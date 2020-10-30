 

Cavotec SA - Interim report January - September 2020

Positive EBIT and cash flow on lower revenues 

JULY–SEPTEMBER 2020 

  •  Revenue decreased -22.5% to EUR 37.5 million (48.4). Ports & maritime decreased -21.9% and Airports & Industry decreased -22.9%
  •  EBIT decreased to EUR 0.7 million (3.1), corresponding to a margin of 2.0% (6.4%)
  •  Net result for the period was EUR -1.5 million (3.5) 
  •  Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR -0.016 (0.038)
  •  Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 3.5 million (7.6)
  •  Net debt amounted to EUR 19.0 million (Q2 2020: 22.1)

JANUARY–SEPTEMBER 2020 

  •  Revenue decreased -20.3% to EUR 118.2 million (148.2)
  •  EBIT decreased to EUR 4.4 million (7.0), corresponding to a margin of 3.7% (4.7%)
  •  Net result for the period was EUR 0.7 million (5.7) 
  •  Earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to EUR 0.008 (0.061)
  •  Operating cash flow amounted to EUR 6.1 million (4.9)
  •  Leverage ratio improved to 0.97x (1.76x)
  •  Order backlog decreased -6.7% compared to the previous quarter to EUR 91.6 million 

Comment from the CEO 

Accelerated investments in long term growth markets

The overall market situation continued to be challenging in the third quarter due to the Covid-19 situation with consequences for both revenues and order backlog. After the summer the global uncertainty has impacted the decision making of our customers with delays to the delivery of existing projects as well as getting the final approval for new projects taking longer than previously.

As a result, revenue for the period decreased 22.5% to EUR 37.5 million (48.4) and EBIT decreased to EUR 0.7 million (3.1), corresponding to a margin of 2.0% (6.4%). The profit decrease, due to the negative volume impact, was partially offset by savings in employee costs, consultancy and travelling expenses. We have also, during the period, utilised Covid-19 related government salary assistance where available, although the effect on the financial performance of this was not material. 

Despite the current impact of Covid 19, we continue to see strong interest in our solutions in select areas, especially for MoorMaster and Shore Power systems. For Airports & Industry, sales of individual ground support and fueling products developed well and revenue from our offering within Industry were in line with previous year, but in total delays of several projects resulted in lower revenues for the division as a whole. Services remain negatively impacted by the Covid travel restrictions. The proportion of Service revenues compared to total revenue was 21% in the third quarter.

