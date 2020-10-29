Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific Properties' Chairman and CEO, said:

"Ongoing shutdowns have to date slowed a West Coast recovery, but we're starting to see some positive momentum with the easing of restrictions for non-essential businesses in San Francisco and schools in Los Angeles. Despite any headwinds, and the related impact to fundamentals across our markets, we had a highly productive third quarter. With a fortified balance sheet, over $1.3 billion of liquidity and well-aligned, well-capitalized JV partners, we're still optimally positioned to operate and grow our platform strategically and effectively through the pandemic and beyond.

"Our office and studio properties remain fully open and operational with industry-leading health and safety protocols in place. After Labor Day, we successfully returned 100% of our workforce to our offices in rotating shifts. We collected 97% of our total third quarter rents, including 98% of office and 100% of studio rents, with these trends continuing into October. Our third quarter leasing activity accelerated to nearly 185,000 square feet of deals, including a noteworthy new lease and expansion with Google in San Francisco. We also continued to achieve pre-COVID cash rent spreads of 29%, or 25% excluding any short-term deals.

"We've hit several major milestones within our development pipeline over the last four months. We obtained our Certificate of Occupancy for Harlow and topped off structural steel at One Westside. Most recently, we received unanimous full approval of our master plan for Sunset Gower, which enables us to commence pre-leasing efforts and ultimately build with our partner Blackstone another nearly half-a-million-square-feet, replicating our success at Sunset Bronson. Now over 50% of our 2.7 million-square-foot future development pipeline is fully entitled and will be ready to build as we emerge from the current crisis.

"I'm also extraordinarily proud that last month we were recognized by the World Green Building Council and others as one of the first major real estate organizations to achieve 100% carbon neutrality across our operations.

"We, like others, continue to face uncertainty around potential business disruptions as a result of COVID-19. As such, we're not reinstating our full-year 2020 FFO guidance, which we initially withdrew on May 5. We'll once again provide further details regarding our business outlook on our earnings call."

Consolidated Financial & Operating Results

For third quarter 2020 compared to third quarter 2019:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $58.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share;

FFO, excluding specified items, of $66.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $79.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share; Specified items consisting of transaction-related expenses of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share and one-time debt extinguishment costs of $2.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to transaction-related expenses of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share; Third quarter 2020 FFO, excluding specified items, includes approximately $0.02 per diluted share of reserves against uncollected cash rents and approximately $0.02 per diluted share of charges to revenue related to a reserve against straight-line rent receivables, resulting in a total negative impact to third quarter 2020 FFO of approximately $0.04 per diluted share, some or all of which may ultimately be collected; Third quarter 2020 FFO also reflects approximately $0.03 per diluted share decrease in parking revenue, some or all of which will resume with tenant reintegration;

FFO, including specified items, of $63.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $79.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share;

Total revenue decreased 5.4% to $196.3 million;

Total operating expenses increased 1.0% to $167.6 million; and

Interest expense increased 22.2% to $32.5 million.

Office Segment Results

Financial & operating

For third quarter 2020 compared to third quarter 2019:

Total revenue decreased 2.5% to $180.7 million. Primary factors include: Del Amo being taken off-line for repositioning in first quarter of 2020, the conversion of the WeWork lease at Maxwell to a percentage rent structure, lower parking revenue stemming from COVID-19 impacted occupancy, and higher reserves against uncollected rents for certain tenants facing financial hardship related to COVID-19, all partially offset by the commencement of significant leases, including at EPIC (Netflix, Inc.), Fourth & Traction (Honey Science), Foothill Research Center (Google, Inc.), and 1455 Market (WeWork);

Operating expenses decreased 1.3% to $66.1 million. Primary factors include: Lower expenses associated with all of Del Amo and a portion of Page Mill Center being taken off-line in first quarter of 2020, and the sale of Campus Center in third quarter of 2019, all partially offset largely by higher expenses associated with the aforementioned lease commencements; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the 40 consolidated same-store office properties decreased 9.2% and 2.2%, respectively. Note the cash net operating income decrease reflects (does not include) approximately $1.3 million of contractually deferred rents, which if adjusted for, would result in cash net operating income decreasing 0.8%.

Leasing

Stabilized and in-service office portfolios were 94.5% and 93.5% leased, respectively; and

Executed 38 new and renewal leases totaling 184,583 square feet with GAAP and cash rent growth of 40.8% and 28.5%, respectively. Note that third quarter 2020 leasing activity includes 36,837 square feet of short-term extensions (i.e. 12 months or less), largely in connection with COVID-19 tenant relief, at rates at or around in-place contractual rents, with GAAP and cash rent growth for the balance of the square footage of 37.7% and 24.5%, respectively.

Studio Segment Results

Financial & operating

For third quarter 2020 compared to third quarter 2019:

Total revenue decreased 29.9% to $15.6 million. Primary factors include: A decrease in service and other revenue stemming from shelter-in-place measures disrupting production activities and stage utilization. Note that revenue reclassifications in accordance with ASC 842, Leases ("ASC 842") decreased rental revenue, with a corresponding increase in service and other revenue, in the third quarter 2019. Adjusting for these reclassifications, third quarter 2020 rental revenue would have decreased by 16.5%, while service and other revenue would have decreased by a lesser amount resulting in a 52.8% decline, compared to the third quarter 2019;

Total operating expenses decreased 21.0% to $9.0 million, primarily due to the aforementioned slowdown in production activity; and

Net operating income and cash net operating income for the three same-store studio properties decreased 39.3% and 40.1%, respectively.

Leasing

Trailing 12-month occupancy for the three same-store studio properties was 91.3%.

Leasing Activity

Executed significant Bay Area lease

Google, Inc. signed a 42,383-square-foot expansion lease through February 2028 at Rincon Center in San Francisco, with 34,779 square feet commencing October 2020 and 7,604 commencing November 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of the end of the third quarter 2020:

$2.3 billion of the Company's share of unsecured and secured debt and preferred units (net of cash and cash equivalents) resulting in a leverage ratio of 38.5%.

Approximately $1.3 billion of total liquidity comprised of: $365.3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents; $600.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility; and $339.5 million of undrawn capacity under the construction loan secured by One Westside and 10850 Pico.

Investment grade credit rated with 71.9% unsecured and 94.3% fixed-rate debt and a weighted average maturity of 6.1 years.

Dividend

Paid common dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share.

Capital Transactions

Completed new joint venture to expand studio platform

On July 30, the Company completed the sale of a 49% stake in the Company's 2.2 million-square-foot Hollywood Media Portfolio to funds affiliated with Blackstone Property Partners based on a gross portfolio valuation of $1.65 billion. Hudson Pacific retains 51% ownership and responsibility for day-to-day operations, leasing and development, along with the opportunity to partner with Blackstone to build out 1.1 million square feet of development rights associated with the portfolio and to expand the platform through studio acquisitions in Los Angeles and other markets.

The joint venture closed a $900.0 million mortgage loan secured by the portfolio (the "Hollywood Media Portfolio Loan") with a two-year term from the first payment date, with three one-year extension options, subject to certain requirements. The loan bears interest only payable monthly at an initial interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.15% per annum, and is non-recourse, except as to customary non-recourse carveout guaranties from the Company and Blackstone affiliate.

The Company received approximately $1.27 billion of proceeds from the sale and asset-level financing before credits, prorations and closing costs, and used approximately $849.5 million to repay all outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facilities and the loan secured by Met Park North, as well as term loans B and D, which were set to mature in the second and fourth quarters 2022, respectively. The Company also purchased approximately $107.8 million of the Hollywood Media Portfolio Loan, which bears interest at a weighted average rate of LIBOR plus 3.31% per annum. The remaining transaction/loan proceeds are available for future investments, share repurchases and general corporate purposes.

Repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock

The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $22.57 per share using liquidity generated from recapitalization of the Hollywood Media Portfolio. To date in 2020, the Company has repurchased a combined 2.6 million shares of common stock under the previously noted $250.0 million share repurchase plan, at an average price of $23.89.

Development Pipeline

Substantially completed Harlow

On July 2, 2020, the Company received final Certificate of Occupancy for its 106,125-square-foot Harlow office development at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood.

ESG Leadership

Achieved 100% carbon neutrality across all operations

On September 10, the Company became one of the first major real estate organizations to be fully carbon neutral across all its operations. As part of its Better Blueprint platform, the Company had previously committed to being net zero carbon by 2025, but achieved that goal early through a combination of energy efficiency, on-site renewables, renewable energy certificates and verified emission reduction credits. These efforts eliminated Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by the Company's energy use of its buildings.

COVID-19 Update

Continued strong rent collections

During the third quarter, the Company collected approximately 97% of its combined contractual rents, comprised of approximately 98% from office tenants, 100% from studio tenants and 52% from storefront retail tenants. To date, the Company has collected 94% of its October combined contractual rents, comprised of approximately 96% from office tenants, 98% from studio tenants and 51% from storefront retail tenants. The Company implemented a rent relief program for the preponderance of uncollected rents, and the aforementioned collection percentages exclude rents deferred or abated in accordance with COVID-related lease amendments.

Including rents deferred or abated in accordance with COVID-related lease amendments, the Company collected approximately 96% of its third quarter combined contractual rents, comprised of approximately 98% from office tenants, 98% from studio tenants and 48% from storefront retail tenants. The Company collected approximately 95% of its October combined contractual rents to date, comprised of approximately 96% from office tenants, 99% from studio tenants and 52% from storefront retail tenants.

Activities Subsequent to Third Quarter 2020

Received full entitlements for Sunset Gower master plan

On October 22, 2020, the Company received unanimous approval from the Los Angeles City Planning Commission for its Sunset Gower Studios master plan, which provides for the transformation of this iconic studio facility originally built in 1918 into a modern media campus. In addition to preserving the lot's rich history by retaining and restoring the majority of its existing facilities, the plan allows for an additional 478,845 square feet of development, including two sound stages, one high-rise office tower, and one low-rise building housing office and production support space. The Company will have the ability to commence construction as early as 2022.

Topped off structural steel at One Westside

In October, the Company topped off structural steel at One Westside in West Los Angeles. The 584,000-square-foot innovative mall-to-office adaptive reuse project, which is fully funded and pre-leased in its entirety to Google, remains on track to deliver in the first quarter of 2022.

2020 Outlook

The Company withdrew its previous 2020 earnings guidance on May 5 due to the uncertainty around business disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties persist, the Company has not reinstated earnings guidance for the balance of the year.

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share data September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 7,534,773 $ 7,269,128 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,040,907 ) (898,279 ) Investment in real estate, net 6,493,866 6,370,849 Cash and cash equivalents 365,294 46,224 Restricted cash 38,979 12,034 Accounts receivable, net 14,136 13,007 Straight-line rent receivables, net 226,510 195,328 Deferred leasing costs and lease intangible assets, net 255,907 285,448 U.S. Government securities 136,649 140,749 Operating lease right-of-use asset 266,059 269,029 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 80,727 68,974 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entity 63,874 64,926 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,942,001 $ 7,466,568 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 3,055,197 $ 2,817,910 In-substance defeased debt 132,560 135,030 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 282,766 212,673 Operating lease liability 270,827 272,701 Lease intangible liabilities, net 23,525 31,493 Security deposits and prepaid rent 75,987 86,188 Total liabilities 3,906,998 3,622,131 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 126,896 125,260 Equity Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 490,000,000 authorized, 152,143,492 shares and 154,691,052 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,522 1,546 Additional paid-in capital 3,233,105 3,415,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,795 ) (561 ) Total Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,221,832 3,416,793 Non-controlling interest—members in consolidated entities 644,924 269,487 Non-controlling interest—units in the operating partnership 31,536 23,082 Total equity 3,898,292 3,709,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 7,942,001 $ 7,466,568

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Office Rental $ 178,256 $ 179,197 $ 540,023 $ 521,650 Service and other revenues 2,460 6,162 11,428 18,339 Total office revenues 180,716 185,359 551,451 539,989 Studio Rental 11,724 11,086 36,767 38,001 Service and other revenues 3,845 11,117 12,904 23,342 Total studio revenues 15,569 22,203 49,671 61,343 Total revenues 196,285 207,562 601,122 601,332 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 66,075 66,969 194,546 188,680 Studio operating expenses 9,034 11,440 27,635 32,088 General and administrative 17,428 17,661 53,943 54,099 Depreciation and amortization 75,052 69,781 222,331 207,892 Total operating expenses 167,589 165,851 498,455 482,759 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME (Loss) income from unconsolidated real estate entity (105 ) (260 ) 69 (345 ) Fee income 575 656 1,741 931 Interest expense (32,492 ) (26,590 ) (86,839 ) (77,492 ) Interest income 1,056 1,002 3,129 3,034 Transaction-related expenses (181 ) (331 ) (440 ) (459 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on non-real estate investment 513 — (2,335 ) — Gain on sale of real estate — 47,100 — 47,100 Impairment loss — — — (52,201 ) Other income (loss) 576 (333 ) 1,606 (258 ) Total other (expense) income (30,058 ) 21,244 (83,069 ) (79,690 ) Net (loss) income (1,362 ) — 62,955 — 19,598 38,883 Net income attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (459 ) (459 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (109 ) (274 ) (321 ) (138 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities (5,170 ) (3,660 ) (12,577 ) (9,798 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 1,304 347 2,707 1,505 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in the operating partnership 54 (460 ) (88 ) (225 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (5,436 ) $ 58,755 $ 8,860 $ 29,768 BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders—diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—basic 153,196,007 154,414,452 153,643,278 154,398,466 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding—diluted 153,196,007 156,498,919 156,030,815 156,400,075

Funds From Operations Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (“FFO”)(1): Net (loss) income $ (1,362 ) $ 62,955 $ 19,598 $ 38,883 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization—Consolidated 75,052 69,781 222,331 207,892 Depreciation and amortization—Corporate-related (581 ) (543 ) (1,720 ) (1,596 ) Depreciation and amortization—Company's share from unconsolidated real estate entity 1,445 1,751 4,181 2,314 Gains on sale of real estate — (47,100 ) — (47,100 ) Impairment loss — — — 52,201 Unrealized (gain) loss on non-real estate investment(2) (513 ) — 2,335 — FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (10,725 ) (7,463 ) (24,619 ) (21,032 ) FFO attributable to preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (459 ) (459 ) FFO to common stockholders and unitholders 63,163 79,228 221,647 231,103 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses 181 331 440 459 One-time straight line rent reserve — — 2,620 — One-time debt extinguishment cost 2,654 — 2,654 143 FFO (excluding specified items) to common stockholders and unitholders $ 65,998 $ 79,559 $ 227,361 $ 231,705 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding—diluted 154,774 156,011 155,422 155,912 FFO per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.51 $ 1.43 $ 1.48 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit—diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 1.46 $ 1.49

1. Hudson Pacific calculates FFO in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets), adjusting for consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. The calculation of FFO includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. Hudson Pacific believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, Hudson Pacific believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. Hudson Pacific uses FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of Hudson Pacific's operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations. 2. Hudson Pacific recognized a $0.5 million unrealized gain and $2.3 million net unrealized loss on a unconsolidated non-real estate investment accounted for using the cost method approach during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Net Operating Income Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET OPERATING INCOME (“NOI”)(1): Net (loss) income $ (1,362 ) $ 62,955 Adjustments: Loss from unconsolidated real estate entity 105 260 Fee income (575 ) (656 ) Interest expense 32,492 26,590 Interest income (1,056 ) (1,002 ) Transaction-related expenses 181 331 Unrealized gain on non-real estate investment (513 ) — Gain on sale of real estate — (47,100 ) Other (income) loss (576 ) 333 General and administrative 17,428 17,661 Depreciation and amortization 75,052 69,781 NOI $ 121,176 $ 129,153 NET OPERATING INCOME BREAKDOWN Same-store office cash revenues 150,128 152,447 Straight-line rent 1,870 9,377 Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net 2,330 2,603 Amortization of lease incentive costs (440 ) (463 ) Same-store office revenues 153,888 163,964 Same-store studios cash revenues 15,323 21,998 Straight-line rent 255 214 Amortization of above-market and below-market leases, net (6 ) — Amortization of lease incentive costs (3 ) (9 ) Same-store studio revenues 15,569 22,203 Same-store revenues 169,457 186,167 Same-store office cash expenses 54,606 54,771 Straight-line rent 365 366 Non-cash portion of interest expense 2 — Amortization of above-market and below-market ground leases, net 586 586 Same-store office expenses 55,559 55,723 Same-store studio cash expenses 9,004 11,440 Non-cash portion of interest expense 30 — Same-store studio expenses 9,034 11,440 Same-store expenses 64,593 67,163 Same-store net operating income 104,864 119,004 Non-same-store net operating income 16,312 10,149 NET OPERATING INCOME $ 121,176 $ 129,153 SAME-STORE OFFICE NOI DECREASE (9.2 )% SAME-STORE OFFICE CASH NOI DECREASE (2.2 )% SAME-STORE STUDIO NOI DECREASE (39.3 )% SAME-STORE STUDIO CASH NOI DECREASE (40.1 )%

Hudson Pacific evaluates performance based upon property NOI from continuing operations. NOI is not a measure of operating results or cash flows from operating activities or cash flows as measured by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, as an indication of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or the Company's ability to make distributions. All companies may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Hudson Pacific considers NOI to be a useful performance measure to investors and management because when compared across periods, NOI reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating the Company's properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Hudson Pacific calculates NOI as net income (loss) excluding corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairments, gains/losses on sales of real estate, interest expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-operating items. Hudson Pacific defines NOI as operating revenues (including rental revenues, other property-related revenue, tenant recoveries and other operating revenues), less property-level operating expenses (which includes external management fees, if any, and property-level general and administrative expenses). NOI on a cash basis is NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments required by GAAP. Hudson Pacific believes NOI on a cash basis is helpful to investors as an additional measure of operating performance because it eliminates straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

