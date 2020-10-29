Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q3 2020 Results
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide guidance on select financial results of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 based on preliminary results:
|The Company anticipates revenues for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $12.9 million and $13.2 million, compared with:
|$6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.
|$13.0 million sequentially for the second quarter of 2020.
|Based on preliminary results, the Company anticipates revenues for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $37.5 million and $38 million, compared to $21.2 million for the same period last year.
|The Company anticipates direct cannabis production cost per gram of $0.74 and total cost per gram of $0.86 for the third quarter 2020, compared with:
|$1.08 and $1.21 respectively for the third quarter of 2019.
|$0.96 and $1.08 respectively for the second quarter of 2020.
|Delta 9 anticipates total grams of cannabis produced of 1,908,875 for the third quarter of 2020, compared with:
|871,516 grams of cannabis for the third quarter of 2019.
|1,649,347 grams of cannabis for the second quarter of 2020.
|Management believes that continued revenue growth and disciplined cost management initiatives will allow the Company to continue to achieve positive cashflows from operations in fiscal 2020.
"We are pleased with the performance of our three main business segments, especially the revenue growth generated from our retail stores," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9 has stayed focused on its strategy of rolling out new retail stores to lock in new sales channels for Delta 9 products and maintain our price leadership strategy in each new market we enter.”
