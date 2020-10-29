Geron to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as recent events at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.