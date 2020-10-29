Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth-quarter 2020 common stock dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2020.

Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The fourth-quarter 2020 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on Dec.15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2020.