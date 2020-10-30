Klövern acquires half of the self storage company Servistore

Klövern has signed a contract to acquire 50 per cent of the shares in the self storage company Servistore for SEK 18.5 million.

Servistore has nine facilities in Sweden, with a tenth due to open in Visby in March 2021. In total, the company has approximately 20,000 sq.m. of self storage space in six cities.

Klövern has seven self storage facilities in Sweden, with a total area of around 7,000 sq.m. which are operating under the brand name Big Pink. These facilities will be digitalized by Klövern and thereafter rebranded and transferred to Servistore. One additional facility is planned to open in Nyköping in March 2021. In addition, there a number of different premises in Klövern’s property portfolio which are investigated for self storage usage.