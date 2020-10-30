Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, prior to the opening of the market on November 5, 2020.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.