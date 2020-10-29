Allstate Elects Donald Brown to Board of Directors

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Donald Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NiSource (NYSE: NI) and President of NiSource Corporate Services, has been elected to Allstate’s Board of Directors, effective Nov. 1. As of that date, the Allstate board will stand at 12 directors.

“Donald brings financial expertise and an extensive background in leading shared services organizations. He will add to our board’s strategic leadership capabilities and provide insights as we implement our Transformative Growth Plan,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO. “His perspective will be of great value as Allstate positions for future growth.”