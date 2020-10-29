Semtech Supports New IoT Solutions for Cloud-Managed Asset and Facility Monitoring Developed by Cisco

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that the LoRaWAN protocol, developed and managed by the LoRa Alliance, is providing new applications of IoT connectivity for new smart industrial control operations. Utilizing the protocol for its IoT connectivity, Cisco developed new IoT sensor solutions to enhance visibility into physical spaces for IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments.

Cisco Industrial Asset Vision is a simple and secure solution for remote asset management, equipped with a new, Cloud-based dashboard to better monitor and manage the condition of assets and facilities. The all-in-one solution deploys in minutes using a simple QR code to onboard sensors and devices; requiring little technical expertise, reducing the burden on IT or the need for expensive service contracts.

Designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated ‘things’ to the Internet, the LoRaWAN protocol is the widely adopted low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol for IoT applications across the globe. Gateways leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enable geolocation capabilities to track and monitor assets and their locations to improve logistics, prevent theft, and enhance operational efficiency. Common uses include indoor and outdoor asset tracking, monitoring temperature and humidity, freezer and cold room, ingress/egress and occupancy, water leak detection, lighting conditions, and equipment vibration and movement.

“Designed to wirelessly connect battery operated ‘things’ to the Internet, LoRaWAN is the low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol of choice for IoT applications across the globe,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Cisco’s enterprise customers can now benefit from IoT connectivity to quickly connect with and easily monitor high-value assets and environmental conditions in their facilities and warehouses so they can become safer and more efficient.”