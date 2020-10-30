Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2020
- Strong free cash flow generation of MUSD 546 with an achieved oil price of USD 38.07 per boe for the first nine months.
- Third quarter production of 157.5 Mboepd and free cash flow of MUSD 164
- Full year production guidance increased from 157 Mboepd to 161 - 163 Mboepd and fourth quarter production targeting approximately 175 Mboepd
- Edvard Grieg reserves increased by 50 MMboe to 350 MMboe gross 2P ultimate recovery and plateau production extended by a further year to late 2023
- First nine months net carbon intensity for all assets of 2.7 kg CO2 per boe, below full year guidance of less than 4 kg CO2 per boe
- Acquired portfolio of interests in the Barents Sea, including 10 percent working interest in high quality Wisting oil discovery and further interest in the Alta discovery from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (IPN) for USD 1.80 per boe
- High impact exploration programme commenced in October 2020, targeting more than 350 MMboe net unrisked resources from four wells
- Nick Walker, COO, appointed President and CEO and Daniel Fitzgerald appointed COO from 1 January 2021
Financial summary
|
1 Jan 2020-
30 Sep 2020
9 months
|
1 Jul 2020-
30 Sep 2020
3 months
|
1 Jan 2019-
30 Sep 2019
9 months
|
1 Jul 2019-
30 Sep 2019
3 months
|
1 Jan 2019-
31 Dec 2019
12 months
|Production in Mboepd
|157.6
|157.5
|79.2
|82.7
|93.3
|Revenue and other income in MUSD
|1,784.7
|687.0
|2,199.0
|1,215.0
|2,948.7
|CFFO in MUSD
|1,251.3
|353.2
|985.3
|230.8
|1,378.2
|Per share in USD
|4.40
|1.24
|3.02
|0.76
|4.36
|EBITDA in MUSD1
|1,431.8
|515.6
|1,222.9
|411.3
|1,918.4
|Per share in USD1
|5.04
|1.81
|3.75
|1.36
|6.07
|Free cash flow in MUSD
|545.7
|164.2
|1,117.9
|950.5
|1,271.7
|Per share in USD
|1.92
|0.58
|3.42
|2.91
|4.03
|Net result in MUSD
|80.5
|212.3
|669.6
|519.9
|824.9
|Per share in USD
|0.28
|0.74
|2.05
|1.72
|2.61
|Adjusted net result in MUSD
|193.1
|75.8
|173.8
|45.4
|252.7
|Per share in USD
|0.68
|0.27
|0.53
|0.15
|0.80
|Net debt in MUSD
|3,706.8
|3,706.8
|4,054.9
|4,054.9
|4,006.7
1 Excludes the reported after tax accounting gain of MUSD 756.7 in 2019 on the divestment of a 2.6 percent working interest in the Johan Sverdrup project.
