

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

(565)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans/Total loans

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.13

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

-

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

(0.19)

%

Allowance for loans losses/Total loans

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

Interest income

 

$

17,766

 

 

$

17,069

 

 

$

15,823

 

 

$

16,028

 

 

$

16,845

 

Interest expense

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

3,236

 

 

 

3,224

 

Net interest income

 

 

15,642

 

 

 

14,933

 

 

 

12,776

 

 

 

12,792

 

 

 

13,621

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

(122)

 

 

 

(431)

 

Net interest income after provision

 

 

13,761

 

 

 

14,336

 

 

 

9,777

 

 

 

12,914

 

 

 

14,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

 

598

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

687

 

Insurance service and fee revenue

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

2,120

 

 

 

3,225

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

170

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

160

 

Loss on tax credit investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,475)

 

 

 

(158)

 

 

 

-

 

Refundable NY state historic tax credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,857

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

667

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

1,092

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

5,857

 

 

 

4,239

 

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

3,993

 

 

 

5,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

8,101

 

 

 

8,005

 

 

 

7,797

 

 

 

7,355

 

 

 

7,644

 

Occupancy

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

853

 

Advertising and public relations

 

 

503

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

231

 

Professional services

 

 

865

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

827

 

 

 

1,009

 

Technology and communications

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

1,057

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

136

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

112

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

290

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

-

 

Merger-related expenses

 

 

524

 

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

-

 

Other expenses

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,164

 

 

 

1,207

 

 

 

1,370

 

Total non-interest expenses

 

 

14,468

 

 

 

18,012

 

 

 

12,870

 

 

 

12,171

 

 

 

12,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,150

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

4,736

 

 

 

6,940

 

Income tax provision

 

 

606

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

988

 

 

 

1,776

 

Net income

 

 

4,544

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

3,748

 

 

 

5,164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share-diluted

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

1.04

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

0.52

 

Weighted average number of diluted shares

 

 

5,395,806

 

 

 

5,243,581

 

 

 

4,992,214

 

 

 

4,990,863

 

 

 

4,976,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average total assets

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

1.41

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

 

11.09

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

10.16

%

 

 

14.29

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

67.30

%

 

 

93.95

%

 

 

79.87

%

 

 

72.51

%

 

 

65.35

%

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)*

 

 

66.28

%

 

 

67.30

%

 

 

73.39

%

 

 

70.28

%

 

 

64.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

$

1,671,338

 

 

$

1,535,206

 

 

$

1,219,230

 

 

$

1,213,837

 

 

$

1,202,634

 

Investment securities

 

 

172,712

 

 

 

179,677

 

 

 

136,029

 

 

 

137,354

 

 

 

143,731

 

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

 

106,154

 

 

 

73,973

 

 

 

57,319

 

 

 

32,061

 

 

 

24,661

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,950,204

 

 

 

1,788,856

 

 

 

1,412,578

 

 

 

1,383,252

 

 

 

1,371,026

 

Non interest-earning assets

 

 

117,244

 

 

 

107,738

 

 

 

89,804

 

 

 

89,415

 

 

 

89,513

 

Total Assets

 

$

2,067,448

 

 

$

1,896,594

 

 

$

1,502,382

 

 

$

1,472,667

 

 

$

1,460,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

 

221,343

 

 

 

203,458

 

 

 

144,564

 

 

 

136,077

 

 

 

134,008

 

Savings

 

 

799,082

 

 

 

721,578

 

 

 

605,103

 

 

 

593,694

 

 

 

591,585

 

Time deposits

 

 

337,967

 

 

 

337,187

 

 

 

274,576

 

 

 

274,856

 

 

 

281,798

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,358,392

 

 

 

1,262,223

 

 

 

1,024,243

 

 

 

1,004,627

 

 

 

1,007,391

 

Borrowings

 

 

84,926

 

 

 

51,493

 

 

 

24,708

 

 

 

27,241

 

 

 

25,234

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,443,318

 

 

 

1,313,716

 

 

 

1,048,951

 

 

 

1,031,868

 

 

 

1,032,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

430,658

 

 

 

399,807

 

 

 

281,624

 

 

 

272,834

 

 

 

261,089

 

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

 

 

29,644

 

 

 

25,540

 

 

 

22,127

 

 

 

20,375

 

 

 

22,231

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

163,828

 

 

 

157,531

 

 

 

149,680

 

 

 

147,590

 

 

 

144,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

2,067,448

 

 

$

1,896,594

 

 

$

1,502,382

 

 

$

1,472,667

 

 

$

1,460,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YIELD/RATE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

4.01

%

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

4.80

%

 

 

4.92

%

 

 

5.16

%

Investment securities

 

 

2.06

%

 

 

2.12

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

2.46

%

 

 

2.87

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.65

%

 

 

2.56

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

4.51

%

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

4.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

0.45

%

Savings

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.90

%

Time deposits

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

2.02

%

 

 

2.09

%

 

 

2.17

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.20

%

Borrowings

 

 

2.26

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

2.78

%

 

 

2.64

%

 

 

2.92

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

3.03

%

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

3.34

%

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

3.63

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.31

%

 

 

0.31

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

3.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

