 

Bellicum Announces Interim BPX-601 Data and Corporate Restructuring

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced interim data from its BPX-601 dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer. Findings from the first four patients treated with BPX-601 followed by repeat rimiducid dosing showed evidence of rimiducid-mediated CAR-T cell activation. Clinically meaningful efficacy as measured by RECIST criteria was not observed.

After an extensive review of its organization and programs, the company has implemented a restructuring plan, including a reduction in staff, to focus its efforts on its clinical GoCAR-T product candidates. For BPX-601, the first candidate incorporating iMC, the company expects to begin enrolling patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial before the end of the year and intends to review its plans in pancreatic cancer upon completion of the current safety cohort. For BPX-603, the company’s first dual-switch GoCAR-T candidate, Bellicum expects to initiate enrollment of patients with HER2+ solid tumors in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial also by the end of the year. In order to preserve operating capital for these clinical trials, the company plans to pause development of its BCMA GoCAR-NK program.

“The results we have observed in the BPX-601 study are encouraging in terms of safety and GoCAR-T cell activation, proliferation, and persistence. We are eager to investigate our technology further in new tumor types like mCRPC and against established target antigens like HER2,” said Rick Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bellicum. “We have concluded that Bellicum must reduce spending on preclinical programs and shift its resources to enable achievement of meaningful milestones in the clinic. We regret the impact this unavoidable decision will have on our departing employees and we sincerely thank them for their contributions and dedication.”

Interim BPX-601 Data

As of July 9, 2020, four patients were treated with 5x106 BPX-601 cells/kg followed by 2-11 doses of rimiducid in cohort 5C of the Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial. Interim results include the following observations:

  • Administration of BPX-601 and repeat doses of rimiducid was tolerated as follows:
    • No treatment-related adverse events ≥Grade 2 were observed in these four patients; one treatment-related SAE (Grade 4 cytokine release syndrome) was reported in a patient treated after data cutoff
    • One genitourinary adverse event was reported (Grade 1 intermittent hematuria)
    • Four events of Grade 1 neurotoxicity (neurotoxicity, dysgraphia, and confusion x2) were reported in two patients
    • The safety profile observed was otherwise consistent with previous reports
  • Best Overall Response in these patients included 3 stable disease and 1 progressive disease
  • Evidence of repeat rimiducid-mediated CAR-T cell activation was observed as follows:
    • Rimiducid administration was associated with increased serum cytokine levels, including IL-5, TNF-α, and IFN-γ
    • Rimiducid treatment was also associated with increased expression of activation markers (e.g. CD25) on peripheral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, indicative of systemic immune modulation via BPX-601 iMC activation
    • In two evaluable subjects receiving >2 doses of rimiducid, repeat rimiducid dosing was not shown to increase the peak or AUC of circulating BPX-601 cells relative to single-dose rimiducid
    • Consistent with previous cohorts, rimiducid administration was associated with a transient decline followed by partial recovery in circulating BPX-601 cells
