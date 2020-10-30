 

GrandVision posts record adjusted EBITA of €176 million in 3Q20 and returns to revenue growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 07:00  |   |   |   

EBITA grew by 35.2% in 3Q20 on 2.3% revenue growth at constant exchange rates

Schiphol, the Netherlands – 30 October 2020. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 results.

Third quarter 2020 highlights

  • 3Q20 adjusted EBITA (i.e. excluding non-recurring items) increased to €176 million from €132 million in the third quarter of 2019 (+35.2%) at constant exchange rates. The adjusted EBITA includes a positive one-time effect of €10 million from COVID-19 related measures
  • Revenue grew by 2.3% at constant exchange rates to €1,047 million in 3Q20 (3Q19: €1,045 million), as GrandVision's store network fully reopened
  • Comparable revenue growth was 0.8% in 3Q20, led by a strong performance in the G4 of 3.4%
  • Banner e-commerce sales grew by of 225% during the first nine months
  • GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 September 2020 was €602 million, a reduction of €151 million compared to the end of June 2020
  • The store base decreased to 7,247 stores from 7,271 at the end of June 2020 driven by store closures in the ordinary course of business and openings of 45 new stores
  • GrandVision intends to pay the postponed 2019 dividend contingent upon developments relating to COVID-19.

GrandVision will host an analyst call on 30 October 2020 at 9am CET. Webcast and dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.

Attachment


GrandVision Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.07.20
5
GrandVision