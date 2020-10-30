SQZ Biotech Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) (“SQZ”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,411,765 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by SQZ. In addition, SQZ has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 661,764 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. SQZ’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020 under the ticker symbol “SQZ.” The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager for the offering.