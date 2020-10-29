Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Provides Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2020

The Company expects revenue for the third quarter to be approximately $1.5 million comprised of $1.1 million of revenue from North America and $0.4 million from international markets. Compared with the prior-year period, International revenue was up 50% and grew 29% compared with the trailing first quarter as demand for the Company’s flagship well bore conditioning tool, the Drill-N-Ream (“DNR”), continued to grow even as markets contracted due to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on demand for oil and on the ability for producers to maintain operations.

For the nine-month period, the Company expects revenue to be approximately $8.9 million comprised of $7.4 million of revenue from North America and $1.5 million from international markets. International revenue more than doubled from the prior-year period as the Company’s strategy to diversify geographically continued to gain traction even in depressed market conditions resulting from the global pandemic.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, noted, “We believe that our year-over-year and sequential growth in international revenue clearly validates the traction our Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool is gaining in the Middle East and beyond, even given heavily restricted work conditions related to containing the COVID-19 virus that reduced rig counts and measurably slowed drilling activity. Throughout this slowdown, we continue to deploy the DNR in more countries. The tool has now been deployed in successful wells in the Ukraine and in Oman. As we have previously noted, we expect the September quarter to be the trough and are encouraged with the improvement in drill rig activity in North America and around the world over the last few months.”

According to Baker Hughes, the drill rig count has increased to 287 rigs in the U.S. since the low point of 244 rigs operating on August 14, 2020. Even as the international rig count declined from 747 at the end of August to 702 at the end of September, International revenue improved further demonstrating market penetration.

Phase III of Cost Saving Initiatives

The Company has reduced its monthly cash burn rate to approximately $700 thousand through further payroll reductions beginning October 23, 2020. This is an additional $200 thousand monthly reduction in costs from its previously reported cash requirements. The Company expects that at this rate and given expected improvements in monthly revenue it will enter 2021 at a cash breakeven operating level.