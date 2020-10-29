Watford Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

There continues to be significant uncertainties surrounding the ultimate number of insurance claims and scope of damage resulting from the continuing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Company’s estimates across its insurance and reinsurance lines of business are based on currently available information derived from modeling techniques, preliminary claims information obtained from the Company’s clients and brokers, a review of relevant in-force contracts with potential exposure to the pandemic and estimates of reinsurance recoverables. These estimates include losses only related to claims incurred as of September 30, 2020. Actual losses from these events may vary materially from the estimates due to several factors, including the inherent uncertainties in making such determinations and the evolving nature of this pandemic.

WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD. (“Watford” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRE) today reported net income of $78.1 million, after $1.1 million of preference dividends, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $0.2 million, after payment of $2.6 million of preference dividends and $4.2 million of accelerated amortization costs related to the redemption of preference shares, for the same period in 2019. Book value per diluted common share was $43.36 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 11.7% from June 30, 2020. The quarterly results include:

Commenting on the 2020 third quarter financial results, Jon Levy, CEO of Watford, said:

“We again express our gratitude to all individuals and their families who provide support to those affected by both the COVID-19 global pandemic as well as the natural catastrophe events which have occurred this year.

Watford continues to demonstrate our durability in the current economic environment, and we delivered strong financial results for the quarter. Our net income was $78.1 million, driven by net investment income of $92.8 million.

We are pleased to report that our net investment income is positive for the year, reversing the deficit driven by March’s COVID-19 market turmoil. The recovery over the last two quarters demonstrates the resilience of our strategy. This was achieved as we simultaneously upgraded the asset quality and made significant withdrawals from our non-investment grade portfolio.

Our combined ratio for the quarter was 105.6%, and 103.5% when adjusted for other underwriting income and certain corporate expenses. This was an active property catastrophe quarter for the industry, and our current year property catastrophe losses added $6.4 million or 4.4 points to our quarterly combined ratio.

Market conditions improved further in the quarter, with rates moving positively particularly in our insurance platforms.”

Underwriting

The following table summarizes the Company’s underwriting results on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 197,480 $ 249,960 (21.0) % $ 590,309 $ 598,627 (1.4) % Net premiums written 147,316 155,752 (5.4) % 439,872 420,509 4.6 % Net premiums earned 146,031 125,832 16.1 % 417,605 423,244 (1.3) % Underwriting income (loss) (1) (8,238) (5,021) (64.1) % (24,959) (16,257) (53.5) % % Point Change % Point Change Loss ratio 79.3 % 76.5 % 2.8 % 79.3 % 75.2 % 4.1 % Acquisition expense ratio 21.3 % 21.9 % (0.6) % 21.3 % 22.9 % (1.6) % General & administrative expense ratio 5.0 % 5.6 % (0.6) % 5.4 % 5.7 % (0.3) % Combined ratio 105.6 % 104.0 % 1.6 % 106.0 % 103.8 % 2.2 % Adjusted combined ratio (2) 103.5 % 101.8 % 1.7 % 103.4 % 101.3 % 2.1 %

(1) Underwriting income (loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated as net premiums earned, less loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss) available to common shareholders.

(2) Adjusted combined ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing the sum of loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses, less certain corporate expenses, by the sum of net premiums earned and other underwriting income (loss). See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of our adjusted combined ratio to our combined ratio.

The following table provides summary information regarding premiums written and earned by line of business:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Gross premiums written: Casualty reinsurance $ 64,860 $ 145,129 $ 173,803 $ 253,287 Other specialty reinsurance 31,549 22,453 89,509 84,587 Property catastrophe reinsurance 4,680 3,461 25,765 15,382 Insurance programs and coinsurance 96,391 78,917 301,232 245,371 Total $ 197,480 $ 249,960 $ 590,309 $ 598,627 Net premiums written: Casualty reinsurance $ 63,247 $ 92,084 $ 171,688 $ 199,226 Other specialty reinsurance 30,157 22,093 85,484 81,798 Property catastrophe reinsurance 4,680 3,040 25,018 14,643 Insurance programs and coinsurance 49,232 38,535 157,682 124,842 Total $ 147,316 $ 155,752 $ 439,872 $ 420,509 Net premiums earned: Casualty reinsurance $ 54,566 $ 52,266 $ 155,477 $ 183,085 Other specialty reinsurance 32,833 31,563 98,073 118,759 Property catastrophe reinsurance 6,589 3,617 17,297 9,707 Insurance programs and coinsurance 52,043 38,386 146,758 111,693 Total $ 146,031 $ 125,832 $ 417,605 $ 423,244

The following table shows the components of our loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums ($ in thousands) Current year $ 116,012 79.4 % $ 96,417 76.6 % $ 331,861 79.4 % $ 318,812 75.3 % Prior year development (favorable)/adverse (199) (0.1) % (203) (0.1) % (586) (0.1) % (332) (0.1) % Loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 115,813 79.3 % $ 96,214 76.5 % $ 331,275 79.3 % $ 318,480 75.2 %

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 2019:

Gross premiums written in the 2020 third quarter were 21.0% lower than the 2019 third quarter. The decrease in gross premiums written reflected a decrease in casualty reinsurance premiums written, offset in part by an increase in insurance programs and coinsurance, and to a lesser extent, other specialty reinsurance and property catastrophe reinsurance in the 2020 third quarter.

The decrease in casualty reinsurance premiums written primarily related to an $81.1 million, three-year excess of loss contract written in the third quarter of 2019. The premium for this contract was recorded as written in the 2019 third quarter and will be earned over a three-year period. There was no comparable premium written in the 2020 third quarter.

Other specialty gross premiums were up $9.1 million, or 40.5%, to $31.5 million, over the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the Irish motor book, as well as the fact that the prior year quarter was affected by a reduction in the estimated premium of one European motor program. Insurance programs and coinsurance line of business gross premiums written increased $17.5 million, or 22.1%, to $96.4 million. The premium growth was driven by the continued expansion of the U.S. and European insurance programs and coinsurance.

Net premiums written in the 2020 third quarter were 5.4% lower than the 2019 third quarter. The drivers of the decrease in net premiums written are the same as those impacting gross premiums written, as discussed above.

Net premiums earned in the 2020 third quarter were 16.1% higher than the 2019 third quarter. The increase in earned premiums primarily reflected increased writings in the U.S. insurance programs and coinsurance, and, to a lesser extent, greater assumed property catastrophe reinsurance.

The loss ratio was 79.3% in the 2020 third quarter compared to 76.5% in the 2019 third quarter. In the 2020 third quarter, the increase in loss ratio was primarily driven by current year natural catastrophes of $6.4 million, or 4.4 points, as compared to $2.4 million, or 1.9 points, in the 2019 third quarter. The prior year loss reserve development for both the 2020 and 2019 third quarters was essentially flat. The acquisition expense ratio was 21.3% in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 21.9% in the 2019 third quarter. These ratio movements also reflected changes in mix and the type of business.

The general and administrative expense ratio was 5.0% in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 5.6% in the 2019 third quarter. While the ratio decreased slightly, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.3 million in the 2020 third quarter compared to the 2019 third quarter. Removing certain corporate expenses, our adjusted general and administrative expense ratio was 3.3% in the 2020 third quarter, compared to 3.9% in the 2019 third quarter.

Investments

The following table summarizes the Company’s key investment returns on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 34,553 $ 41,376 $ 108,830 $ 123,113 Investment management fees - related parties (4,380) (4,606) (12,994) (13,585) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (3,657) (7,234) (14,089) (23,143) Net interest income 26,516 29,536 81,747 86,385 Realized gains (losses) on investments 13,425 645 2,378 2,716 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 54,570 (15,291) (52,822) 15,422 Investment performance fees - related parties (1,758) (850) (1,758) (8,342) Net investment income (loss) $ 92,753 $ 14,040 $ 29,545 $ 96,181 Unrealized gains on investments (balance sheet) $ 67,746 $ 46,193 $ 67,746 $ 46,193 Unrealized losses on investments (balance sheet) (183,642) (140,987) (183,642) (140,987) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (balance sheet) $ (115,896) $ (94,794) $ (115,896) $ (94,794) Net interest income yield on average net assets (1) 1.2 % 1.4 % 4.0 % 4.1 % Non-investment grade portfolio (1) 1.7 % 1.7 % 5.2 % 5.2 % Investment grade portfolio (1) 0.3 % 0.6 % 1.3 % 1.8 % Net investment income return on average net assets (1) 4.3 % 0.6 % 1.4 % 4.5 % Non-investment grade portfolio (1) 6.3 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 5.1 % Investment grade portfolio (1) 0.2 % 0.8 % 2.6 % 2.9 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 3.5 % 0.5 % 1.1 % 3.5 % Non-investment grade portfolio (2) 4.9 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 4.3 % Investment grade portfolio (2) 0.2 % 0.8 % 2.6 % 2.9 %

(1) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. Net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. For the three- and nine-month periods, average net assets is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, revolving credit agreement borrowings are not subtracted from the net assets calculation. The separate components of these returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of these components of our net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the three- and nine-month periods, average total investments is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. The separate components of these returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. See “Comments on Regulation G” for further discussion, including a reconciliation of these components of our net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income).

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 2019:

Net investment income was $92.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net investment income of $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $78.8 million. The 2020 third quarter net investment income return on average net assets was 4.3% as compared to 0.6% for the prior year period.

The 2020 third quarter net investment income return was driven by net unrealized gains of $54.6 million as the credit markets partially recovered through the quarter. Net interest income decreased to $26.5 million from $29.5 million, a decrease of 10.2% quarter over quarter.

The 2020 third quarter non-investment grade portfolio net interest income yield on average net assets was 1.7%, consistent with the third quarter of 2019. The net realized and unrealized gains reported in the 2020 third quarter were $68.7 million, reflective of the credit market recovery discussed above.

The 2020 third quarter investment grade portfolio net interest income yield on average net assets was 0.3%, a decrease from 0.6% in the prior year period. In addition, the investment grade portfolio recognized $0.7 million of net realized and unrealized losses in the quarter as compared to net gains of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The following tables summarize the composition of the Company's non-investment grade and investment grade portfolios by sector as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

September 30, 2020 Total Financials Health Care Technology Consumer Services Industrials Consumer Goods Oil & Gas All Other (1) ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 893,030 $ 188,791 $ 155,104 $ 154,834 $ 136,778 $ 121,996 $ 27,779 $ 29,779 $ 77,969 Corporate bonds 456,655 44,767 50,186 32,676 95,102 41,723 66,282 36,173 89,746 Equities - sector specific 96,641 63,740 21,812 7,168 — 2,437 — 311 1,173 Short-term investments - sector specific 2,265 — 443 1,822 — — — — — Subtotal 1,448,591 297,298 227,545 196,500 231,880 166,156 94,061 66,263 168,888 Equities - non-sector specific 17,139 Short-term investments - non-sector specific 250,636 Asset-backed securities 164,990 Mortgage-backed securities 8,600 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,889,956 $ 297,298 $ 227,545 $ 196,500 $ 231,880 $ 166,156 $ 94,061 $ 66,263 $ 168,888 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 193,357 $ 52,606 $ 10,390 $ 18,844 $ 24,440 $ 14,713 $ 42,506 $ 15,221 $ 14,637 Short-term investments 97,490 U.S. government and government agency bonds 203,452 Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 150,782 Asset-backed securities 84,701 Mortgage-backed securities 18,115 Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,793 Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 749,690 $ 52,606 $ 10,390 $ 18,844 $ 24,440 $ 14,713 $ 42,506 $ 15,221 $ 14,637 Total Investments $ 2,639,646 $ 349,904 $ 237,935 $ 215,344 $ 256,320 $ 180,869 $ 136,567 $ 81,484 $ 183,525

(1) Includes telecommunications, utilities and basic materials.

June 30, 2020 Total Financials Health Care Technology Consumer Services Industrials Consumer Goods Oil & Gas All Other (1) ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 875,560 $ 188,970 $ 170,442 $ 186,367 $ 113,733 $ 90,250 $ 36,455 $ 29,573 $ 59,770 Corporate bonds 378,183 44,898 26,626 16,720 105,543 33,870 68,314 29,516 52,696 Equities - sector specific 93,872 62,350 22,577 7,266 — 641 — 264 774 Short-term investments - sector specific 2,184 — — 1,682 — — 502 — — Subtotal 1,349,799 296,218 219,645 212,035 219,276 124,761 105,271 59,353 113,240 Equities - non-sector specific 27,470 Short-term investments - non-sector specific 267,904 Asset-backed securities 157,925 Other investments 34,142 Mortgage-backed securities 9,164 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,846,404 $ 296,218 $ 219,645 $ 212,035 $ 219,276 $ 124,761 $ 105,271 $ 59,353 $ 113,240 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 169,918 $ 51,327 $ 10,834 $ 18,688 $ 22,738 $ 11,942 $ 35,818 $ 11,388 $ 7,183 Short-term investments 99,978 U.S. government and government agency bonds 217,459 Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 151,124 Asset-backed securities 130,327 Mortgage-backed securities 22,018 Municipal government and government agency bonds 2,117 Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 792,941 $ 51,327 $ 10,834 $ 18,688 $ 22,738 $ 11,942 $ 35,818 $ 11,388 $ 7,183 Total Investments $ 2,639,345 $ 347,545 $ 230,479 $ 230,723 $ 242,014 $ 136,703 $ 141,089 $ 70,741 $ 120,423

(1) Includes telecommunications, utilities and basic materials.

The tables below summarize the credit quality of the Company's non-investment grade and investment grade portfolios as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, as rated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, or Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service, or Moody’s, Fitch Ratings Inc., or Fitch, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, or KBRA, or DBRS Morningstar, or DBRS, as applicable:

Credit Rating (1) September 30, 2020 Fair Value AAA AA A BBB BB B CCC CC C D Not Rated ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 893,030 $ — $ — $ — $ 11,074 $ 27,214 $ 533,876 $ 233,186 $ 8,970 $ 4,469 $ 13,325 $ 60,916 Corporate bonds 456,655 — — — 14,037 68,968 207,670 126,388 6,070 1,171 14,415 17,936 Asset-backed securities 164,990 — — 5,989 88,704 28,452 9,277 8,667 842 — — 23,059 Mortgage-backed securities 8,600 — — — — 1,182 — — — — 3,149 4,269 Short-term investments 252,901 54,458 132,306 63,871 — — — 443 — — — 1,823 Total fixed income instruments and short-term investments 1,776,176 54,458 132,306 69,860 113,815 125,816 750,823 368,684 15,882 5,640 30,889 108,003 Equities 113,780 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,889,956 $ 54,458 $ 132,306 $ 69,860 $ 113,815 $ 125,816 $ 750,823 $ 368,684 $ 15,882 $ 5,640 $ 30,889 $ 108,003 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 193,357 $ — $ 20,016 $ 87,672 $ 80,678 $ 4,991 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — U.S. government and government agency bonds 203,452 — 203,452 — — — — — — — — — Asset-backed securities 84,701 — — 16,757 63,216 4,728 — — — — — — Mortgage-backed securities 18,115 — — 1,733 16,382 — — — — — — — Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 150,782 — 150,782 — — — — — — — — — Municipal government and government agency bonds 1,793 784 595 414 — — — — — — — — Short-term investments 97,490 5,116 43,889 — 48,485 — — — — — — — Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 749,690 $ 5,900 $ 418,734 $ 106,576 $ 208,761 $ 9,719 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Total $ 2,639,646 $ 60,358 $ 551,040 $ 176,436 $ 322,576 $ 135,535 $ 750,823 $ 368,684 $ 15,882 $ 5,640 $ 30,889 $ 108,003

(1) For individual fixed maturity investments, Standard & Poor’s ratings are used. In the absence of a Standard & Poor’s rating, ratings from Moody’s are used, followed by ratings from Fitch, followed by ratings from KBRA, followed by ratings from DBRS.

Credit Rating (1) June 30, 2020 Fair Value AAA AA A BBB BB B CCC CC C D Not Rated ($ in thousands) Non-Investment Grade Portfolio: Term loan investments $ 875,560 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 23,218 $ 530,118 $ 247,478 $ 15,191 $ 2,192 $ 28,046 $ 29,317 Corporate bonds 378,183 — — — 37,373 50,125 152,648 113,723 6,268 5,585 3,956 8,505 Asset-backed securities 157,925 — — 3,854 98,827 23,136 8,767 1,663 — — — 21,678 Mortgage-backed securities 9,164 — — — — 1,292 — — — — 3,224 4,648 Short-term investments 270,088 34,859 172,166 60,880 — 502 — — — — — 1,681 Total fixed income instruments and short-term investments 1,690,920 34,859 172,166 64,734 136,200 98,273 691,533 362,864 21,459 7,777 35,226 65,829 Other Investments 34,142 Equities 121,342 Total Non-Investment Grade Portfolio $ 1,846,404 $ 34,859 $ 172,166 $ 64,734 $ 136,200 $ 98,273 $ 691,533 $ 362,864 $ 21,459 $ 7,777 $ 35,226 $ 65,829 Investment Grade Portfolio: Corporate bonds $ 169,918 $ — $ 16,032 $ 90,087 $ 58,858 $ 4,941 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — U.S. government and government agency bonds 217,459 — 217,459 — — — — — — — — — Asset-backed securities 130,327 1,377 — 19,621 108,790 539 — — — — — — Mortgage-backed securities 22,018 — 602 4,794 16,622 — — — — — — — Non-U.S. government and government agency bonds 151,124 — 151,124 — — — — — — — — — Municipal government and government agency bonds 2,117 1,039 586 492 — — — — — — — — Short-term investments 99,978 3,448 22,656 — 73,874 — — — — — — — Total Investment Grade Portfolio $ 792,941 $ 5,864 $ 408,459 $ 114,994 $ 258,144 $ 5,480 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Total $ 2,639,345 $ 40,723 $ 580,625 $ 179,728 $ 394,344 $ 103,753 $ 691,533 $ 362,864 $ 21,459 $ 7,777 $ 35,226 $ 65,829

(1) For individual fixed maturity investments, Standard & Poor’s ratings are used. In the absence of a Standard & Poor’s rating, ratings from Moody’s are used, followed by ratings from Fitch, followed by ratings from KBRA, followed by ratings from DBRS.

Corporate Function

The Company has a corporate function that includes general and administrative expenses related to corporate activities, interest expense, net foreign exchange gains (losses), income tax expense and items related to the Company’s contingently redeemable preference shares.

The Company incurred an interest expense of $2.9 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, in relation to the Company’s 6.5% senior notes issued on July 2, 2019. Interest is paid semi-annually in arrears on January 2 and July 2.

Preference dividends were $1.1 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. On August 1, 2019, the Company redeemed 6,919,998 of its preference shares for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $174.4 million. The 2019 third quarter preference dividends of $2.6 million included $1.3 million of dividends paid on the shares that were redeemed. Further, during the 2019 third quarter, the Company incurred an expense of $4.2 million related to the accelerated amortization of issuance and discount costs on the preference shares redeemed.

There were no common share repurchases during the 2020 third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, approximately $47.1 million of share repurchases were available under the Company’s previously announced $50 million share repurchase program.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets ($ in thousands) Investments: Term loans, fair value option (Amortized cost: $969,929 and $1,113,212) $ 893,030 $ 1,061,934 Fixed maturities, fair value option (Amortized cost: $677,977 and $432,576) 632,664 416,594 Short-term investments, fair value option (Cost: $348,479 and $325,542) 350,391 329,303 Equity securities, fair value option 60,951 59,799 Other investments, fair value option — 30,461 Investments, fair value option 1,937,036 1,898,091 Fixed maturities, available for sale (Amortized cost: $645,663 and $739,456) 649,781 745,708 Equity securities, fair value through net income 52,829 65,338 Total investments 2,639,646 2,709,137 Cash and cash equivalents 195,333 102,437 Accrued investment income 16,234 14,025 Premiums receivable 263,748 273,657 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid and paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 263,293 170,974 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 131,885 132,577 Deferred acquisition costs, net 58,583 64,044 Receivable for securities sold 1,730 16,288 Intangible assets 7,650 7,650 Funds held by reinsurers 46,787 42,505 Other assets 28,331 17,562 Total assets $ 3,653,220 $ 3,550,856 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,429,656 $ 1,263,628 Unearned premiums 459,476 438,907 Losses payable 78,537 61,314 Reinsurance balances payable 68,339 77,066 Payable for securities purchased 67,602 18,180 Payable for securities sold short 24,909 66,257 Revolving credit agreement borrowings 390,195 484,287 Senior notes 172,621 172,418 Amounts due to affiliates 5,060 4,467 Investment management and performance fees payable 7,539 17,762 Other liabilities 30,012 21,912 Total liabilities $ 2,733,946 $ 2,626,198 Commitments and contingencies Contingently redeemable preference shares 52,375 52,305 Shareholders’ equity Common shares ($0.01 par; shares authorized: 120 million; shares issued: 22,804,128 and 22,692,300) 228 227 Additional paid-in capital 899,213 898,083 Retained earnings (deficit) 42,184 43,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,197 5,629 Common shares held in treasury, at cost (shares: 2,917,149 and 2,789,405) (77,923) (75,056) Total shareholders’ equity 866,899 872,353 Total liabilities, contingently redeemable preference shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,653,220 $ 3,550,856

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Gross premiums written $ 197,480 $ 249,960 $ 590,309 $ 598,627 Gross premiums ceded (50,164) (94,208) (150,437) (178,118) Net premiums written 147,316 155,752 439,872 420,509 Change in unearned premiums (1,285) (29,920) (22,267) 2,735 Net premiums earned 146,031 125,832 417,605 423,244 Other underwriting income (loss) 546 579 1,547 1,844 Interest income 34,553 41,376 108,830 123,113 Investment management fees - related parties (4,380) (4,606) (12,994) (13,585) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (3,657) (7,234) (14,089) (23,143) Net interest income 26,516 29,536 81,747 86,385 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 67,995 (14,646) (50,444) 18,138 Investment performance fees - related parties (1,758) (850) (1,758) (8,342) Net investment income (loss) 92,753 14,040 29,545 96,181 Total revenues 239,330 140,451 448,697 521,269 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses (115,813) (96,214) (331,275) (318,480) Acquisition expenses (31,110) (27,612) (88,963) (97,003) General and administrative expenses (7,346) (7,027) (22,326) (24,018) Interest expense (2,912) (2,841) (8,735) (2,841) Net foreign exchange gains (losses) (2,926) 167 4,752 (711) Total expenses (160,107) (133,527) (446,547) (443,053) Income (loss) before income taxes 79,223 6,924 2,150 78,216 Income tax expense (69) — 333 (20) Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs 79,154 6,924 2,483 78,196 Preference dividends (1,061) (2,608) (3,341) (12,423) Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — (4,164) — (4,164) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 78,093 $ 152 $ (858) $ 61,609 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax: Available-for-sale investments: Unrealized holding gains (losses) arising during the period $ 6,631 $ 3,785 $ 9,440 $ 14,398 Unrealized foreign currency gains (losses) arising during the period 5,729 (3,676) (1,691) (4,224) Credit loss recognized in net income (loss) 59 — 410 — Reclassification of net realized (gains) losses, net of income taxes, included in net income (loss) 368 (1,254) (10,368) (3,465) Unrealized holding gains (losses) of available for sale investments 12,787 (1,145) (2,209) 6,709 Foreign currency translation adjustments (411) 286 (223) 333 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax 12,376 (859) (2,432) 7,042 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 90,469 $ (707) $ (3,290) $ 68,651 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.93 $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ 2.71 Diluted $ 3.92 $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ 2.71 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the determination of earnings (loss) per share: Basic 19,890,784 22,765,802 19,901,921 22,729,848 Diluted 19,904,051 22,776,204 19,901,921 22,734,464

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs $ 79,154 $ 6,924 $ 2,483 $ 78,196 Preference dividends (1,061) (2,608) (3,341) (12,423) Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — (4,164) — (4,164) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 78,093 $ 152 $ (858) $ 61,609 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 19,890,784 22,765,802 19,901,921 22,729,848 Effect of dilutive common share equivalents: Weighted average non-vested restricted share units (1) 13,267 10,402 — 4,616 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 19,904,051 22,776,204 19,901,921 22,734,464 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 3.93 $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ 2.71 Diluted $ 3.92 $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ 2.71

(1) The weighted average non-vested restricted share units are excluded from the calculation of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, due to a net loss reported.

September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 (1) March 31, 2020 (2) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Numerator: ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 866,899 $ 776,151 $ 564,054 $ 872,353 $ 960,773 Denominator: Common shares outstanding - basic (1)(2) 19,890,784 19,890,784 19,863,328 19,976,397 22,765,802 Effect of dilutive common share equivalents: Non-vested restricted share units (2) 103,820 103,820 131,277 82,360 82,360 Common shares outstanding - diluted 19,994,604 19,994,604 19,994,605 20,058,757 22,848,162 Book value per common share $43.58 $39.02 $28.40 $43.67 $42.20 Book value per diluted common share $43.36 $38.82 $28.21 $43.49 $42.05

(1) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company issued 100,958 common shares, related to the restricted share units granted to certain employees and directors in the second quarter of 2019. Of these shares, 27,456 common shares vested in the second quarter of 2020.

(2) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company granted 63,591 restricted share units and common shares to certain employees and directors, 48,916 of which are non-vested as of September 30, 2020.

Comments on Regulation G

Throughout this release, the Company presents its operations in the way it believes will be the most meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use the Company’s financial information in evaluating the performance of the Company and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance.

This presentation includes the use of “underwriting income (loss)” (which is defined as net premiums earned less loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses), “adjusted underwriting income (loss)” (which is defined as underwriting income (loss) plus other underwriting income (loss) less certain corporate expenses), and “adjusted combined ratio” (which is calculated by dividing the sum of loss and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and general and administrative expenses, less certain corporate expenses, by the sum of net premiums earned and other underwriting income (loss)). Certain corporate expenses are generally comprised of certain non-recurring costs associated with the ongoing operations of the holding company, such as compensation of certain executives and costs associated with the initial setup of subsidiaries.

The presentation of underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to net income (loss) available to common shareholders (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) in accordance with Regulation G is included on the following pages of this release.

Underwriting income (loss) is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance, without regard to other underwriting income (losses), net investment income (losses), net foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, income tax expenses and preference dividends, and adjusted underwriting income (loss) is useful in evaluating our underwriting performance, without regard to net investment income (losses), net foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, income tax expenses, preference dividends and certain corporate expenses, and the adjusted combined ratio is a key indicator of our profitability, without regard to certain corporate expenses. The Company believes that preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, net investment income (loss), other underwriting income (loss) and certain corporate expenses in any particular period are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s underwriting performance. Although preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, net investment income (loss) and other underwriting income (loss) are an integral part of the Company’s operations, the decision to realize investment gains or losses, the recognition of the change in the carrying value of investments accounted for using the fair value option in net realized gains or losses, and the recognition of foreign exchange gains or losses are independent of the underwriting process and result, in large part, from general economic and financial market conditions. Furthermore, certain users of the Company’s financial information believe that, for many companies, the timing of the realization of investment gains or losses is largely opportunistic. The Company believes that certain corporate expenses, due to their non-recurring nature, are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s business performance. Due to these reasons, the Company excludes preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, net investment income (loss), other underwriting income (loss) from the calculation of underwriting income (loss), and excludes preference dividends, income tax expense, foreign exchange gains (losses), interest expense, net investment income (loss) and certain corporate expenses from the calculation of adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio.

The Company believes that showing underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio exclusive of the items referred to above reflects the underlying fundamentals of the Company’s business since the Company evaluates the performance of its business using underwriting income (loss), adjusted underwriting income (loss) and the adjusted combined ratio. The Company believes that this presentation enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze the Company’s performance in a manner similar to how the Company’s management analyzes performance. The Company also believes that this measure follows industry practice and, therefore, allows the users of the Company’s financial information to compare the Company’s performance with its industry peer group. The Company believes that the equity analysts and certain rating agencies, which follow the Company and the insurance industry as a whole generally exclude these items from their analysis for the same reasons.

This presentation also includes the non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio components of our investment returns: “net interest income yield on average net assets” (calculated as net interest income divided by average net assets), “net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income)” (calculated as net investment income divided by average total investments), and “net investment income return on average net assets” (calculated as net investment income divided by average net assets). Net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payables for securities sold short. For the three- and nine-month periods, average net assets is calculated using the averages of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss) or the net assets calculation.

The presentation of the separate components of our investment returns (non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to net interest income and net investment income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G is included on the following pages of this release.

The non-investment grade portfolio and investment grade portfolio components of our investment returns (net interest income yield on average net assets, net investment income return on average net assets and on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income), respectively) are useful in evaluating our investment performance. The non-investment grade portfolio components of these investment returns reflect the performance of our investment strategy under HPS Investment Partners, LLC (“HPS”), which includes the use of leverage. The investment grade portfolio component of these returns reflects the performance of the investment portfolios that predominantly support our underwriting collateral.

The following tables present a reconciliation of underwriting income (loss) to net income (loss) available to common shareholders, and a reconciliation of adjusted underwriting income (loss) to underwriting income (loss):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 78,093 $ 152 $ (858) $ 61,609 Preference dividends 1,061 2,608 3,341 12,423 Accelerated amortization of costs related to the redemption of preference shares — 4,164 — 4,164 Net income (loss) before preference dividends and redemption costs 79,154 6,924 2,483 78,196 Income tax expense 69 — (333) 20 Interest expense 2,912 2,841 8,735 2,841 Net foreign exchange (gains) losses 2,926 (167) (4,752) 711 Net investment (income) loss (92,753) (14,040) (29,545) (96,181) Other underwriting (income) loss (546) (579) (1,547) (1,844) Underwriting income (loss) (8,238) (5,021) (24,959) (16,257) Certain corporate expenses 2,592 2,172 9,031 8,930 Other underwriting income (loss) 546 579 1,547 1,844 Adjusted underwriting income (loss) $ (5,100) $ (2,270) $ (14,381) $ (5,483)

The adjusted combined ratio reconciles to the combined ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Adjustment As Adjusted Amount Adjustment As Adjusted ($ in thousands) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 115,813 $ — $ 115,813 $ 96,214 $ — $ 96,214 Acquisition expenses 31,110 — 31,110 27,612 — 27,612 General & administrative expenses (1) 7,346 (2,592) 4,754 7,027 (2,172) 4,855 Net premiums earned (1) 146,031 546 146,577 125,832 579 126,411 Loss ratio 79.3 % 76.5 % Acquisition expense ratio 21.3 % 21.9 % General & administrative expense ratio 5.0 % 5.6 % Combined ratio 105.6 % 104.0 % Adjusted loss ratio 79.0 % 76.1 % Adjusted acquisition expense ratio 21.2 % 21.8 % Adjusted general & administrative expense ratio 3.3 % 3.9 % Adjusted combined ratio 103.5 % 101.8 %

(1) Adjustments include certain corporate expenses, which are deducted from general and administrative expenses, and other underwriting income (loss), which is added to net premiums earned.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Amount Adjustment As Adjusted Amount Adjustment As Adjusted ($ in thousands) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 331,275 $ — $ 331,275 $ 318,480 $ — $ 318,480 Acquisition expenses 88,963 — 88,963 97,003 — 97,003 General & administrative expenses (1) 22,326 (9,031) 13,295 24,018 (8,930) 15,088 Net premiums earned (1) 417,605 1,547 419,152 423,244 1,844 425,088 Loss ratio 79.3 % 75.2 % Acquisition expense ratio 21.3 % 22.9 % General & administrative expense ratio 5.4 % 5.7 % Combined ratio 106.0 % 103.8 % Adjusted loss ratio 79.0 % 74.9 % Adjusted acquisition expense ratio 21.2 % 22.8 % Adjusted general & administrative expense ratio 3.2 % 3.6 % Adjusted combined ratio 103.4 % 101.3 %

(1) Adjustments include certain corporate expenses, which are deducted from general and administrative expenses, and other underwriting income (loss), which is added to net premiums earned.

The following tables summarize the components of our total investment return for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Cost of

U/W Collateral (4) Total Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Cost of

U/W Collateral (4) Total ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 31,473 $ 3,080 $ — $ 34,553 $ 35,014 $ 6,362 $ — $ 41,376 Investment management fees - related parties (4,024) (356) — (4,380) (4,204) (402) — (4,606) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (2,678) (270) (709) (3,657) (3,573) (225) (3,436) (7,234) Net interest income 24,771 2,454 (709) 26,516 27,237 5,735 (3,436) 29,536 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 14,131 (706) — 13,425 (750) 1,395 — 645 Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (1) 54,574 (4) — 54,570 (15,668) 377 — (15,291) Investment performance fees - related parties (1,758) — — (1,758) (850) — — (850) Net investment income (loss) $ 91,718 $ 1,744 $ (709) $ 92,753 $ 9,969 $ 7,507 $ (3,436) $ 14,040 Average total investments (2) $ 1,868,180 $ 771,316 $ — $ 2,639,496 $ 1,854,911 $ 915,081 $ — $ 2,769,992 Average net assets (3) $ 1,463,905 $ 775,848 $ (94,250) $ 2,145,503 $ 1,586,134 $ 915,632 $ (328,751) $ 2,173,015 Net interest income yield on average net assets (3) 1.7 % 0.3 % 1.2 % 1.7 % 0.6 % 1.4 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 4.9 % 0.2 % 3.5 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.5 % Net investment income return on average net assets (3) 6.3 % 0.2 % (0.8) % 4.3 % 0.6 % 0.8 % (1.0) % 0.6 %

(1) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments excludes unrealized gains and losses from the available for sale portfolios, which are recorded in other comprehensive income.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the three-month period, average total investments is calculated using the average of the beginning and ending balance of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net investment income.

(3) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. For the non-investment grade component of investment returns and total investment returns, net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less total revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss), or the net assets calculation.

(4) The cost of underwriting collateral is calculated as the revolving credit agreement expenses for the investment grade portfolios divided by the average total revolving credit agreement borrowings for the investment grade portfolios during the period.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Cost of

U/W Collateral (4) Total Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Cost of

U/W Collateral (4) Total ($ in thousands) Interest income $ 96,647 $ 12,183 $ — $ 108,830 $ 104,845 $ 18,268 $ — $ 123,113 Investment management fees - related parties (11,940) (1,054) — (12,994) (12,446) (1,139) — (13,585) Borrowing and miscellaneous other investment expenses (8,010) (707) (5,372) (14,089) (12,240) (667) (10,236) (23,143) Net interest income 76,697 10,422 (5,372) 81,747 80,159 16,462 (10,236) 86,385 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (8,006) 10,384 — 2,378 392 2,324 — 2,716 Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments (1) (52,869) 47 — (52,822) 7,446 7,976 — 15,422 Investment performance fees - related parties (1,758) — — (1,758) (8,342) — — (8,342) Net investment income (loss) $ 14,064 $ 20,853 $ (5,372) $ 29,545 $ 79,655 $ 26,762 $ (10,236) $ 96,181 Average total investments (2) $1,813,645 $795,203 $ — $2,608,848 $1,874,014 $910,784 $ — $2,784,798 Average net assets (3) $1,480,543 $800,695 $(223,083) $2,058,155 $1,546,871 $909,169 $(324,452) $2,131,588 Net interest income yield on average net assets (3) 5.2 % 1.3 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 1.8 % 4.1 % Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) (2) 0.8 % 2.6 % 1.1 % 4.3 % 2.9 % 3.5 % Net investment income return on average net assets (3) 0.9 % 2.6 % (2.4) % 1.4 % 5.1 % 2.9 % (3.2) % 4.5 %

(1) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments excludes unrealized gains and losses from the available for sale portfolios, which are recorded in other comprehensive income.

(2) Net investment income return on average total investments (excluding accrued investment income) is calculated by dividing net investment income by average total investments. For the nine-month period, average total investments is calculated using the average of the beginning and ending balance of each quarterly period. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net investment income.

(3) Net interest income yield on average net assets and net investment income return on average net assets are calculated by dividing net interest income, and net investment income (loss), respectively, by average net assets. For the non-investment grade component of investment returns and total investment returns, net assets is calculated as the sum of total investments, accrued investment income and receivables for securities sold, less total revolving credit agreement borrowings, payable for securities purchased and payable for securities sold short. However, for the investment grade portfolio component of these returns, the impact of the revolving credit agreement borrowings is not subtracted from net interest income, net investment income (loss), or the net assets calculation.

(4) The cost of underwriting collateral is calculated as the revolving credit agreement expenses for the investment grade portfolios divided by the average total revolving credit agreement borrowings for the investment grade portfolios during the period.

As of September 30, 2020 As of September 30, 2019 Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Borrowings for U/W Collateral Total Non-Investment Grade Investment Grade Borrowings for U/W Collateral Total ($ in thousands) Average total investments - QTD $ 1,868,180 $ 771,316 $ — $ 2,639,496 $ 1,854,911 $ 915,081 $ — $ 2,769,992 Average total investments - YTD 1,813,645 795,203 — 2,608,848 1,874,014 910,784 — 2,784,798 Average net assets - QTD 1,463,905 775,848 (94,250) 2,145,503 1,586,134 915,632 (328,751) 2,173,015 Average net assets - YTD 1,480,543 800,695 (223,083) 2,058,155 1,546,871 909,169 (324,452) 2,131,588 Total investments $ 1,889,956 $ 749,690 $ — $ 2,639,646 $ 1,876,346 $ 893,532 $ — $ 2,769,878 Accrued investment income 13,745 2,489 — 16,234 13,805 4,472 — 18,277 Receivable for securities sold 1,681 49 — 1,730 25,274 9 — 25,283 Less: Payable for securities purchased 67,602 — — 67,602 36,870 3,716 — 40,586 Less: Payable for securities sold short 24,909 — — 24,909 65,736 — — 65,736 Less: Revolving credit agreement borrowings 365,445 — 24,750 390,195 190,447 — 328,750 519,197 Net assets $ 1,447,426 $ 752,228 $ (24,750) $ 2,174,904 $ 1,622,372 $ 894,297 $ (328,750) $ 2,187,919 Non-investment grade borrowing ratio (1) 25.2 % 11.7 % Unrealized gains on investments $ 52,176 $ 15,570 $ — $ 67,746 $ 34,794 $ 11,399 $ — $ 46,193 Unrealized losses on investments (172,198) (11,444) — (183,642) (131,453) (9,534) — (140,987) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments $ (120,022) $ 4,126 $ — $ (115,896) $ (96,659) $ 1,865 $ — $ (94,794)

(1) The non-investment grade borrowing ratio is calculated as revolving credit agreement borrowings divided by net assets.

