Comcast Expands Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Program Connecting Low-income Students to Internet at Home

Comcast today announced expanded support of the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) K-12 Internet Access Program, designed to connect students in need to internet access at home. Now more than 50,000 low-income student households across 75 school districts statewide are eligible to receive Comcast’s Internet Essentials high-speed broadband service (25/3 Mbps) for up to the remainder of the 2020/2021 school year.

Since the Washington K–12 Internet Access Program launch on Oct. 1, 39 additional school districts in the Comcast service area have joined the public-private partnership. This makes an additional 15,000 students eligible to take advantage of Internet Essentials, a Comcast program helping low-income students acquire access to the internet to connect to their learning online from home.

“Now more than ever, all of our students should have access to reliable internet at home,” said Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I’m thankful for our partnership with Comcast and their work to get as many students connected as possible.”

“As Washington state’s largest provider of high-speed internet service, Comcast is in a unique position to connect large numbers of low-income K-12 students to the internet at home,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. “We are proud to partner with OSPI and support the Washington K–12 Internet Access Program. Our Internet Essentials program will help accelerate internet adoption as students throughout our state continue to participate in online schooling.”

Funding for the Washington K–12 Internet Access Program comes from the federal CARES Act. To help with COVID-related costs, Congress provided $195 million to Washington’s school districts and $21 million to OSPI for statewide coordination and support. The $195 million has already been provided to districts to address COVID-related needs. For more information, visit: https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/press-releases/novel-coronavirus-covi ....

About Internet Essentials:

Since August 2011, Internet Essentials has connected millions of low-income households to the internet, most for the very first time. During that period, the program has grown from focusing on bridging the “homework gap” for school-age children to addressing digital equity issues for all Americans. The program offers low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax, provides access to free digital skills training in print, online, and in person, and includes the option to purchase a low-cost internet-ready computer.