 

Douglas Dynamics Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojas Bacus to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 23:00  |  12   |   |   

Current Director James L. Packard to Retire

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Lisa Rojas Bacus as a director of the Company. The Company also announced that James L. (Jim) Packard has decided not to run for reelection and will retire from the Board at the end of his current term expiring at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Packard has been serving as a director since 2010.  

“We are pleased to welcome Lisa as a new independent director,” said James L. (Jim) Janik, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “She has a track record of proven leadership at complex enterprises with more than 30 years of multi-cultural and international experience across a diverse set of industries. Her background in C-suite roles with a focus on marketing, strategic planning and data analytics, plus her private and public board experience, will be invaluable to our entire organization as we continue to drive growth and deliver shareholder value.”

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to express our sincere thanks to Jim Packard for more than a decade of dedicated service to Douglas Dynamics. We are extremely grateful for his advice and leadership over the years and wish him all the best for the future,” concluded Mr. Janik.

Lisa R. Bacus Bio and Additional Information
Ms. Bacus previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Cigna Corporation, a global health care services company. Prior to joining Cigna, Ms. Bacus was the Executive Vice President and chief marketer at American Family Insurance Group, a personal and commercial property and casualty company. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bacus spent 22 years with the Ford Motor Company, where she held a number of executive leadership positions, including Executive Director of Global Market Research and Insights, Executive Director of Global Marketing Strategy, and head of marketing for Ford in Mexico.

Ms. Bacus currently serves on the boards of publicly traded companies Teradata and Selective Insurance, privately held Culver Franchising System, Inc. Ms. Bacus received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Ms. Bacus will serve on each of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees of the Board and will be in the class of directors that will be up for reelection at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Additional details regarding the appointment can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON brand, and the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands.

CONTACT
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com


Douglas Dynamics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call