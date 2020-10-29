Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q3 2020 Results

• The Company anticipates revenues for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $12.9 million and $13.2 million, compared with:

° $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

° $13.0 million sequentially for the second quarter of 2020.

• Based on preliminary results, the Company anticipates revenues for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $37.5 million and $38 million, compared to $21.2 million for the same period last year.

• The Company anticipates direct cannabis production cost per gram of $0.74 and total cost per gram of $0.86 for the third quarter 2020, compared with:

° $1.08 and $1.21 respectively for the third quarter of 2019.

° $0.96 and $1.08 respectively for the second quarter of 2020.

• Delta 9 anticipates total grams of cannabis produced of 1,908,875 for the third quarter of 2020, compared with:

° 871,516 grams of cannabis for the third quarter of 2019.

° 1,649,347 grams of cannabis for the second quarter of 2020.