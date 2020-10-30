Mandatory notification of trade - Employee share purchase plan

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release.

Oslo, 29 October 2020 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 29 of October 2020 purchased 21,276 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 153.4473 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the second enrolment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2020 which closed in June 2020, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2020.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares.

After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

Contact information:

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans 35 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.





Attachment