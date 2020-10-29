Revlon Announces that Group of Institutional Holders Agree to Tender Their 5.75% Senior Notes in Pending Exchange Offer

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today that Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”), has reached an agreement with an ad hoc group of holders (the “Tendering Holders”) of the Company’s 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) to participate in the Company’s pending Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (the “Exchange Offer”) by tendering their Notes and providing the related consents. The Tendering Holders are represented by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP and Greenhill & Co. LLC. This announcement is being made in connection with the Company’s previously-announced and pending offer to exchange any and all of the Company’s outstanding $342,785,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes for (i) cash consideration or (ii) Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the amended and restated Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated October 23, 2020.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 29, 2020, taking into account the previously-tendered Notes and the Notes being tendered by the Tendering Holders, the aggregate principal amount of Notes that would be tendered in the Exchange Offer was approximately $94 million (or approximately 27.4% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2020, approximately $46,626,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (or approximately 13.6% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes) had been validly tendered into the Exchange Offer and not withdrawn.

Tendering Holders who validly tender their Notes at or prior to 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) will be eligible to receive the Early Tender/Consent Fee and the Total Exchange Consideration (each as defined in the Offering Memorandum). Tendering Holders who tender after the Early Tender Deadline but prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below) will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender/Consent Fee.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or withdrawn by the Company, at its absolute discretion.

The Company has retained Jefferies LLC to act as the dealer manager (the “Dealer Manager”) for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Information Agent and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. D.F. King, Inc. is acting as the Outreach Agent. Questions regarding the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation should be directed to Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Alvin Ng, ang2@jefferies.com, or (212) 336-6677 or D.F. King at revlon@dfking.com or Toll free: (866) 796-7179 or Toll: (212) 269-5550. Requests for documentation should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers) or (866) 470-3900 (for all others).