CF Energy Reports Voting Results from 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated September 25, 2020 (the “Circular”) for the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held earlier today was elected as a director of the Company.

Each of the directors was re-elected with a clear majority of votes cast at the Meeting, reflecting strong support from shareholders for the current board of directors. Voting results for the individual directors of the Company are 84.56% for each of the directors, and 15.44% withheld for each of the directors.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the shareholders or disinterested shareholders, as applicable, at the Meeting.

Ms. Lin, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Company commented, “We wish to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support of the current directors and management of the Company. We expect challenges in our path, but we remain fully confident that we are capable of working together to resolve any issues presented to us. Our focus remains clear; we will build a stronger company and improve shareholders’ value moving forward.”

About CF Energy Corp.

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

Contact Information

Corporate Investment Relations
investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

 


