CoreCard Expands Into Middle East and APAC Regions - Opening of New Office in Dubai, UAE – Staffed with Former Wirecard employees

In addition to opening the new Dubai office, CoreCard will be adding approximately 50 resources previously with Wirecard AG in its offices in Dubai, UAE and Chennai, India. The resources include engineering, support, and business professionals with significant payments industry experience and experience operating CoreCard’s Processing platforms in the related regions.

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Software, Inc. (a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market announces the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office will operate as a subsidiary of CoreCard Software, Inc. and will support CoreCard’s expansion of processing services into new markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and European regions.

"The decision to expand CoreCard’s presence into Dubai was a logical next step for our growth strategy. We already have great relationships with the employees we’re hiring, and they have been working with our software for years through a previous license arrangement. We are extremely excited to get everyone on-boarded and contributing to our international growth plan,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. “With this expansion, CoreCard plans to continue to use the same systems which already provide services for many multi-currency prepaid card customers in multiple regions. In addition, we plan to expand our service offerings on the platform in the region to include all products including our industry-leading credit card processing products. It will take some time to build our business in the area and we want to get a strong initial base to begin that process."

