 

paragon Achieves Strongest Quarter for Automotive in Company's History

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
paragon Achieves Strongest Quarter for Automotive in Company's History

30.10.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon Achieves Strongest Quarter for Automotive in Company's History

- Q3 revenues clearly up more than 9% relative to same quarter of prior year -strongest quarter in terms of revenues in history of paragon Automotive at € 33.8 million

- Preliminary figures confirmed: Automotive business revenues after nine months at € 83.8 million - EBITDA margin of paragon Automotive already within target range at 9.0%

- Further earnings effects anticipated in Q4 following Q3 EBITDA margin of 12.2%

- 2020 forecast reaffirmed: Automotive business revenues and earnings for the year as a whole expected to reach upper end of the forecast range; potential for further revenue growth

Delbrück, Germany, October 30, 2020 - paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] presented today the Group interim report as of September 30, 2020, in which it confirmed the preliminary figures. The reported figures show that the company is achieving highly robust performance in regard to both revenue development and profitability. With the highest quarterly revenues for the Automotive business since the foundation of the company, paragon has achieved a record result. The Management has reaffirmed the forecast and anticipates dynamic year-end business.

"We are absolutely satisfied with paragon's performance. The fact that our business model is holding steady in this challenging time even for the automotive industry is an achievement owed to the strategic decisions we have made in recent months and years. We will be concluding the fiscal year in a significantly better position than many of us anticipated - and in the coming year, we will be on track towards our pre-coronavirus level," says Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon.

