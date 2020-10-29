COPT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Third quarter FFO per share exceeded the high-end of our guidance, marking the third consecutive quarter of outperformance. Solid demand throughout our Defense/IT Locations continued to support strong development leasing volumes, and tenant retention remains on-track to set a 20-year record. We are in the process of selling interests in data center shell properties to a joint venture with an institutional partner. We anticipate completing two transactions that are expected to raise approximately $165 million of equity proceeds, which would reduce our year-end debt-to-EBITDA ratio to between 6.2x and 6.4x.” He continued, “The Company continues to meet or exceed its 2020 plan objectives largely unimpeded by restrictions, shutdowns, or tenant credit issues related to the pandemic, and is raising the mid-point of 2020 guidance for FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, by 2-cents, to $2.09. The nearly 1.8 million square feet of fully leased development projects we have or will place in service this year position the Company to generate FFO growth of 3-to-6 percent in 2021.”

Financial Highlights

3rd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”) was ($0.29) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $0.19 for the third quarter of 2019.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition, was $0.04 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.51 for third quarter 2019 results.

FFOPS as adjusted for comparability of $0.54 in the third quarter of 2020 was 5.9% higher than the $0.51 reported for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At September 30, 2020, the Company’s core portfolio of 174 operating office and data center shell properties was 94.0% occupied and 94.6% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed into service 599,000 square feet that were 100% leased, bringing the total for the year to 1.2 million square feet placed in service that were 99% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At September 30, 2020, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 152 buildings was 92.5% occupied and 93.2% leased.

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s same-property cash NOI decreased 0.2% and increased 2.1%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company leased 1.1 million total square feet, including 841,000 square feet of renewals, 244,000 square feet in development projects, and 61,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company executed 2.7 million square feet of total leasing, including 1.9 million square feet of renewals, 520,000 square feet of development leasing, and 274,000 square feet of vacancy leasing.

Renewal Rates : During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company respectively renewed 89.0% and 84.3% of total expiring square feet and is on-track to set a 20-year record for tenant retention.

Cash Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, cash rents on renewed space decreased 2.0%. For the same time periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.4%.

Lease Terms : In the third quarter, lease terms averaged 3.2 years on renewing leases, 11.8 years on development leasing, and 6.6 years on new leasing of vacant space. For the nine months, lease terms averaged 4.2 years on renewing leases, 14.2 years on development leasing, and 6.6 years on vacancy leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : As of October 7, 2020, the Company’s development pipeline consisted of 11 properties and expansion of one fully operational property totaling 1.6 million square feet that were 84% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $650.9 million, of which $410.1 million had been incurred as of September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 41.1% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.8x. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.9x.

As of September 30, 2020, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.55% with a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years; additionally, 94.0% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

During the quarter the Company issued $400 million of 2.25% senior unsecured notes, the proceeds from which were used to complete the tender offer for and subsequent redemption of all of its remaining $300 million of 3.7% senior unsecured notes due in 2021. The redemption was completed on October 19, 2020.

2020 Guidance

Management is increasing its prior full-year guidance ranges from $0.48-$0.52 for EPS to a new range of $0.77-$0.79. Management is also increasing its full-year guidance ranges for FFOPS per Nareit and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to $1.44-$1.46 and $2.08-$2.10, respectively.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020, management is increasing its guidance for EPS from $0.43-$0.45 to a new range of $0.63-$0.65, lowering its existing guidance for FFOPS, per Nareit, to $0.48-$0.50, and affirming its existing guidance range of $0.52-$0.54 for FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected FFOPS are as follows:

Table 1: Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit and Quarter ending Year ending As Adjusted for Comparability December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low High Low High EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.79 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.36 0.36 1.27 1.27 Gain on sales of real estate (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.51 ) Impairment losses - - 0.01 0.01 FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event - - (0.10 ) (0.10 ) FFOPS, Nareit definition 0.48 0.50 1.44 1.46 FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event - - 0.10 0.10 Loss on interest rate derivatives and early extinguishment of debt 0.04 0.04 0.54 0.54 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.52 $ 0.54 $ 2.08 $ 2.10

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its third quarter 2020 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss third quarter 2020 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below:

Conference Call Date: Friday, October 30, 2020 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057 Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894 Passcode: 8968029

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30, through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 13. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 8968029.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of September 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 174 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.2 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Category: Quarterly Results

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 134,443 $ 130,734 $ 399,097 $ 395,495 Construction contract and other service revenues 20,323 28,697 46,240 87,946 Total revenues 154,766 159,431 445,337 483,441 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 51,552 49,714 151,755 147,045 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 35,332 34,692 101,540 104,290 Construction contract and other service expenses 19,220 27,802 44,052 85,130 Impairment losses 1,530 327 1,530 327 General and administrative expenses 5,558 6,105 17,372 20,474 Leasing expenses 1,909 1,824 5,739 5,592 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,094 964 3,474 2,947 Total operating expenses 116,195 121,428 325,462 365,805 Interest expense (17,152) (17,126) (50,789) (54,275) Interest and other income 1,746 1,842 5,233 5,977 Credit loss recoveries 1,465 — 161 — Gain on sales of real estate — — 5 84,469 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3,237) — (3,237) — Loss on interest rate derivatives (53,196) — (53,196) — (Loss) income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes (31,803) 22,719 18,052 153,807 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 477 396 1,372 1,207 Income tax (expense) benefit (16) 131 (95) 113 Net (loss) income (31,342) 23,246 19,329 155,127 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) 386 (267) (185) (1,863) Preferred units in the OP (77) (157) (231) (487) Other consolidated entities (812) (1,565) (3,207) (3,870) Net (loss) income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ (31,845) $ 21,257 $ 15,706 $ 148,907 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net (loss) income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ (31,845) $ 21,257 $ 15,706 $ 148,907 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — 100 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (145) (118) (359) (469) Numerator for diluted EPS $ (31,990) $ 21,139 $ 15,347 $ 148,538 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,811 111,582 111,778 111,036 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards — 361 278 313 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — 123 Weighted average common shares - diluted 111,811 111,943 112,056 111,472 Diluted EPS $ (0.29) $ 0.19 $ 0.14 $ 1.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (31,342) $ 23,246 $ 19,329 $ 155,127 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 35,332 34,692 101,540 104,290 Impairment losses on real estate 1,530 327 1,530 327 Gain on sales of real estate — — (5) (84,469) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 819 790 2,455 1,922 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 6,339 59,055 124,849 177,197 Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (77) (157) (231) (487) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,074) (1,429) (14,614) (3,588) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (119) (248) (449) (662) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 5,069 57,221 109,555 172,460 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 34 103 100 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”) 5,069 57,255 109,658 172,560 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,237 — 3,237 — Loss on interest rate derivatives 53,196 — 53,196 — Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 11 — 63 44 Executive transition costs — — — 4 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses — 175 — 486 Dilutive preferred units in the OP 77 — 231 — FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event — — 11,090 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments for redeemable noncontrolling interests 34 — — — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (139) — (307) (2) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 61,485 57,430 177,168 173,092 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,009) (515) 662 (1,131) Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income (39) (59) (186) (47) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,727 1,697 4,754 4,993 Amortization of deferred financing costs 658 538 1,875 1,595 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 453 377 1,229 1,121 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense — 12 — 79 Replacement capital expenditures (13,085) (16,752) (46,971) (43,927) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 150 66 (6) 280 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 50,340 $ 42,794 $ 138,525 $ 136,055 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 0.97 $ 1.53 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 1.56 $ 1.53 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.825 $ 0.825

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,586,938 $ 3,340,886 Total assets 4,120,189 3,854,453 Debt, per balance sheet 2,181,551 1,831,139 Total liabilities 2,447,031 2,105,777 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 23,522 29,431 Equity 1,649,636 1,719,245 Net debt to adjusted book 41.0 % 36.8 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 174 168 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 20,232 19,016 % Occupied 94.0 % 93.1 % % Leased 94.6 % 94.6 % For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 613.6 % 54.2 % 85.1 % 54.0 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 50.7 % 54.1 % 52.8 % 53.8 % Diluted AFFO 61.9 % 72.6 % 67.5 % 68.5 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.9x 3.7x 3.8x 3.7x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.8x 6.1x N/A N/A Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 6.8x 6.1x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 111,811 111,943 112,056 111,472 Weighted average common units 1,240 1,312 1,235 1,323 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 109 125 — Anti-dilutive EPS effect of share-based compensation awards 274 — — — Denominator for diluted FFO per share 113,325 113,364 113,416 112,795 Dilutive convertible preferred units 176 — 176 — Redeemable noncontrolling interests 109 — — — Denominator for diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability 113,610 113,364 113,592 112,795

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,763 $ 30,721 $ 92,278 $ 92,099 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 341 338 1,021 1,068 Dividends and distributions for diluted FFO payout ratio 31,104 31,059 93,299 93,167 Distributions on dilutive preferred units 77 — 231 — Dividends and distributions for other payout ratios $ 31,181 $ 31,059 $ 93,530 $ 93,167 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (31,342) $ 23,246 $ 19,329 $ 155,127 Interest expense 17,152 17,126 50,789 54,275 Income tax expense (benefit) 16 (131) 95 (113) Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 35,332 34,692 101,540 104,290 Impairment losses on real estate 1,530 327 1,530 327 Other depreciation and amortization 457 467 1,324 1,396 Gain on sales of real estate — — (5) (84,469) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,274 1,202 3,814 2,859 EBITDAre 24,419 76,929 178,416 233,692 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 3,237 — 3,237 — Loss on interest rate derivatives 53,196 — 53,196 — Net loss (gain) on other investments 250 — 252 (400) Credit loss recoveries (1,465) — (161) — Business development expenses 414 419 1,630 1,427 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses — 175 — 486 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 11 — 63 44 Executive transition costs — — — 4 Adjusted EBITDA 80,062 77,523 $ 236,633 $ 235,253 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 1,631 — Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue 224 — In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 81,917 $ 77,523 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 17,152 $ 17,126 $ 50,789 $ 54,275 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (658) (538) (1,875) (1,595) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (453) (377) (1,229) (1,121) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense — (12) — (79) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 444 403 1,327 916 Scheduled principal amortization 1,033 1,107 3,077 3,300 Capitalized interest 2,908 2,927 9,440 7,319 Preferred unit distributions 77 157 231 487 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,503 $ 20,793 $ 61,760 $ 63,502

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 6,950 $ 10,880 $ 27,177 $ 26,600 Building improvements 10,400 8,908 26,537 17,772 Leasing costs 1,934 2,722 6,918 8,665 Net additions to (exclusions from) tenant improvements and incentives (943) (2,156) 1,412 (1,866) Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (5,256) (3,602) (15,073) (7,244) Replacement capital expenditures $ 13,085 $ 16,752 $ 46,971 $ 43,927 Same Properties cash NOI $ 73,910 $ 74,071 $ 224,709 $ 220,063 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,214) (572) (3,294) (587) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 98 82 291 115 Amortization of intangibles and other assets to property operating expenses (23) (23) (69) (69) Lease termination fees, gross 609 823 1,052 1,629 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 342 526 564 1,452 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 48 42 111 147 Same Properties NOI $ 73,770 $ 74,949 $ 223,364 $ 222,750

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,120,189 $ 3,854,453 Accumulated depreciation 1,095,441 1,007,120 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 215,651 212,547 COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 50,957 50,734 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 10,640 8,164 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (26,382) (17,317) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (28) (702) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (11,458) (14,733) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (538) (498) Adjusted book $ 5,454,472 $ 5,099,768 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 2,247,523 1,893,057 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (11,458) (14,733) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (538) (498) Net debt $ 2,235,527 $ 1,877,826 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 2,244,327 $ 1,886,626

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006224/en/