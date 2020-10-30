Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update

Exclusive license agreement with Link Health and Pregene for €55 million total in upfront and milestone payments to develop and commercialize ALLOB in Greater China and adjacent Asian countries

Expansion of the product portfolio from orthopedics into inflammatory conditions





Gosselies, Belgium, 30 October 2020, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today provides a business update for the third quarter, ending 30 September 2020.

“Bone Therapeutics has completed considerable achievements on a number of different fronts in the past few months, in spite of the ongoing pandemic,” said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics. “Regarding developments of our clinical pipeline, Bone Therapeutics has made strong progress in the pivotal Phase III study with our lead asset, JTA-004. In addition, we have continued to build on our innovative allogeneic cell therapy platform which expands its application from orthopedics and bone diseases to inflammatory conditions with limited treatment options. Regarding commercial progress over the past quarter, Bone Therapeutics has now forged a partnership with Link Health, Pregene and sale and supply agreements with Catalent in relation to ALLOB development and production.”

Clinical highlights – Q3 2020 to date

Since the initiation of the recruitment in mid-May 2020, Bone Therapeutics has completed now over 60% of the patient recruitment in the ongoing Phase III clinical study with the improved viscosupplement, JTA-004, in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

The Phase IIb study of Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, in patients with difficult tibial fractures has received approval from regulatory authorities in all seven European countries in which Bone Therapeutics has applied for the study, with preparations ongoing for study intiation..

Bone Therapeutics announced positive 24-month results for the Phase IIa study with the allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, in patients undergoing lumbar spinal fusion procedures. 90% of patients showed bone fusion as well as strong clinical improvements in function and pain at 24 months follow-up period with a good product safety profile.

Corporate highlights – Q3 2020 to date