 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents OSE-230 as a Novel Agonist Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 07:30  |  77   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) presented preclinical efficacy data for novel agonist monoclonal antibody therapy, OSE-230, at the 2020 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting being held virtually on October 28-31, 2020. OSE-230 is an agonist antibody against ChemR23, also known as chemerin chemokine-like receptor 1 (CMKLR1), a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on myeloid immune cells known to modulate inflammation.

Persistent inflammation is a characteristic feature of all chronic inflammatory or autoimmune diseases and if not controlled or resolved, it can lead to further tissue damage and give rise to tissue fibrosis with eventual loss of organ function. Most anti-inflammatory agents act using a mechanism that blocks pro-inflammation pathways. In contrast, OSE Immunotherapeutics is developing OSE-230 as a first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to complete the inflammation program and restore tissue integrity.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “OSE-230 represents a disruptive concept in the resolution of inflammation, a failed process in potentially all chronic inflammatory diseases. The data presented show that OSE-230 is the first monoclonal antibody triggering the activation of specialized receptors of resolution to restore tissue homeostasis, integrity and functions. Chronic inflammatory diseases are the most significant cause of death worldwide* and their incidence is growing, highlighting the patients’ need for disruptive innovations to manage such complex diseases. Our findings provide strong evidence for the therapeutic potential of OSE-230 to be developed in various chronic inflammation and autoimmune pathologies and reinforce OSE’s position in the immunotherapy field targeting myeloid cells in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases and in immuno-oncology.”

The oral presentation entitled Agonist anti-ChemR23 mAb blunts tissue neutrophil accumulation and triggers chronic colitis inflammation resolution shows efficacy results for OSE-230 in chronic inflammatory preclinical models and ex vivo human models. The main results from the presentation are as follows:

- OSE-230 induces inflammation resolution acceleration in vivo in acute inflammatory preclinical models by triggering pro-resolutive programs in macrophages and neutrophils at the site of inflammation.

Seite 1 von 3
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
At Home Group Inc. Announces Preliminary1 Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents OSE-230 as a Novel Agonist Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation
22.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation
22.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Publication Supporting Additional New Mechanism of Action for Selective Antibody Antagonist of SIRPα BI 765063 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation
12.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104
12.10.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance for First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
39
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018