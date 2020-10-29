Bellicum Announces $25.0 Million Underwritten Offering Priced At-The-Market

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 4,149,378 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 4,149,378 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined effective price of $6.025. The offering is expected to involve a limited number of healthcare-dedicated institutional investors, including significant participation from two of Bellicum’s existing healthcare-dedicated institutional investors.

The gross proceeds to Bellicum from the offering are expected to be approximately $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bellicum, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon exercise of the common warrants. Bellicum anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing capital resources, to fund ongoing and planned BPX-601 and BPX-603 clinical trials, and for general corporate purposes, including research and development and to fund working capital.

The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $6.50 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock or the pre-funded warrants, and the accompanying common warrants, can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about November 3, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being sold by Bellicum pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Bellicum with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective on July 30, 2019. The securities will be sold only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, by emailing placements@hcwco.com or by calling 646-975-6996, or by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.