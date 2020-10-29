Bellicum Announces Interim BPX-601 Data and Corporate Restructuring

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced interim data from its BPX-601 dose-escalation clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer. Findings from the first four patients treated with BPX-601 followed by repeat rimiducid dosing showed evidence of rimiducid-mediated CAR-T cell activation. Clinically meaningful efficacy as measured by RECIST criteria was not observed.



After an extensive review of its organization and programs, the company has implemented a restructuring plan, including a reduction in staff, to focus its efforts on its clinical GoCAR-T product candidates. For BPX-601, the first candidate incorporating iMC, the company expects to begin enrolling patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial before the end of the year and intends to review its plans in pancreatic cancer upon completion of the current safety cohort. For BPX-603, the company’s first dual-switch GoCAR-T candidate, Bellicum expects to initiate enrollment of patients with HER2+ solid tumors in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial also by the end of the year. In order to preserve operating capital for these clinical trials, the company plans to pause development of its BCMA GoCAR-NK program.