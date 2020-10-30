 

DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2020 Cash Position

Montrouge, France, October 30, 2020

DBV Technologies Reports September 30, 2020 Cash Position

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported its cash and cash equivalents and number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2020.  

Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020, were €189.1 million, compared to €225.9 million as of June 30, 2020. 

Excluding expenses related to the Company’s ongoing global restructuring plan, DBV’s average monthly cash burn decreased in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. DBV expects continued deceleration in the average monthly cash burn through the second half of 2021. The Company expects full implementation of the organization-wide cost reduction measures to be completed by the second half of 2021, at which point DBV forecasts it will have reduced its average monthly cash burn by 40-50% as compared to the first half of 2020. 

In the third quarter of this year, DBV advanced the global restructuring plan announced at the end of June,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. “The plan enables us to maintain operational latitude to progress the clinical development and regulatory review of investigational Viaskin Peanut. Based on our current assumptions regarding the progress of our regulatory dossier and the implementation of our plan, these efforts should significantly extend our cash runway to the second half of 2022.”

Number of outstanding and fully diluted shares:
As of September 30, 2020, DBV's number of outstanding shares was 54,927,187 ordinary shares and on a fully diluted basis, the number of shares was 57,687,615.1

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

