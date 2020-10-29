Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels. Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2020

Sales for the third quarter were approximately $ 13.7 million, increasing $ 5.2 million or 61% compared to the second quarter during the height of the pandemic. Gross margin for the third quarter was 12.1% increasing 490 basis points or nearly 68% compared to 7.2% percent for the second quarter.

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, today announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

CEO Commentary

Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries said, “In our August press release I said we were optimistic about the third quarter. That optimism was well founded. I am extremely pleased to tell you that Air Industries has achieved the hoped for 'V –Shaped' recovery in sales. For the third quarter sales have returned to their pre-pandemic average, in excess of $ 13 million per quarter. That said we continue to experience challenges and increased costs. These challenges and costs were more pronounced during July and August. In September business conditions returned to very near pre-pandemic levels. While our gross margin on sales improved significantly from the second quarter it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. As conditions continue to return to normal we expect our gross margin will also return to normal.

“We previously announced a major capital investment in machinery purchasing four pieces of equipment totaling some $ 2.5 million. The first, and largest of these machines, the Mitsui Seiki has been installed and is operational, producing product. The next two are being installed now, and should be making product within a few short weeks. The final piece of equipment is slated to arrive at our Long Island facility in November. To make room for this equipment we have moved four machines to our facility in Connecticut where they are being installed now. One unit is operational and the other three will be shortly.

“Our business is highly concentrated on military hardware with Defense Aerospace representing 85 – 90% of sales. Air Industries backlog has remained stable. Our 18-month backlog, consisting entirely of firm purchase orders, was $ 95.2 million at September 30 2020. Air Industries is in the enviable position of having outstanding orders for the next 18-months that exceed our sales for the last 18-months. Our significant investment in new machinery, combined with our increased focus on outsourcing work is to increase through-put and satisfy customer demand.”

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended September 2020 were $13.7 million declining $300, 000 or 2% compared to nearly $14.0 million for the three months ended 2019.

Consolidated gross profit for the three months ended September 2020 was $1.7 million declining $1.3 million or 43% compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined to 12.1% in 2020.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 2020 were $1.9 million increasing $ 100,000 or 6% compared to $ 1.8 million for the three months ended September 2019.

Air Industries had an operating loss of $240,000 for the three months ended September 2020 compared to an operating profit of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 2019.

Interest and financing costs for the three months ended September 2020 were $359,000 a dramatic decline of $476,000 or 57% compared to $835,000 for the three months ended 2019. The decline in interest expense reflects the significantly lower interest rates of the Company’s new credit facility with Sterling National Bank.

Results for the Three Months ended September are summarized in the table below:

Three Months Ended September 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 13,662 $ 13,997 Cost of Sales 12,006 11,034 Gross Profit 1,656 2,963 Gross Margin as a % of Sales 12.1 % 21.2 % Operating Expenses 1,896 1,808 Income (Loss) from Operations (240 ) 1,155 Interest and Financing Costs (359 ) (835 ) Other Income, Net 122 100 Loss before Income Taxes (477 ) 420 (Benefit from) Provision for Taxes - 22 Net Income (Loss) $ (477 ) $ 398

For the Nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 2020 were $35.6 million declining $5.6 million or 14% compared to $41.2 million for the nine months ended 2019.

Consolidated gross profit for the nine months ended September 2020 was $4.5 million declining $2.9 million or 39% compared to $7.4 million for the nine months ended 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined to 12.5% in 2020.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 2020 were $6.1 million increasing approximately $300,000 or 5% from $5.8 million for the nine months ended 2019.

Air Industries had an operating loss of $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 2020 compared to operating income of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 2019.

Interest and financing costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.2 million declining $1.6 million or 57% compared to $2.8 million for the nine months ended 2019. The decline in interest expense reflects the significantly lower interest rates of the Company’s new credit facility with Sterling National Bank.

Results for the Nine Months ended September are summarized in the table below:

Nine Months Ended September 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 35,603 $ 41,243 Cost of Sales 31,152 33,815 Gross Profit 4,451 7,428 Gross Margin as a % of Sales 12.5 % 18.0 % Operating Expenses 6,064 5,842 Loss on Lease Abandonment - (275 ) Income (Loss) from Operations (1,613 ) 1,311 Interest and Financing Costs (1,167 ) (2,790 ) Other Income, Net 363 169 Loss before Income Taxes (2,417 ) (1,310 ) (Benefit from) Provision for Taxes (1,414 ) 22 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,003 ) $ (1,332 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $ 560,000 for the three months ended September after a loss for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million as shown in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and is more fully defined in the below table.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months September 2020 Nine Months September 2020 Net Loss $ (477,000 ) $ (1,003,000 ) Add-backs to EBITDA Interest 359,000 1,167,000 Taxes - (1,414,000 ) Depreciation & Amortization 576,000 1,920,000 EBITDA 458,000 670,000 Add-backs to Adjusted EBITDA Bank Charges 50,000 122,000 Stock Compensation 52,000 266,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 560,000 $ 1,058,000

Additional information about the Company can be found in its filings with the SEC.

Investor Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 8:30AM Eastern

Conference Toll-Free Number – 800.309.1256

Passcode – 873-348

