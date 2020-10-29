 

Entegris Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:49  |  47   |   |   

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced its 2030 goals to guide the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program over the next decade. The goals are aligned to the four core pillars of the company’s CSR framework: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability.

Entegris’ new program clearly articulates the company’s philosophy and commitment to CSR. “At Entegris, we firmly believe that what we do as a business must be inextricably linked to what we stand for as an organization,” said Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2030 goals closely align our CSR commitment with Entegris’ values, our business strategy, and our desire to have a lasting and positive impact on our world.”

Innovation

Entegris’ science-based solutions are enabling the digitalization of the world by making possible the future of computing and facilitating faster, more reliable and more energy efficient semiconductors. Among Entegris’ Innovation goals is expanding the company’s opportunity to address complex global challenges by aligning 100% of its innovation portfolio to advance the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Safety

Entegris believes that safety throughout its global manufacturing facilities ultimately translates into a best-in-class manufacturing culture. Among the company’s 2030 Safety goals is to strive for an injury-free work environment at all Entegris facilities.

Personal Development and Inclusion

Entegris is committed to be a champion of diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion throughout its global community. Among the company’s 2030 Personal Development and Inclusion goals is to invest more than $30 million over the next 10 years in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholarships and engineering internships for women and individuals from underrepresented communities. In support of this, Entegris recently made an initial $2 million contribution commitment to the Entegris Foundation, which will fund STEM scholarships.

Sustainability

The company’s sustainability commitment focuses on limiting the environmental burden of its global operations by reducing water and energy consumption and increasing use of renewable energy sources. One of Entegris’ goals is to achieve 100% electricity consumption generated from renewable sources, where available, by 2030.

“As a science-based company with a legacy of innovation, we are enabling technologies that transform the world and have a positive impact on people throughout the global community,” Loy said. “Our long-term CSR goals will help drive our focus and collective actions toward that impact. We look forward to providing updates about our progress along the way.”

To learn more about Entegris’ Corporate Social Responsibility visit https://www.entegris.com/en/home/about-us/corporate-social-responsibil ....

About Entegris

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris has approximately 5,300 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

Entegris Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Entegris Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2020
14.10.20
Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
08.10.20
Entegris to Report Results for Third Quarter of 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020