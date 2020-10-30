× Artikel versenden

Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Strong free cash flow generation of MUSD 546 with an achieved oil price of USD 38.07 per boe for the first nine months.Third quarter production of 157.5 Mboepd and free cash flow of MUSD 164Full year production guidance increased from 157 Mboepd to …





Die Daten werden nur zum Versenden der Nachricht benutzt und nicht gespeichert.