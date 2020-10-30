HEXO Corp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO ; NYSE: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

“HEXO’s topline growth this quarter reflects the ongoing performance and success of our 2.0 products and the high quality of our offering which repeatedly resonates with consumers. We are commanding significant market share in Quebec and this year we made major strides by launching Truss cannabis infused beverages in Canada in addition to our initial foray into the U.S. with Molson Coors, a world-class partner,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO.

St-Louis continued, “Our business is improving quarter over quarter as we continue to focus on achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA. In the fourth quarter we also strengthened our balance sheet as we look beyond positive Adjusted EBITDA to positive EPS.”

Key Financial & Operating Highlights from Q420

Revenue per gram equivalent for non-beverage adult-use sales increased to $4.07 or 29% from the previous quarter,

Continued market expansion and first quarter of contribution from cannabis beverage products “powered by HEXO” in the fourth quarter, contributing $2.0M of net revenue

Net revenue of $27.1M, up 23% from the previous quarter and 76% from the same quarter in the prior year

Gross revenue of $36.1M, the highest in the company’s history, increasing 17% from the previous quarter and 76% from the same quarter in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.25M), representing a 21% improvement from the previous quarter; tracking towards positive Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of fiscal 2021

The Company maintained Gross Margin before adjustments of 42%, on sales excluding adult-use beverages, as the Company continued its strategy of providing consumers with high quality, lower priced alternatives

Increased cash and cash equivalents by 95% from the prior quarter. This was accomplished primarily through the Company’s financing activity in the period where net funds of $54M and $33M were raised through the May 2020 public offering and the June 2020 at-the-market offering, respectively

The Company’s working capital was $223M, including $184M of cash

Operational cash use of ($3.8M) 1 for the quarter, not including financing and investing activities

for the quarter, not including financing and investing activities The Company recorded write downs to inventory of $43M to align the Company with future demand and near-term production plan. The Company recorded impairments to property, plant and equipment of $46.4M, right sizing the balance sheet to align with future performance and support a pathway to positive earnings per share

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended Income Statement Snapshot July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 $ $ $ $ $ Revenue from sale of goods 36,140 30,895 20,517 110,149 59,256 Excise taxes (9,082 ) (8,817 ) (5,122 ) (29,598 ) (11,914 ) Net revenue from sale of goods 27,058 22,078 15,395 80,551 47,342 Ancillary revenue 87 54 29 233 199 Gross (loss)/profit before adjustments1 8,104 8,783 5,133 26,953 21,344 Gross (loss)/profit before fair value1 adjustments2 (36,012 ) 7,452 (14,202 ) (46,421 ) 2,009 Gross (loss)/profit (34,690 ) 5,730 (16,165 ) (57,975 ) 24,508 Operating expenses (71,509 ) (26,485 ) (46,902 ) (418,576 ) (111,482 ) Loss from operations (106,199 ) (20,755 ) (63,067 ) (476,551 ) (86,974 ) Other income/(expenses and losses) (63,333 ) 1,699 125 (75,961 ) (847 ) Net loss before tax (169,532 ) (19,056 ) (62,942 ) (552,512 ) (87,821 ) Tax recovery – – 18,213 6,023 18,213 Total Net loss (169,532 ) (19,056 ) (44,729 ) (446,489 ) (69,608 ) 1 Refer to the Company’s “Non-IFRS Measures” section as disclosed in the fiscal 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.





Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights



Gross revenue in Q4’20 increased 17% to $36.1M from $30.9M in Q3’20, and 76% from $20.5M in Q4’19. The primary drivers of the increase were the Company’s cannabis 2.0 products, launching cannabis vapes into the market, which is a new sales stream and contributed $1.3M to gross sales, as well as $2.4M of beverage based adult-use sales, another new revenue stream that began mid-fiscal year, and from international sales of $1.3M reflecting the Company’s purchase agreement established with an Israel based medical cannabis company.

Gross margin before fair value adjustments in Q4’20 was 30%, compared with 40% in the prior sequential quarter. While the Company’s gross margin has been trending upward in the year driven by production efficiencies, automation of packaging activities, and choice of strain cultivation, the Company’s adult use beverage launch caused an impact to margins in 4Q20 as operating and overhead costs were recognized in cost of sales without the benefit of fully scaled production and sales. As previously noted, the Company had expected to see fluctuations in gross margins related to new product introductions.



Adult-Use

(excluding beverages) Medical International Wholesale Total

non-beverage Adult-use

beverages Company total For the three months ended July 31, 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Net revenue 22,575 548 1,291 655 25,069 1,989 27,058 Cost of sales 13,663 119 642 222 14,646 4,395 19,558 Gross profit before adjustments ($) 8,912 429 649 433 10,423 (2,406 ) 7,500 Gross margin before adjustments (%) 39% 78% 50% 66% 42% (121% ) 28% For the three months ended April 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Net revenue 20,614 693 – 340 21,647 431 22,078 Cost of sales 11,826 163 – 198 12,187 1,162 13,349 Gross profit before adjustments ($) 8,788 530 – 142 9,460 (731 ) 8,729 Gross margin before adjustments (%) 43% 76% – 42% 44% (170% ) 40%





































Operating expenses were $71.5M in the quarter, and loss from operations for Q420 was $106.2M. Included in Q420 operating expenses were the following items:



Impairments of property, plant and equipment of $46.4M



Loss on onerous contract of $1.8M

Restructuring costs of ($0.1M)



Adjusted EBITDA1

Q4’20 Q3’20 Q2’20 Q1’20 Q4’ 19 $ $ $ $ $ Total net loss (169,532 ) (18,837 ) (297,867 ) (60,016 ) (44,729 ) Income taxes (recovery) – – – (6,023 ) (18,213 ) Finance expense (income), net 2,069 2,926 3,281 (136 ) (1,270 ) Depreciation, included in cost of sales 1,254 950 920 433 446 Depreciation, included in operating expenses 1,179 1,566 1,992 1,333 582 Amortization, included in operating expenses 249 341 1,683 1,666 1,406 Investment (gains) losses Revaluation of financial instruments loss/(gain) 1,433 (4,955 ) (2,714 ) (297 ) (543 ) Share of loss from investment in joint venture 1,863 1,195 1,591 1,682 1,253 Loss/(gain) on convertible debentures 86 212 413 2,627 125 Unrealized loss on investments 4,345 311 6,553 1,671 38 Realized loss/(gain) on investments – 1,217 242 (17 ) 215 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 1,623 (2,443 ) (617 ) 46 51 Loss on inducement of convertible debentures 54,283 – – – – Non-cash fair value adjustments Realized fair value amounts on inventory sold 6,656 10,764 5,447 6,663 7,285 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (7,978 ) (6,379 ) (7,948 ) (7,051 ) (5,322 ) Non-recurring expenses Restructuring costs (79 ) 865 259 3,722 – Other non-cash items Share-based compensation, included in operating expenses 4,373 5,651 7,603 8,164 10,197 Share-based compensation, included in cost of sales 511 396 964 238 936 Write-off biological assets and destruction costs – – – 663 – Write-off of inventory 2,217 – – 2,175 – Write down of inventory to net realizable value 41,899 (1,331 ) 16,089 23,041 19,335 Impairment loss on right-use-assets 2,000 – 476 702 – Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment 46,414 220 31,606 – – Impairment of intangible assets – – 106,189 – – Impairment of goodwill – – 111,877 – – Recognition of onerous contract 1,763 – 3,000 – – Disposal of long-lived assets 122 3,237 497 – – Adjusted EBITDA (3,250 ) (4,094 ) (8,464 ) (18,704 ) (28,208 ) 1 Refer to the Company’s “Non-IFRS Measures” section as disclosed in the fiscal 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

During the three months ended July 31, 2020, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA improved 21% from the previous quarter, coming in at ($3.25M) compared with ($4.1M) for the three months ended April 30, 2020. Increased sales of Cannabis 2.0 products, while managing SG&A levels, were primary contributors to an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s wholesale activity and international sales also contributed, due to having higher margins, as these streams are exempt from excise taxes.



Fiscal 2020 Year Highlights

Revenue from sale of goods increased 86% for fiscal 2020, totaling $110.1M compared to $59.3M in fiscal 2019. The Company’s net revenue from sale of goods for fiscal 2020 increased 70% to $80.6M, compared with $47.3M in the prior year.

The Company strengthened its financial position by raising net cash of $186.7M during the year ended July 31, 2020 through various public and private offerings.

Operating expenses increased to $418.6M in fiscal 2020, compared to $111.5M in the prior year. Included in fiscal 2020 are several non-cash expenses, namely $111.9M impairment of goodwill, $108.2M impairment of intangible assets, $79.4M impairment of property, plant and equipment, $4.8M of restructuring costs and $4.8M loss on an onerous contract. Not including these items, operating expenses are $110.5M, down $1.6M from the prior year, even as there was a significant increase to the scale of the Company’s operations, including a number of product launches.

Loss from operations for the fiscal year was $476.6M, compared to an operating loss of $87.0M for the prior year.

The Net loss for fiscal 2020 year was $546.5M compared to $69.6M in the prior year. Included in Net loss in fiscal 2020 are the items noted above, in addition to a $54.3M loss on the inducement of convertible debentures.

