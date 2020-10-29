ATSG Reports Continued Growth in Third Quarter

Customer revenues up 10 percent, or $38.1 million, to $404.1 million.

ATSG's principal business segments, aircraft leasing and air transport, increased revenues by seven percent and 10 percent, respectively, before eliminations. Revenues from other businesses decreased six percent on the same basis.

GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations were a loss of $5.7 million, or $0.10 per share basic, versus a profit of $105.1 million, or $1.78 per share.

Quarterly re-measurements of financial instrument values reduced after-tax earnings by $50.5 million and increased them by $90.8 million in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. These non-cash impacts in the third quarter each year stemmed primarily from quarterly changes in the traded value of ATSG shares and their impact on ATSG’s liabilities for warrants issued to Amazon.com, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) rose 48 percent to $31.8 million. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) were $0.44 diluted, up from $0.31 in 2019

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EPS exclude elements from GAAP results that differ distinctly in predictability among periods or are not closely related to operations. Adjustments from GAAP for 2020 include financial instrument revaluations, federal CARES Act grants to two ATSG airlines, amortization of aircraft customer incentives, retiree benefit costs, and losses of non-consolidated ATSG affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) increased 15 percent to $125.5 million.

Increased contributions from ATSG’s airlines, and from eleven more externally leased 767 freighters compared to a year ago, drove the majority of the increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures and are defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Capital spending through the first nine months totaled $394.3 million, up 17 percent.

Capital expenditures included $273.4 million for the purchase of eight Boeing 767 aircraft in the first nine months of 2020, and for freighter modification costs.

Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, said, "In the third quarter, ATSG’s businesses continued to deliver better than expected results, aided by a quarterly record seven deployments of 767 freighter aircraft to its aircraft leasing customers, and by seizing opportunities for charter and cargo ACMI operations to supplement the capacity of our customers. These opportunities helped to offset pandemic-driven year-over-year declines in commercial passenger and Boeing 757 combi operations at two of our airlines. We will achieve our goal of delivering a record twelve 767-300 freighters in 2020 to external customers, including four in the fourth quarter, while also re-leasing three 767-200s to customers in Kenya, Malaysia and Mexico."

Segment Results

Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM)

CAM Third Quarter Nine Months ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Aircraft leasing and related revenues 80,976 75,160 238,930 223,017 Lease incentive amortization (4,708 ) (4,156 ) (13,629 ) (12,407 ) Total CAM revenues 76,268 71,004 225,301 210,610 Depreciation expense 41,421 39,269 126,492 116,787 Allocated interest expense 9,747 9,494 29,709 28,838 Segment earnings, pretax 19,781 17,428 55,241 50,285

Significant Developments:

CAM's third quarter revenues, net of warrant-related lease incentives, increased seven percent versus the prior year. Revenues increased primarily from eleven more converted 767-300 freighters in service, compared with September 30, 2019. CAM’s revenues from external customers increased 22 percent for the third quarter versus the same prior-year period.

ATSG’s total fleet consisted of 101 aircraft in service at the end of the third quarter, nine more than at the same point in 2019. CAM owned ninety-six of those aircraft; three were leased to ATSG airlines by third parties and two were customer-provided for ATSG to operate. Sixty-nine of those in-service, CAM-owned cargo aircraft were dry-leased to external customers on September 30, 2020, eleven more than a year ago.

CAM owned nine 767-300 aircraft in or awaiting cargo conversion as of September 30, versus ten a year ago and eight at the end of 2019. CAM expects to lease at least fifteen 767-300 newly modified freighters during 2021, including eleven already under firm customer commitments with Amazon, and four for which CAM is finalizing lease arrangements.

Through nine months of 2020, CAM has purchased two 767 freighters, and six 767 passenger aircraft for freighter modification, all for lease deployment in 2020 and 2021. It expects to purchase three more feedstock 767s in the fourth quarter, and at least seven in 2021. One other CAM owned, in-service 767 passenger aircraft will be converted to a freighter for lease in 2021.

CAM’s pretax segment earnings for the quarter were $19.8 million, $2.4 million more than the prior-year's third quarter. Earnings reflected a $0.3 million increase in allocated interest and a $2.2 million increase in depreciation expense. Results for the third quarter also reflect reduced earnings from Boeing 757 freighters compared to a year ago. Three of four in service at the end of 2019 were removed from service during the first half of 2020; one will operate for the remainder of 2020.

ACMI Services

ACMI Services Third Quarter Nine Months ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 300,189 272,188 871,958 785,082 Allocated interest expense 4,803 6,530 15,749 19,520 Segment earnings, pretax 18,637 4,375 56,699 17,658

Significant Developments:

Third-quarter revenues for ACMI Services increased 10 percent from the prior-year period, stemming from incremental charter assignments for Omni Air International from the federal government and expanded flying for package delivery networks. These revenues offset revenue reductions versus the prior-year period. Due to pandemic restrictions, Omni's block hours for commercial passenger operations were down over 80 percent while ATI’s Boeing 757 combi block hours were down nearly 50 percent. Additionally, Boeing 757 freighter revenues declined, reflecting the termination of three aircraft by DHL.

ATSG's airlines operated seventy-one aircraft at September 30. Total block hours increased 13 percent for the third quarter versus a year ago, principally due to more aircraft in service and expanded route commitments from Amazon and DHL.

Pretax segment earnings for the quarter were $18.6 million versus $4.4 million a year ago. Principal factors were lower than expected aircraft and engine maintenance expenses, reduced travel costs for positioning flight crews, lower ramp-up expenses versus those associated with last year's expansion of Amazon’s air network. In addition, interest expense allocated to ACMI Services for the third quarter decreased $1.7 million.

Other Activities

Other Third Quarter Nine Months ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenues $ 82,281 $ 87,762 $ 239,373 $ 226,228 Revenues from external customers 52,548 51,895 151,168 140,270 Pretax Earnings (Loss) (724 ) 2,939 (2,915 ) 8,848

Significant Developments:

Total third-quarter external revenues from other activities were relatively flat compared to the previous year. The slight increase in external revenues reflect additional aviation fuel sales at the air park in Wilmington, Ohio beginning in mid 2019.

The decline in pretax earnings compared to the prior year periods reflects a revenue mix of lower margin aircraft maintenance and ground services in 2020 compared to 2019, start up cost for new US post office sorting locations and additional unallocated corporate costs for consulting and marketing compared to 2019.

Outlook

ATSG now expects Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be approximately $490 million, comparable to ATSG’s Adjusted EBITDA projection issued in February, before the full effects of the pandemic became clear. While ATSG’s aircraft leasing demand is exceptionally strong, the pandemic’s effects on the global economy and on commercial and military passenger operations remain difficult to predict. This new Adjusted EBITDA projection reflects ATSG’s current assumptions about the level and duration of pandemic impacts during the fourth quarter including opportunities to mitigate those effects, and the outlook for ad-hoc cargo aircraft operations during the holiday peak season.

Corrado said that ATSG’s long-term outlook remains very bright. “We expect another record year for cargo aircraft leasing in 2021, given an order book that already calls for us to modify and dry-lease at least fifteen more 767 freighters, while redeploying others to new customers. We are also hopeful that demand from Omni’s commercial passenger charter customers resumes in early 2021.”

"ATSG’s capital expenditures for 2021 are projected to be lower than in 2020, as we indicated last quarter. However, given the continued strong demand for our leased mid-size freighters, we now project purchasing at least seven feedstock 767s next year with continued opportunity for lease deployments at attractive long-term returns on capital extending into 2022. We now project that 2021 capital expenditures will be in the range of $425 million, down from the approximately $485 million we anticipate for 2020."

“The pandemic has demonstrated the value of dedicated cargo aircraft during a period when our customers are processing growing volumes of freight through their networks as e-commerce ordering accelerates,” Corrado said. “Rather than focus mainly on short-term charter opportunities, we are capitalizing on the opportunity to book long-term lease commitments to our fleet that will continue to generate strong cash returns long after the pandemic ends. As our leased aircraft portfolio expands, we look forward to allocating those ongoing earnings streams among a wide range of value-enhancing alternatives.”

Warrant Liabilities

During September 2020, the maximum number of common ATSG shares issuable from the initial 2016 investment agreement with Amazon, was determined. As a result, under US GAAP, the value of the entire grant of warrants, $221 million, was reclassified from balance sheet liabilities to additional paid-in-capital in stockholders' equity. Under the 2016 investment agreement, Amazon was granted up to 19.9% of ATSG’s outstanding common shares in conjunction with the initial twenty aircraft leases. This group of warrants for 14.9 million shares of ATSG, at a strike price of $9.73, is fully vested and expires in March 2021. Amazon has the option to settle the warrants for cash of $145 million and receive all 14.9 million shares, or it may choose a cashless settlement option and receive a lesser number of shares equivalent in market value of the stock's appreciation above the strike price.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the attached tables, contains non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate historical results and project future results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures assist in highlighting operational trends, facilitate period-over-period comparisons, and provide additional clarity about events and trends affecting core operating performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP measures provides insight to investors about additional metrics that management uses to evaluate past performance and prospects for future performance. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP. The historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this release are reconciled to GAAP earnings in tables included later in this release. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA because it is unable to predict with reasonable accuracy the value of certain adjustments. Certain adjustments can be significantly impacted by the re-measurements of financial instruments including stock warrants issued to a customer. The Company’s earnings on a GAAP basis and the non-GAAP adjustments for gains and losses resulting from the re-measurement of stock warrants, will depend on the future prices of ATSG stock, interest rates, and other assumptions which are highly uncertain.

Conference Call

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause Air Transport Services Group's (ATSG's) actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the following, which relate to the current COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn: the pandemic may continue for a longer period, or its impact on commercial and military passenger flying, may be more substantial than what we currently expect; disruptions to our workforce and staffing capability or in our ability to access airports and maintenance facilities; the impact on our customers' creditworthiness; and the continuing ability of our vendors and third party service providers to maintain customary service levels; and (ii) other factors that could impact the market demand for our assets and services, including our operating airlines' ability to maintain on-time service and control costs; the cost and timing with respect to which we are able to purchase and modify aircraft to a cargo configuration; fluctuations in ATSG's traded share price and in interest rates, which may result in mark-to-market charges on certain financial instruments; the number, timing and scheduled routes of our aircraft deployments to customers; our ability to remain in compliance with key agreements with customers, lenders and government agencies; changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and other factors that are contained from time to time in ATSG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should carefully review this release and should not place undue reliance on ATSG's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, ATSG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 404,146 $ 366,073 $ 1,171,217 $ 1,048,832 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries, wages and benefits 128,608 110,706 373,642 307,897 Depreciation and amortization 67,974 64,149 205,607 190,052 Maintenance, materials and repairs 48,767 41,496 134,148 125,501 Fuel 36,202 41,193 116,788 110,311 Contracted ground and aviation services 19,840 17,190 47,735 47,319 Travel 20,254 25,366 59,226 66,401 Landing and ramp 3,378 2,539 8,895 7,978 Rent 5,137 4,123 13,821 11,860 Insurance 3,119 1,833 7,295 5,601 Other operating expenses 18,623 16,712 49,577 50,763 Government grants (21,726 ) — (31,547 ) — Impairment of aircraft and related assets — — 39,075 — Transaction fees — — — 373 330,176 325,307 1,024,262 924,056 OPERATING INCOME 73,970 40,766 146,955 124,776 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 93 78 217 255 Non-service component of retiree benefit (costs) credits 2,897 (2,351 ) 8,693 (7,053 ) Net (loss) gain on financial instruments (53,393 ) 91,952 (56,072 ) 60,566 Loss from non-consolidated affiliates (2,485 ) (2,645 ) (11,762 ) (12,459 ) Interest expense (15,440 ) (16,712 ) (47,808 ) (50,906 ) (68,328 ) 70,322 (106,732 ) (9,597 ) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,642 111,088 40,223 115,179 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (11,387 ) (6,003 ) (17,397 ) (14,092 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5,745 ) 105,085 22,826 101,087 EARNINGS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 154 243 4,162 305 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (5,591 ) $ 105,328 $ 26,988 $ 101,392 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.39 $ 1.72 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic 59,146 58,919 59,106 58,889 Diluted 59,146 68,718 59,863 69,382

Certain historical expenses have been reclassified to conform to the presentation above.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,078 $ 46,201 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,170 in 2020 and $975 in 2019 149,804 162,870 Inventory 39,638 37,397 Prepaid supplies and other 22,916 20,323 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 273,436 266,791 Property and equipment, net 1,904,940 1,766,020 Customer incentive 131,634 146,678 Goodwill and acquired intangibles 519,079 527,654 Operating lease assets 53,151 44,302 Other assets 80,591 68,733 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,962,831 $ 2,820,178 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 142,173 $ 141,094 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 58,230 59,429 Accrued expenses 18,206 17,586 Current portion of debt obligations 13,742 14,707 Current portion of lease obligations 14,551 12,857 Unearned revenue and grants 65,832 17,566 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 312,734 263,239 Long term debt 1,466,844 1,469,677 Stock warrant obligations 210,319 383,073 Post-retirement obligations 22,946 36,744 Long term lease obligations 38,353 30,334 Other liabilities 49,814 49,293 Deferred income taxes 147,201 127,476 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized, including 75,000 Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 59,589,770 and 59,329,431 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 596 593 Additional paid-in capital 700,757 475,720 Retained earnings 72,883 45,895 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,616 ) (61,866 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 714,620 460,342 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,962,831 $ 2,820,178

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRETAX EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED PRETAX EARNINGS SUMMARY FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues CAM Aircraft leasing and related revenues $ 80,976 $ 75,160 $ 238,930 $ 223,017 Lease incentive amortization (4,708 ) (4,156 ) (13,629 ) (12,407 ) Total CAM 76,268 71,004 225,301 210,610 ACMI Services 300,189 272,188 871,958 785,082 Other Activities 82,281 87,762 239,373 226,228 Total Revenues 458,738 430,954 1,336,632 1,221,920 Eliminate internal revenues (54,592 ) (64,881 ) (165,415 ) (173,088 ) Customer Revenues $ 404,146 $ 366,073 $ 1,171,217 $ 1,048,832 Pretax Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations CAM, inclusive of interest expense 19,781 17,428 55,241 50,285 ACMI Services, inclusive of interest expense 18,637 4,375 56,699 17,658 Other Activities (724 ) 2,939 (2,915 ) 8,848 Net, unallocated interest expense (797 ) (610 ) (2,133 ) (2,293 ) Government grants 21,726 — 31,547 — Impairment of aircraft and related assets — — (39,075 ) — Other non-service components of retiree benefit (costs) credits, net 2,897 (2,351 ) 8,693 (7,053 ) Net (loss) gain on financial instruments (53,393 ) 91,952 (56,072 ) 60,566 Non-consolidated affiliates (2,485 ) (2,645 ) (11,762 ) (12,459 ) Transaction fees — — — (373 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (GAAP) $ 5,642 $ 111,088 $ 40,223 $ 115,179 Adjustments to Pretax Earnings Add customer incentive amortization 5,291 4,334 15,044 12,585 Less government grants (21,726 ) — (31,547 ) — Add impairment of aircraft and related assets — — 39,075 — Add non-service components of retiree benefit costs (credits), net (2,897 ) 2,351 (8,693 ) 7,053 Add net loss (gain) on financial instruments 53,393 (91,952 ) 56,072 (60,566 ) Add loss from non-consolidated affiliates 2,485 2,645 11,762 12,459 Add transaction fees — — — 373 Adjusted Pretax Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 42,188 $ 28,466 $ 121,936 $ 87,083

Adjusted Pretax Earnings excludes certain items included in GAAP based pretax earnings (loss) from continuing operations because they are distinctly different in their predictability among periods or not closely related to our operations. Presenting this measure provides investors with a comparative metric of fundamental operations, while highlighting changes to certain items among periods. Adjusted Pretax Earnings should not be considered an alternative to Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 5,642 $ 111,088 $ 40,223 $ 115,179 Interest Income (93 ) (78 ) (217 ) (255 ) Interest Expense 15,440 16,712 47,808 50,906 Depreciation and Amortization 67,974 64,149 205,607 190,052 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) $ 88,963 $ 191,871 $ 293,421 $ 355,882 Add customer incentive amortization 5,291 4,334 15,044 12,585 Less government grants (21,726 ) — (31,547 ) — Add impairment of aircraft and related assets — — 39,075 — Add non-service components of retiree benefit costs (credits), net (2,897 ) 2,351 (8,693 ) 7,053 Add net loss (gain) on financial instruments 53,393 (91,952 ) 56,072 (60,566 ) Add loss from non-consolidated affiliates 2,485 2,645 11,762 12,459 Add acquisition related transaction fees — — — 373 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 125,509 $ 109,249 $ 375,134 $ 327,786

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of its operating results among periods. It is a metric that facilitates the comparison of financial results of underlying operations. Additionally, these non-GAAP adjustments are similar to the adjustments used by lenders in the Company’s senior secured credit facility to assess financial performance and determine the cost of borrowed funds. The adjustments also remove the non-service cost components of retiree benefit plans because they are not closely related to ongoing operating activities. Adjustments also remove charges for the impairment of certain aircraft valuations and related assets. Management presents EBITDA from Continuing Operations, a commonly referenced metric, as a subtotal toward computing Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA from Continuing Operations is defined as Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes plus net interest expense, depreciation, and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA from Continuing Operations less financial instrument revaluation gains or losses, non-service components of retiree benefit costs including pension plan settlements, amortization of warrant-based customer incentive costs recorded in revenue, and costs from non-consolidated affiliates.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA from Continuing Operations should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, or as alternative measures of liquidity.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

Management presents Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations, both non-GAAP measures, to provide additional information regarding earnings per share without the volatility otherwise caused by the items below. Management uses Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations to compare the performance of its operating results among periods.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share Earnings (loss) from Continuing Operations - basic (GAAP) $ (5,745 ) $ 105,085 $ 22,826 $ 101,087 Gain from warrant revaluation, net tax1 — (91,849 ) — (71,319 ) Earnings (loss) from Continuing Operations - diluted (GAAP) (5,745 ) $ (0.10 ) 13,236 $ 0.19 22,826 $ 0.38 29,768 $ 0.43 Adjustments, net of tax Customer incentive amortization2 4,083 0.07 3,310 0.05 11,610 0.19 9,611 0.14 Remove effects of government grants3 (16,767 ) (0.28 ) — — (24,347 ) (0.41 ) — — Remove effects of aircraft impairments4 — — — — 30,157 0.50 — — Non-service component of retiree benefits 5 (2,236 ) (0.04 ) 1,795 0.02 (6,710 ) (0.11 ) 5,385 0.08 Derivative and warrant revaluation6 50,516 0.76 1,081 0.02 50,088 0.62 9,234 0.13 Loss from affiliates7 1,918 0.03 2,020 0.03 9,929 0.17 11,771 0.17 Omni acquisition fees8 — — — — — — 285 — Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) $ 31,769 $ 0.44 $ 21,442 $ 0.31 $ 93,553 $ 1.34 $ 66,054 $ 0.95 Shares Shares Shares Shares Weighted Average Shares - diluted 59,146 68,718 59,863 69,382 Additional weighted average shares1 13,278 — 9,741 — Adjusted Shares (non-GAAP) 72,424 68,718 69,604 69,382

Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to Earnings from Continuing Operations, Weighted Average Shares - diluted or Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

Under U.S. GAAP, certain warrants are reflected as a liability and unrealized warrant gains are typically removed from diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) calculations while unrealized warrant losses are not removed because they are dilutive to EPS. As a result, the Company’s EPS, as calculated under U.S. GAAP, can vary significantly among periods due to unrealized mark-to-market losses created by an increased trading value for the Company's shares. Adjustment removes the unrealized gains for a large grant of stock warrants granted to a customer as a lease incentive. Removes the amortization of the warrant-based customer incentives which are recorded against revenue over the term of the related aircraft leases and customer contracts. Removes the effects of the government grants received through the CARES Act. Removes the effects of impairment charges for aircraft valuations and related assets. Removes the non-service component of post-retirement costs and credits. Removes gains and losses from derivative interest rate instruments and warrant revaluations. Removes losses for the Company's non-consolidated affiliates. Removes the fees incurred for the acquisition of Omni Air International.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AIRCRAFT FLEET Aircraft Types December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020

Projected Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger B767-200 33 3 32 3 33 3 B767-300 42 8 49 9 52 10 B777-200 — 3 — 3 — 3 B757-200 4 — 1 — 1 — B757 Combi — 4 — 4 — 4 B737-400 1 — — — — — Total Aircraft in Service 80 18 82 19 86 20 B767-300 in or awaiting cargo conversion 8 — 9 — 8 — B767-300 staging for lease — — — — — — B767-200 staging for lease 2 — 2 — — — Total Aircraft 90 18 93 19 94 20 Aircraft in Service Deployments December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2020 2020 Projected Dry leased without CMI 27 30 34 Dry leased with CMI 35 39 40 Customer provided for CMI 2 2 2 ACMI/Charter1 34 30 30

Includes three Boeing 767-300ER passenger aircraft and one 767-200ER passenger aircraft leased from external companies by December 31, 2020.

