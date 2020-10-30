AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Adjournment of 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, wishes to advise that its 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), which was scheduled to be held today, October 29, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. Pacific Time (being Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7.00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (“AEDT”)), was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to the lack of the required quorum.

The required quorum for convening the Annual Meeting is a simple majority (i.e. 50%) of the Company’s common stock (calculated as of September 10, 2020) being present at the Annual Meeting. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 49% of the shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting (including shares of common stock underlying CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”)).