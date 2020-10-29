 

Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q3 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 23:00  |  31   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide guidance on select financial results of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 based on preliminary results:

  The Company anticipates revenues for the three-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $12.9 million and $13.2 million, compared with:
    °   $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.
    °   $13.0 million sequentially for the second quarter of 2020.
         
  Based on preliminary results, the Company anticipates revenues for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020 to be between $37.5 million and $38 million, compared to $21.2 million for the same period last year.
         
  The Company anticipates direct cannabis production cost per gram of $0.74 and total cost per gram of $0.86 for the third quarter 2020, compared with:
    °   $1.08 and $1.21 respectively for the third quarter of 2019.
    °   $0.96 and $1.08 respectively for the second quarter of 2020.
         
  Delta 9 anticipates total grams of cannabis produced of 1,908,875 for the third quarter of 2020, compared with:
    °   871,516 grams of cannabis for the third quarter of 2019.
    °   1,649,347 grams of cannabis for the second quarter of 2020.
         
  Management believes that continued revenue growth and disciplined cost management initiatives will allow the Company to continue to achieve positive cashflows from operations in fiscal 2020.

"We are pleased with the performance of our three main business segments, especially the revenue growth generated from our retail stores," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9 has stayed focused on its strategy of rolling out new retail stores to lock in new sales channels for Delta 9 products and maintain our price leadership strategy in each new market we enter.”

Seite 1 von 3
Delta 9 Cannabis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner
21.10.20
Delta 9 Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares and Convertible Debentures
20.10.20
Delta 9 Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Saskatchewan Retail Cannabis Store
14.10.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?