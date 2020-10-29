Axos Financial, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), non-GAAP measures, which exclude non-cash amortization expenses and non-recurring costs related to mergers and acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs increased 30.7% to $54.8 million and 33.8% to $0.91, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $42.0 million and $0.68, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos”), parent company of Axos Bank (the “Bank”), today announced unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income was $53.0 million, an increase of 30.0% from $40.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Earnings attributable to Axos’ common stockholders was $52.9 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 30.1% from $40.7 million and 33.3% from $0.66 per diluted share for the first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Fiscal 2021 Q1 Fiscal 2020 % Change Net interest income $ 127,327 $ 103,303 23.3 % Non-interest income $ 35,855 $ 21,536 66.5 % Net income $ 53,022 $ 40,786 30.0 % Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)1 $ 54,841 $ 41,971 30.7 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 52,945 $ 40,709 30.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.88 $ 0.66 33.3 % Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)1 $ 0.91 $ 0.68 33.8 % 1 See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Net income growth was the result of increases in net interest income attributable to loan portfolio growth and lower interest costs as well as growth in mortgage banking income in non-interest income.

“Our diverse consumer and commercial banking and securities businesses continue to generate strong earnings growth, as reflected in the 33.3% and 14.7% year-over-year increases in our earnings per share and our book value per share, respectively,” stated Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos. “We achieved a record quarter in mortgage banking as a result of 148% year-over-year increase in single-family agency loan originations and robust gain-on-sale margins. Additionally, we added to our strong capital position by issuing $175 million of subordinated debt at an attractive rate. We remain focused on prudently managing our credit and capital and growing our lending and fee-based businesses.”

“Our credit quality remains healthy, with none of our loans on forbearance and only $5.3 million of loans on deferral at September 30, 2020. We adopted the CECL accounting standard this quarter, and our day 1 increase to our allowance and reserve for credit losses totaled $53.0 million,” stated Andy Micheletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Axos. “Our loan loss provision this quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $11.8 million, consisting of $6.5 million for H&R Block Refund Advance loans due to IRS processing delays, and $5.3 million for our non-RA loans. We ended the quarter with $132.9 million in our allowance for credit losses, representing 1.2% of our total loan and lease balances. Due to the highly collateralized and low loan-to-values of our secured loan portfolios, we believe we are well positioned from a credit perspective for a variety of economic scenarios.”

Other Highlights

Loan and lease portfolio grew by $1.1 billion or 11.7% compared to September 30, 2019

Total deposits increased by $1.3 billion, up 14.6% compared to September 30, 2019

Net interest margin was 3.84% compared to 3.77% in the three months ended September 30, 2019; average loan yields were 5.22% compared to 5.19% in the three months ended June 30, 2020 while average interest-bearing deposit costs were 0.86% and 1.27% in the same respective periods

Mortgage banking income was $19.6 million compared to $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio for the banking business segment was 39.95% compared to 43.93% in the September 30, 2019 quarter

Net annualized charge-offs to average loans and leases of 7 basis points compared to 2 basis points in the September 30, 2019 period

Return on average common stockholders’ equity was 17.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, up from 14.85% for the three months ended September 30, 2019

Book value increased to $20.80 per share, up from $18.13, or 14.7% at September 30, 2019

Completed sale of $175.0 million of subordinated notes in September 2020, increasing consolidated total capital ratio to 14.39% at September 30, 2020 from 12.64% at June 30, 2020

Repurchased approximately $12.7 million of common stock at an average price of $21.89 per share in the three months ended September 30, 2020

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Income Statement Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Axos net income attributable to common stockholders was $52.9 million or $0.88 per diluted common share compared to $40.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income increased $24.0 million or 23.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, due to an increase in average earning assets and a reduction in the rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits due to decreases in market deposit rates across the industry.

The provision for credit losses was $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase resulted from seasonal tax product loans, Refund Advance that continue to have delays in collections due to IRS processing delays, growth in the loan and lease portfolio, changes in macroeconomic factors due to the effects of COVID-19 and a change in the methodology of determining the provision for credit loss from the historical incurred loss model to a current expected loss model based upon the life of the loan.

For the first quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income was $35.9 million compared to $21.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The $14.3 million increase was the result of a $16.8 million increase in mortgage banking income, partially offset by a decrease of $3.5 million in gain on sale – other.

Non-interest expense, comprised of various operating expenses, increased $10.0 million to $75.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $65.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The change was primarily driven by increases of $4.4 million in professional services, $2.5 million in FDIC and regulatory fees, $1.9 million in salary and payroll costs due to growth in Bank staffing, partially offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in advertising and promotional costs.

Balance Sheet Summary

Axos’ total assets decreased $469.7 million, or 3.4%, to $13.4 billion, at September 30, 2020, from $13.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total assets was primarily due to a decrease in cash held of $828.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $294.1 million in loans and leases held for investment.

Total liabilities decreased by $475.8 million, or 3.8%, to $12.1 billion at September 30, 2020, from $12.6 billion at June 30, 2020. The decrease in total liabilities primarily resulted from a decrease in deposits of $781.0 million, partially offset by an increase of $218.1 million in borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures, primarily due to the issuance of $175.0 million aggregate principal amount 4.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $6.1 million, or 0.5%, to $1,237.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $1,230.8 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily the result of $53.0 million in net income and stock compensation expense of $1.7 million, reduced by the $53.0 million CECL day 1 adjustment which reduced, after tax benefits, stockholders equity by $37.0 million and by $12.7 million due to common stock repurchases.

The Bank’s Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 8.83% at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2019, the Tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 9.12%.

Conference Call

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern / 2:00 PM Pacific. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question/answer session. To access the call, please dial: 877-407-8293. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Axos’ website, http://www.axosfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until November 29, 2020, at Axos’ website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13711601.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Axos Financial, Inc. (“Axos”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Axos Bank (the “Bank”) and Axos Nevada Holding, LLC (the “Axos Nevada Holding” and collectively, the “Company”). Axos Nevada Holding wholly owns its subsidiary Axos Securities, LLC, which wholly owns subsidiaries Axos Clearing LLC, a clearing broker dealer, Axos Invest, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and Axos Invest LLC, an introducing broker dealer. With approximately $13.4 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information on Axos Bank, please visit axosbank.com.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. In order to reconcile the two segments to the consolidated totals, the Company includes parent-only activities and intercompany eliminations.

The following tables present the operating results of the segments:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Banking

Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 123,008 $ 4,894 $ (575 ) $ 127,327 Provision for credit losses 11,800 — — 11,800 Non-interest income 30,212 5,784 (141 ) 35,855 Non-interest expense 61,217 11,352 2,977 75,546 Income before taxes $ 80,203 $ (674 ) $ (3,693 ) $ 75,836

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Banking Business Securities

Business Corporate/Eliminations Axos

Consolidated Net interest income $ 99,472 $ 5,146 $ (1,315 ) $ 103,303 Provision for credit losses 2,700 — — 2,700 Non-interest income 15,790 6,401 (655 ) 21,536 Non-interest expense 50,633 11,064 3,770 65,467 Income before taxes $ 61,929 $ 483 $ (5,740 ) $ 56,672

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this report includes non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted common share, and tangible book value per common share. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not audited. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious as to their reliance on such measures. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this report enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for GAAP basis financial measures.

We define “adjusted earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income without the after-tax impact of non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other costs (unusual or non-recurring charges), as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted earnings per diluted common share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted earnings by the average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the period. We believe the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS provide useful information about the Bank’s operating performance. We believe excluding the non-recurring acquisition related costs and other (unusual or non-recurring) costs provides investors with an alternative understanding of Axos’ core business.

Below is a reconciliation of net income, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Net income $ 53,022 $ 40,786 Acquisition-related costs 2,602 1,647 Income taxes (783 ) (462 ) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 54,841 $ 41,971 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.68

We define “tangible book value”, a non-GAAP financial measure, as book value adjusted for goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value is calculated using common stockholders’ equity minus mortgage servicing rights, goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing tangible book value by the common shares outstanding at the end of the period. We believe tangible book value per common share is useful in evaluating the Company’s capital strength, financial condition, and ability to manage potential losses.

Below is a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity, the nearest compatible GAAP measure, to tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) as of the dates indicated:

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,236,965 $ 1,116,240 Less: preferred stock 5,063 5,063 Common stockholders’ equity 1,231,902 1,111,177 Less: mortgage servicing rights, carried at fair value 12,130 10,632 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 122,817 133,147 Tangible common stockholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,096,955 $ 967,398 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,215,934 61,287,595 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 18.52 $ 15.78

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements relating to Axos’ financial prospects and other projections of its performance and asset quality, Axos’ ability to continue to grow profitably and increase its business, Axos’ ability to continue to diversify its lending and deposit franchises and the anticipated timing and financial performance of other offerings, initiatives, and acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Axos’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the real estate markets in which we operate, risks associated with credit quality, the outcome and effects of pending class action litigation filed against the Company and other factors beyond our control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Axos’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Axos undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The following tables set forth certain selected financial data concerning the periods indicated:

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited – dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 13,382,238 $ 13,851,900 $ 11,770,861 Loans and leases—net of allowance for credit losses 10,925,450 10,631,349 9,784,217 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 89,454 51,995 40,554 Loans held for sale, lower of cost or fair value 14,729 44,565 2,604 Allowance for credit losses - loans 132,915 75,807 59,227 Securities—trading 423 105 — Securities—available-for-sale 203,931 187,627 187,816 Securities borrowed 263,470 222,368 288,974 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing receivables 283,125 220,266 295,188 Total deposits 10,555,658 11,336,694 9,214,525 Advances from the FHLB 242,500 242,500 492,500 Borrowings, subordinated notes and debentures 453,843 235,789 133,681 Securities loaned 315,976 255,945 337,870 Customer, broker-dealer and clearing payables 369,428 347,614 298,501 Total stockholders’ equity 1,236,965 1,230,846 1,116,240 Capital Ratios: Equity to assets at end of period 9.24 % 8.89 % 9.48 % Axos Financial, Inc.: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 8.52 % 8.97 % 8.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.08 % 11.22 % 10.97 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.13 % 11.27 % 11.02 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.39 % 12.64 % 12.34 % Axos Bank: Tier 1 leverage (core) capital to adjusted average assets 8.83 % 9.25 % 9.12 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.52 % 11.79 % 11.25 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.52 % 11.79 % 11.25 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.55 % 12.62 % 11.95 % Axos Clearing, LLC: Net capital $ 34,322 $ 34,022 $ 24,979 Excess capital $ 28,830 $ 29,450 $ 5,587 Net capital as a percentage of aggregate debit items 12.50 % 14.88 % 8.94 % Net capital in excess of 5% aggregate debit items $ 20,590 $ 22,593 $ 11,012

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited – dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 149,889 $ 146,345 Interest expense 22,562 43,042 Net interest income 127,327 103,303 Provision for credit losses 11,800 2,700 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 115,527 100,603 Non-interest income 35,855 21,536 Non-interest expense 75,546 65,467 Income before income tax expense 75,836 56,672 Income tax expense 22,814 15,886 Net income $ 53,022 $ 40,786 Net income attributable to common stock $ 52,945 $ 40,709 Per Common Share Data: Net income: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.66 Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.68 Book value $ 20.80 $ 18.13 Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) $ 18.52 $ 15.78 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,509,320 61,246,664 Diluted 59,926,784 61,779,525 Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,215,934 61,287,595 Common shares issued at end of period 67,622,935 66,837,037 Performance Ratios and Other Data: Loan and lease originations for investment $ 1,330,812 $ 1,461,766 Loan originations for sale $ 440,804 $ 327,812 Return on average assets 1.56 % 1.44 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 17.26 % 14.85 % Interest rate spread1 3.62 % 3.35 % Net interest margin2 3.84 % 3.77 % Net interest margin2 – Banking Business Segment only 3.91 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio3 46.30 % 52.44 % Efficiency ratio3 – Banking Business Segment only 39.95 % 43.93 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net annualized charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.07 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.56 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.33 % 0.54 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases held for investment at end of period 1.20 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 77.23 % 105.89 %

1. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the annualized weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the annualized weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 2. Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. 3 Efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the aggregate of net interest income and non-interest income.

