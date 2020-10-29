Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30 September 30

Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019

EPS $0.35 $0.44 $0.95 $1.26

FFO $1.25 $1.29 $3.69 $3.79

AFFO $1.03 $1.09 $3.14 $3.28

The Company incurred approximately $0.4 million and $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Quarterly Growth Sequential Growth Year-To-Date Growth Same Property Results* 3Q20 vs. 3Q19 3Q20 vs. 2Q20 2020 vs. 2019 Revenues 0.8% 2.2% 1.5% Expenses 4.7% 4.9% 2.4% Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1.3)% 0.6% 1.0%

*Same property results exclude any COVID-19 Related Impact.

Same Property Results 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 Occupancy 95.6% 96.3% 95.2%

For 2020, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2019, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

October Collections

Same Property Scheduled Rents* October 2020 October 2019 3Q20 3Q19 Collected 98.1% 98.2% 99.4% 98.3% Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged —% —% —% —% Delinquent 1.9% 1.8% 0.6% 1.7%

*Rent is recognized as earned. The Company evaluates collectability on an ongoing basis and any accounts considered uncollectable are recorded against property revenues.

Retail revenues are not included above and comprise approximately 0.6% of total property revenues. The Company collected 58% and 54% of its retail billings for the third quarter of 2020 and October 29, 2020, respectively.

Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) (2) October 2020* October 2019 3Q20(2) 3Q19(2) New Lease Rates (3.1)% (0.4)% (3.0)% 2.5% Renewal Rates 3.0% 5.0% 1.7% 5.1% Blended Rates (0.8)% 1.8% (0.9)% 3.7% New Leases 1,248 1,415 1,760 1,686 Renewals 838 995 1,467 1,418 Total Leases 2,086 2,410 3,227 3,104

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (3) (4) October 2020* October 2019 3Q20(4) 3Q19(4) New Lease Rates (3.5)% 0.4% (2.4)% 3.4% Renewal Rates 2.1% 4.7% 0.6% 5.4% Blended Rates (1.0)% 2.5% (0.9)% 4.4% New Leases 1,698 1,487 1,943 2,003 Renewals 1,338 1,379 2,087 2,106 Total Leases 3,036 2,866 4,030 4,109

*Data as of October 27, 2020

(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.

(2) Data represents average monthly leases signed during the period.

(3) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

(4) Data represents average monthly leases effective during the period.

Occupancy and Turnover Data October 2020* October 2019 3Q20 3Q19 Occupancy 95.4% 96.1% 95.6% 96.3% Annualized Gross Turnover 50% 48% 60% 62% Annualized Net Turnover 39% 39% 49% 52%

*Data as of October 27, 2020

Development Activity

During the quarter, construction was completed at Camden Downtown I in Houston, TX, lease-up was completed at Camden North End I in Phoenix, AZ and leasing began at Camden RiNo in Denver, CO. The Company also commenced construction at three communities: Camden Atlantic in Plantation, FL, Camden Tempe II in Tempe, AZ and Camden NoDa in Charlotte, NC. Subsequent to quarter-end, leasing began at Camden North End II in Phoenix, AZ.

Development Community - Construction Completed and Project in Lease-Up ($ in millions)

Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Cost as of 10/27/2020 Camden Downtown I Houston, TX 271 $131.2 39%

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)

Total Total % Leased Community Name Location Homes Estimated Cost as of 10/27/2020 Camden RiNo Denver, CO 233 $79.0 40% Camden North End II Phoenix, AZ 343 90.0 1% Camden Lake Eola Orlando, FL 360 125.0 Camden Buckhead Atlanta, GA 366 160.0 Camden Hillcrest San Diego, CA 132 95.0 Camden Atlantic Plantation, FL 269 100.0 Camden Tempe II Tempe, AZ 397 115.0 Camden NoDa Charlotte, NC 387 105.0 Camden Cypress Creek II (JV) Cypress, TX 234 38.0 33% Total 2,721 $907.0

Liquidity Analysis

As of September 30, 2020, Camden had approximately $1.5 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $590 million in cash and cash equivalents and no amounts outstanding on its $900 million unsecured credit facility. The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until 2022, and at quarter-end had $384 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline. As of September 30, 2020, Camden had outstanding letters of credit totaling approximately $10 million, which reduced the availability under its unsecured credit facility to $890 million.

In October 2020, the Company entered into a $40 million two-year unsecured floating rate term loan with an unrelated third party and used the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay its $100 million unsecured term loan which was scheduled to mature in 2022.

Earnings Guidance

Camden updated its earnings guidance for 2020 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for fourth quarter 2020 as detailed below.

Per Diluted Share 4Q20 Range 2020 Range EPS $0.30 - $0.36 $1.25 - $1.31 FFO $1.21 - $1.27 $4.90 - $4.96 Same Property Growth 2020 Range Revenues 0.75% - 1.25% Expenses 3.20% - 3.60% NOI (0.75)% - 0.15%

CAMDEN OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING DATA Property revenues (a) $ 265,721 $ 260,672 $ 782,283 $ 765,000 Property expenses Property operating and maintenance 65,191 62,277 189,788 177,372 Real estate taxes 35,861 31,596 105,081 98,566 Total property expenses 101,052 93,873 294,869 275,938 Non-property income Fee and asset management 2,542 2,139 7,449 5,849 Interest and other income 1,948 1,485 2,602 2,114 Income on deferred compensation plans 5,071 780 1,646 14,992 Total non-property income 9,561 4,404 11,697 22,955 Other expenses Property management 5,894 6,154 18,360 18,904 Fee and asset management 1,018 1,316 2,681 4,022 General and administrative 12,726 13,458 40,350 40,027 Interest 24,265 20,719 67,454 60,538 Depreciation and amortization 90,575 85,814 275,237 250,734 Expense on deferred compensation plans 5,071 780 1,646 14,992 Total other expenses 139,549 128,241 405,728 389,217 Gain on sale of land — — 382 — Equity in income of joint ventures 2,154 2,133 5,909 5,954 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 36,835 45,095 99,674 128,754 Income tax expense (615 ) (313 ) (1,476 ) (709 ) Net income 36,220 44,782 98,198 128,045 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,263 ) (1,185 ) (3,480 ) (3,436 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders (b) $ 34,957 $ 43,597 $ 94,718 $ 124,609 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income $ 36,220 $ 44,782 $ 98,198 $ 128,045 Other comprehensive income Unrealized (loss) on cash flow hedging activities — — — (12,998 ) Reclassification of net loss (gain) on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation 366 357 1,098 (369 ) Comprehensive income 36,586 45,139 99,296 114,678 Less income allocated to non-controlling interests (1,263 ) (1,185 ) (3,480 ) (3,436 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,323 $ 43,954 $ 95,816 $ 111,242 PER SHARE DATA Total earnings per common share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.95 $ 1.27 Total earnings per common share - diluted 0.35 0.44 0.95 1.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 99,419 98,959 99,372 98,259 Diluted 99,455 99,066 99,414 98,375

(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $265.7 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $234.3 million of rental revenue and approximately $31.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $260.7 million recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2019, made up of approximately $230.7 million of rental revenue and approximately $30.0 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $782.3 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $692.2 million of rental revenue and approximately $90.1 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $765.0 million recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, made up of approximately $677.0 million of rental revenue and approximately $88.0 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $7.4 million and $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 we recognized $21.4 million of revenue related to utility rebilling to residents. This compares to revenue related to utility rebilling to residents of $19.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (b) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes an approximate $0.4 million and $14.8 million COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Please refer to page 28 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact. Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and property data amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $ 34,957 $ 43,597 $ 94,718 $ 124,609 Real estate depreciation and amortization 87,974 83,437 267,985 244,908 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 2,404 2,245 6,933 6,736 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,276 1,225 3,661 3,549 Funds from operations $ 126,611 $ 130,504 $ 373,297 $ 379,802 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b) (22,299 ) (20,242 ) (55,906 ) (51,063 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 104,312 $ 110,262 $ 317,391 $ 328,739 PER SHARE DATA Funds from operations - diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 Adjusted funds from operations - diluted 1.03 1.09 3.14 3.28 Distributions declared per common share 0.83 0.80 2.49 2.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: FFO/AFFO - diluted 101,203 100,819 101,162 100,129 PROPERTY DATA Total operating properties (end of period) (c) 165 165 165 165 Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c) 56,383 56,271 56,383 56,271 Total operating apartment homes (weighted average) 49,158 48,801 49,081 48,441

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes the approximate $0.4 million and $14.8 million COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Please refer to page 28 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact. (b) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. (c) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any. Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Land $ 1,216,942 $ 1,206,656 $ 1,206,130 $ 1,199,384 $ 1,158,342 Buildings and improvements 7,677,676 7,597,165 7,547,150 7,404,090 7,242,256 8,894,618 8,803,821 8,753,280 8,603,474 8,400,598 Accumulated depreciation (2,944,769 ) (2,857,124 ) (2,770,848 ) (2,686,025 ) (2,638,693 ) Net operating real estate assets 5,949,849 5,946,697 5,982,432 5,917,449 5,761,905 Properties under development, including land 522,664 514,336 467,288 512,319 440,917 Investments in joint ventures 20,992 21,735 22,318 20,688 21,715 Total real estate assets 6,493,505 6,482,768 6,472,038 6,450,456 6,224,537 Accounts receivable – affiliates 20,152 21,432 20,344 21,833 23,170 Other assets, net (a) 217,534 211,823 196,544 248,716 238,014 Cash and cash equivalents 589,614 601,584 22,277 23,184 157,239 Restricted cash 3,918 4,093 4,367 4,315 5,686 Total assets $ 7,324,723 $ 7,321,700 $ 6,715,570 $ 6,748,504 $ 6,648,646 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Notes payable Unsecured $ 3,225,799 $ 3,224,871 $ 2,606,876 $ 2,524,099 $ 2,432,137 Secured — — — — 45,250 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 183,654 167,453 156,841 171,719 170,689 Accrued real estate taxes 87,159 62,499 32,365 54,408 74,658 Distributions payable 84,137 84,138 84,112 80,973 80,764 Other liabilities (b) 177,967 172,172 164,052 215,581 187,367 Total liabilities 3,758,716 3,711,133 3,044,246 3,046,780 2,990,865 Equity Common shares of beneficial interest 1,068 1,068 1,069 1,069 1,065 Additional paid-in capital 4,577,813 4,574,387 4,569,995 4,566,731 4,538,422 Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders (737,556 ) (689,809 ) (623,570 ) (584,167 ) (599,615 ) Treasury shares, at cost (341,831 ) (341,637 ) (342,778 ) (348,419 ) (348,556 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (c) (5,431 ) (5,797 ) (6,163 ) (6,529 ) (6,438 ) Total common equity 3,494,063 3,538,212 3,598,553 3,628,685 3,584,878 Non-controlling interests 71,944 72,355 72,771 73,039 72,903 Total equity 3,566,007 3,610,567 3,671,324 3,701,724 3,657,781 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,324,723 $ 7,321,700 $ 6,715,570 $ 6,748,504 $ 6,648,646 (a) Includes net deferred charges of: $ 2,686 $ 3,031 $ 3,399 $ 3,658 $ 4,358 (b) Includes deferred revenues of: $ 314 $ 344 $ 375 $ 408 $ 497 (c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company’s real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:

Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $ 34,957 $ 43,597 $ 94,718 $ 124,609 Real estate depreciation and amortization 87,974 83,437 267,985 244,908 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 2,404 2,245 6,933 6,736 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,276 1,225 3,661 3,549 Funds from operations $ 126,611 $ 130,504 $ 373,297 $ 379,802 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (22,299 ) (20,242 ) (55,906 ) (51,063 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 104,312 $ 110,262 $ 317,391 $ 328,739 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: EPS diluted 99,455 99,066 99,414 98,375 FFO/AFFO diluted 101,203 100,819 101,162 100,129 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.44 $ 0.95 $ 1.26 Real estate depreciation and amortization 0.87 0.83 2.65 2.45 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.05 Income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 FFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (0.22 ) (0.20 ) (0.55 ) (0.51 ) AFFO per common share - Diluted $ 1.03 $ 1.09 $ 3.14 $ 3.28

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes an approximate $0.4 million and $14.8 million COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The total COVID-19 Related Impact for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was comprised of $9.5 million related to the Resident Relief Funds which were established in April 2020. Of this amount, approximately $9.1 million was paid to residents at our wholly-owned communities and approximately $1.3 million of Resident Relief Funds paid to residents of the operating communities owned by our unconsolidated joint ventures, of which, we recognized our ownership interest of $0.4 million in equity in income of joint ventures. Additionally, we incurred approximately $4.5 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. We also incurred approximately $0.8 million related to the Employee Relief Fund we established to help our employees impacted by COVID-19 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

4Q20 Range 2020 Range Low High Low High Expected earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 1.25 $ 1.31 Expected real estate depreciation and amortization 0.88 0.88 3.53 3.53 Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.08 Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Expected FFO per share - diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.27 $ 4.90 $ 4.96 Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 12 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (a) $ 36,220 $ 44,782 $ 98,198 $ 128,045 Less: Fee and asset management income (2,542 ) (2,139 ) (7,449 ) (5,849 ) Less: Interest and other income (1,948 ) (1,485 ) (2,602 ) (2,114 ) Less: (Income)/Loss on deferred compensation plans (5,071 ) (780 ) (1,646 ) (14,992 ) Plus: Property management expense 5,894 6,154 18,360 18,904 Plus: Fee and asset management expense 1,018 1,316 2,681 4,022 Plus: General and administrative expense 12,726 13,458 40,350 40,027 Plus: Interest expense 24,265 20,719 67,454 60,538 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 90,575 85,814 275,237 250,734 Plus: Expense on deferred compensation plans 5,071 780 1,646 14,992 Less: Gain on sale of land — — (382 ) — Less: Equity in income of joint ventures (2,154 ) (2,133 ) (5,909 ) (5,954 ) Plus: Income tax expense 615 313 1,476 709 NOI (b) (c) $ 164,669 $ 166,799 $ 487,414 $ 489,062 "Same Property" Communities $ 144,737 $ 146,686 $ 437,678 $ 433,237 Non-"Same Property" Communities 20,072 17,413 61,279 47,588 Development and Lease-Up Communities (354 ) (11 ) (739 ) (13 ) COVID-19 Related Impact (b) (c) (444 ) — (13,614 ) — Dispositions/Other 658 2,711 2,810 8,250 NOI (b) (c) $ 164,669 $ 166,799 $ 487,414 $ 489,062

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes the approximate $0.4 million and $14.8 million COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Please refer to page 28 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact. (b) Two Resident Relief Funds were established for residents experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paid out approximately $9.1 million to approximately 7,100 Camden residents of our wholly-owned communities. All charges related to these funds were recognized in 2Q20 as a reduction of revenue. (c) We incurred approximately $0.4 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $4.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses.

CAMDEN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests, as well as direct COVID-19 Related Impact. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results or 1.33 for 9 month results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders (a) $ 34,957 $ 43,597 $ 94,718 $ 124,609 Plus: Interest expense 24,265 20,719 67,454 60,538 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 90,575 85,814 275,237 250,734 Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests 1,263 1,185 3,480 3,436 Plus: Income tax expense 615 313 1,476 709 Plus: COVID-19 Related Impact (b) 444 — 14,364 — Less: Gain on sale of land — — (382 ) — Less: Equity in income of joint ventures (2,154 ) (2,133 ) (5,909 ) (5,954 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 149,965 $ 149,495 $ 450,438 $ 434,072 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 599,860 $ 597,980 $ 600,584 $ 578,763

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders includes the approximate $0.4 million and $14.8 million COVID-19 Related Impact for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Please refer to page 28 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact. (b) Approximately $0.4 million and $14.4 million of the stated COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees, has been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:

Net Debt:

Average monthly balance for Average monthly balance for the three months ended September 30, the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unsecured notes payable $ 3,225,490 $ 2,431,858 $ 3,028,011 $ 2,278,843 Secured notes payable — 45,322 — 120,933 Total debt 3,225,490 2,477,180 3,028,011 2,399,776 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (536,520 ) (124,936 ) (367,113 ) (117,855 ) Net debt $ 2,688,970 $ 2,352,244 $ 2,660,898 $ 2,281,921

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net debt $ 2,688,970 $ 2,352,244 $ 2,660,898 $ 2,281,921 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 599,860 597,980 600,584 578,763 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 4.5 x 3.9 x 4.4 x 3.9 x

