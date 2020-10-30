Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

WYOMISSING, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or “GLPI") (NASDAQ: GLPI), today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering to sell 8,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $36.25 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



The estimated net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $278.9 million (or approximately $320.8 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially finance the previously announced acquisitions of certain real property assets from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (collectively, the “Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions”) and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is not conditioned upon the successful completion of the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions and there is no assurance that the Twin River/Caesars Acquisitions will be consummated on the anticipated schedule or at all. Pending such uses, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under the senior credit facility or invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities.