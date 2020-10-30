In the 3 rd quarter, the Group's revenue recovered well from the downturn caused by the state of emergency and was at the same level as the year before. The revenue for the first 9 months of the year was ca 6% lower than in 2019, primarily related to the state of emergency in the 2 nd quarter. While the revenue drop in 2 nd quarter was clearly attributable to cautiousness of customers, in the 3rd quarter we witnessed revenue recovery, especially relating to the data of online advertising.

In the third quarter of 2020, the revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 15.2 million and net profit totalled EUR 1.08 million. The revenue for the first nine months of the year totalled EUR 44.8 million and net profit was EUR 0.92 million. At the end of September, the Group's digital revenue accounted for 48% of total revenue and 70% of media segment revenue (9 months of 2019: 44% of total revenue and 68% of media segment revenue, respectively).

In the 3rd quarter, the digital revenue of Ekspress Grupp increased and accounted for 70% of the Group's media segment revenue and 48% of the Group's total revenue. In the 3rd quarter, growth was propelled by the steadily increasing volume of digital subscriptions of periodicals of Ekspress Grupp and reached 71 thousand subscribers in the Baltic States, growing by more than 12% in a quarter and being 42% higher than at the year-end 2019. The growth in digital subscriptions has accelerated following the extraordinary events in the world, demonstrating clearly that readers appreciate edited content and they are willing to pay for it. Digital revenue increased in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In Estonia, where we have offered paid content the longest in the Baltic States, the number of digital subscriptions of the periodicals of Ekspress Grupp accounted for 53% of the volume of the entire market at end of the 3rd quarter, as reported by the Estonian Association of Media Companies. Latvia and Lithuania are also improving their potential and the number of digital subscriptions is growing strongly.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp were EUR 2.23 million in the 3rd quarter which is EUR 0.91 million higher as compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019. The EBITDA in the 3rd quarter also includes one-off public government measures related to the corona crisis in the amount of EUR 0.41 million. The EBITDA for the first 9 months of the year totalled EUR 4.56 million (incl. EUR 0.73 million of government measures related to the corona crisis), increasing by 27% year-over-year.

The Group's net profit in the 3rd quarter totalled EUR 1.08 million, which is EUR 1.06 million higher than in the previous year. Third quarter results were positively impacted by ongoing cost savings and revenue recovery. In the first 9 months of the year, the Group's net profit totalled EUR 0.92 million which is EUR 1.16 higher as compared to 2019. The key effect over the nine-month period comes from the 3rd quarter.

The Group continued to operate in the cost-cutting mode and searched for ways to increase efficiency. In the crisis months, the Group immediately took action by cutting costs and the cost base has been reduced by ca EUR 3 million over the nine-month period, the as compared to the previous year. It is within the same range as revenue reduction over the first 9 months of the year. The state of emergency in the 2nd quarter when most of the employees worked remotely, provided an excellent opportunity to review organisation of work, reallocation of the office space and preservation of a lower cost base. However, in the media segment home delivery costs of Estonian paper periodicals pose a major risk in the future, as no agreements have been reached in respect of delivery prices and the state's participation in the maintenance of the delivery network. For Ekspress Grupp, the danger lies in the limited interest of the state as the home delivery organisation in the optimisation of the delivery network. The Group has repeatedly addressed the issue and is ready to search for more efficient methods for a long-term outcome.

The state of emergency related to COVID-19 has impacted the activities of the Latvian ticket sales network the most. The Latvian State has set a 50% limit on the occupancy rate of movie theatres and the company's activities are therefore considerably more restricted than the year before. At the same time, the ticket sales platform has been able to focus on the development of its web platform and launched a new and more modern solution for its end users. New technological opportunities, including requirements for the customer profile of the ticket platform set by the state where each customer can be identified and that we have successfully developed in our systems, have helped to almost double our market share. However, due to the government restrictions, the activities will still be significantly impaired in the coming months.

At the beginning of September, the new season of Delfi TV was launched in Lithuania, where more than 50 different programmes and more than six hours of daily live broadcasts will be broadcast. At the beginning of 2020, Delfi TV was launched in Lithuania as a free-to-air Lithuania-wide TV station. Video content has become more popular among Delfi users. Delfi streaming services have already gained popularity on the Lithuanian market where Delfi is one of the most popular online television channels.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. As of 30 September 2020, the Group's available cash totalled EUR 5.8 million (30.09.2019: EUR 2.8 million). Liquidity was positively impacted by the grace periods granted by banks and the salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. For the Group, it is important to maintain its liquidity position as the future scope of the crisis related to the coronavirus is still unknown.





SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS OF THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), 50% joint venture should be recognised under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. To provide a clearer uniform overview of the financial statements to the readers of the financial statements, from the 1st quarter of 2020, only the information relating to the joint ventures recognised under the equity method is presented in the financial statements and their results are shown as one line in the finance income.

REVENUE

The consolidated revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 15.2 million (3rd quarter 2019: EUR 15.0 million). Revenue increased by 1% year-over-year in the 3rd quarter. The consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2020 totalled EUR 44.8 million (9 months of 2019: EUR 47.8 million). At the end of the 3rd quarter, digital revenue accounted for 48% of total revenue and 70% of media segment revenue (3rd quarter 2019: 44% of total revenue and 68% of media segment revenue, respectively).

PROFITABILITY

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 2.23 million (3rd quarter 2019: EUR 1.32 million) and in the first nine months of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 4.56 million (first 9 months 2019: EUR 3.58 million). In the 3rd quarter of 2020, EBITDA grew by 69% year-over-year and the EBITDA margin was 14.7% (3rd quarter 2019: 8.8%) and in the first nine months of 2020, EBITDA increased by 27% as compared to the previous year and the EBITDA margin was 10.2% (first 9 months 2019: 7.5%). Profitability was positively impacted by cost savings implemented throughout the entire Group in the 2nd and 3rd quarters (incl. salary cuts) and the salary subsidy of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund in the amount of EUR 1.14 million that was received in the 2nd quarter and that will be accrued as income in the second, third and fourth quarters. The salary subsidy accounted for EUR 0.41 million of the EBITDA in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and EUR 0.73 million of the EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020. The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 1.08 million which is EUR 1.06 million higher than in the same period of 2019.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 5.8 million and equity in the amount of EUR 52.6 million (55% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 September 2019 were EUR 2.8 million and EUR 50.0 million (55% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2020, the Group’s net debt totalled EUR 16.5 million (30 September 2019: EUR 16.7 million). Due to the state of emergency related to COVID-19, the Group concluded an agreement with AS SEB Pank to suspend loan payments in the period March-August 2020 (EUR 1.2 million) and with AS Citadele banka to suspend loan payments in the period June-November 2020 (EUR 0.3 million). The salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUR 1.14 million) and the postponement of the payment of tax arrears (EUR 1.60 million) due to the state of emergency for the period of 24 months had an additional positive impact on the Group's cash position.





Key financial indicators for segments





(EUR thousand) Sales Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 10 709 9 908 8% 30 572 30 777 -1% 44 218 incl. revenue from all digital and online channels 7 812 6 987 12% 21 338 20 815 3% 30 534 incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 73% 71% 70% 68% 69% Printing services segment 4 901 5 608 -13% 15 714 18 789 -16% 25 695 Corporate functions 693 512 35% 1 728 1 558 11% 2 076 Inter-segment eliminations (1 125) (1 043) (3 243) (3 353) (4 533) TOTAL GROUP 15 179 14 985 1% 44 771 47 771 -6% 67 456 incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 51% 47% 48% 44% 45%





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 1 729 1 188 45% 3 491 2 988 17% 5 966 Printing services segment 603 357 69% 1 434 1 465 -2% 2 032 Corporate functions (90) (219) 59% (325) (854) 62% (1 150) Inter-segment eliminations (11) (10) (43) (23) (75) TOTAL GROUP 2 231 1 317 69% 4 556 3 576 27% 6 772





EBITDA margin Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 12 months 2019 Media segment 16% 12% 11% 10% 13% Printing services segment 12% 6% 9% 8% 8% TOTAL GROUP 15% 9% 10% 7% 10%





Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 760 3 647 Trade and other receivables 10 871 12 705 Corporate income tax prepayment 48 0 Inventories 2 906 3 120 Total current assets 19 585 19 472 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 041 975 Deferred tax asset 38 38 Investments in joint ventures 1 629 1 254 Investments in associates 2 276 2 356 Property, plant and equipment 14 348 14 943 Intangible assets 56 583 56 369 Total non-current assets 75 915 75 935 TOTAL ASSETS 95 499 95 407 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3 368 5 100 Trade and other payables 17 699 16 483 Corporate income tax payable 24 65 Total current liabilities 21 091 21 647 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 18 933 19 242 Other long-term liabilities 2 922 2 895 Total non-current liabilities 21 855 22 137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 42 947 43 784 EQUITY Minority shareholding 115 100 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company: Share capital 17 878 17 878 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (22) (22) Reserves 1 758 1 688 Retained earnings 18 546 17 701 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company 52 437 51 522 TOTAL EQUITY 52 552 51 622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 95 499 95 407

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 12 months 2019 Sales 15 179 14 985 44 771 47 771 67 456 Cost of sales (12 255) (12 161) (37 325) (39 384) (54 044) Gross profit 2 924 2 824 7 446 8 387 13 412 Other income 693 161 1 352 450 607 Marketing expenses (661) (685) (1 949) (2 311) (3 124) Administrative expenses (1 658) (1 962) (5 153) (5 868) (8 024) Other expenses (24) 1 (104) (54) (148) Operating profit /(loss) 1 274 339 1 593 603 2 722 Interest income 7 6 19 18 22 Interest expenses (217) (239) (658) (555) (784) Other finance income/(costs) (33) 7 (61) (37) (61) Net finance cost (243) (226) (700) (574) (823) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 99 (16) 107 (17) (38) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates (48) (22) (75) (97) (114) Profit /(loss) before income tax 1 082 75 924 (85) 1 746 Income tax expense (1) (55) (3) (153) (339) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period 1 081 20 921 (238) 1 407 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 074 20 906 (243) 1 394 Minority shareholders 7 0 15 5 13 Total comprehensive income /(loss) 1 081 20 921 (238) 1 407 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 074 20 906 (243) 1 394 Minority shareholders 7 0 15 5 13 Basic earnings per share 0.04 0.00 0.03 (0.01) 0.05 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.00 0.03 (0.01) 0.05





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 9 months 2020 9 months 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year 1 593 603 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 2 974 2 989 (Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant and equipment (1) (17) Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 1 880 (1 463) Inventories 214 130 Trade and other payables 327 3 347 Cash generated from operations Income tax paid (91) (220) Interest paid (453) (428) Net cash generated from operating activities 6 443 4 940 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees (203) (4 858) Proceeds from other investments 84 323 Interest received 1 18 Dividends received 150 0 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1 623) (2 111) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 29 18 Loans granted (187) (93) Loan repayments received 0 303 Net cash used in investing activities (1 750) (6 400) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (693) (669) Change in overdraft (1 018) (267) Loans received / Repayments of bank loans (868) 3 899 Net cash used in financing activities (2 579) 2 963 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2 114 1 503 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3 647 1 268 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 5 760 2 771









Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment