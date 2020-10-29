Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth-quarter 2020 common stock dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2020.
Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The fourth-quarter 2020 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on Dec.15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2020.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.
