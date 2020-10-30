 

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Adjournment of 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

globenewswire
30.10.2020, 00:29  |  48   |   |   

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, wishes to advise that its 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), which was scheduled to be held today, October 29, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. Pacific Time (being Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7.00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (“AEDT”)), was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to the lack of the required quorum.

The required quorum for convening the Annual Meeting is a simple majority (i.e. 50%) of the Company’s common stock (calculated as of September 10, 2020) being present at the Annual Meeting. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 49% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting (including shares of common stock underlying CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”)).

As a result of the required quorum not being present, the Annual Meeting has been adjourned to 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on November 9, 2020 (being Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (AEDT)) (“Adjourned Annual Meeting”) to allow additional time for the Company’s stockholders and holders of the Company’s CDIs to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 25, 2020, and thereby satisfy the required quorum for the meeting. The adjourned Annual Meeting will be conducted via a live webcast. The virtual meeting link provided in the proxy statement of http://www.meetingcenter.io/266106465 can be used to access the Adjourned Annual Meeting.

During the current adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders and CDI holders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. The Company has engaged a proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, to assist management with obtaining adequate votes to achieve the required quorum of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock (including shares of common stock underlying CDIs).

