DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Voltabox End Markets Remain Cautious - EBITDA Earnings Threshold to Be Exceeded in 2021 30.10.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group revenue after three quarters at € 13.3 million (prior year: € 37.9 million)

- EBITDA decreases to € -21.0 million (prior year: € -5.4 million) - EBITDA margin at -157.7 % (prior year: -14.3 %)

- Operative cash flow remains positive at € 4.8 million (prior year: € -12.4 million) - slightly negative free cash flow expected for the full year

- Introduction of new Voltabox "flow-shape design" technology on December 1 - initial revenue and noticeable effect on earnings planned for 2021

- Revenue forecast expected at the lower end of the range at € 25 million; forecast for EBITDA margin adjusted accordingly to -60 %

Delbrück, Germany, October 30, 2020 - Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] published its interim financial report as of September 30, 2020, today. Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in particular, business continues to be hampered for the innovative supplier of lithium-ion battery systems; this applies primarily to industrial end markets and to starter batteries for select mass market applications. The Management Board therefore expects to only be able to realize revenues to a limited extent in the fourth quarter as well. Revenue is therefore expected to be at the lower end of the forecast range. In view of this, the company has revised its earnings forecast and now expects an EBITDA margin of -60 %.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, the Voltabox Group achieved revenue of € 13.3 million (prior year: € 37.9 million). The EBITDA margin was at -157.7 % (prior year: -14.3 %) as a result of significantly reduced revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current restructuring at almost unchanged fixed costs and increased development expenses.

"Voltabox must and will overcome the current situation of cautious end markets that are the result of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment we must still be patient. Yet we see the continued high level of interest in our solutions and are therefore very optimistic that we will realize significantly higher sales volumes again in 2021," emphasizes Jürgen Pampel, CEO. "We have consistently implemented our turnaround strategy in order to return Voltabox to its former strength, step by step. With the completion of our restructuring in the middle of next year and the expected normalization of our customers' willingness to invest, the new Voltabox will finally be able to demonstrate its full potential and seize the growth opportunities that lie ahead."