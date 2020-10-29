Aylwin B. Lewis Joins Voya Financial Board of Directors

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Aylwin B. Lewis, 66, former chairman, chief executive officer and president, Potbelly Corporation, has joined the company’s board of directors. He will serve on the audit committee; the compensation and benefits committee; and the nominating and governance committee.

“I am very pleased to welcome Aylwin to the Voya board,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. “He brings to our board more than 35 years of experience in leading roles at several well-known brands, where he has achieved significant financial and operational results. Aylwin’s insights on how to best meet consumer needs while driving growth will benefit all of our stakeholders as we focus on achieving our vision to be America’s Retirement Company.”

As chairman, CEO and president of Potbelly Corporation, a franchisor of quick service restaurants, from 2008 until his retirement in 2017, Lewis oversaw the expansion of Potbelly, including an initial public offering in 2013. From 2005 to 2008, he served as CEO and president of Sears Holdings, which was created from the successful merger with Kmart, where Lewis was president and CEO since 2004. Prior to joining Kmart, he served as chief multi-branding and operating officer of YUM! Brands, Inc., from 2003 to 2004 and as COO since 2000.

Lewis received a BA and BS degree — as well as an MBA — from the University of Houston. He currently serves on the board of directors of Marriott International, Inc., and previously served on the board of directors of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., The Walt Disney Company and Starwood Hotels.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

